These Are The Midwest's 5 Wealthiest Suburbs, According To Research

Where are the wealthiest suburbs in America? You might first assume the answer is New York City, Los Angeles, or Boston. You'd be partially right: a 2025 study from GOBankingRates ranked the wealthiest suburbs in America, and suburbs of those three cities are all prominently featured on the list. However, wealthy suburbs aren't limited to the East and West Coasts. The GOBankingRates study shows that wealthy suburbs exist around the United States, including in the Midwest.

To compile its list, GOBankingRates looked at cities with at least 5,000 households and found the 50 with the highest average household income. Then, it looked at the 2024 typical home value and metro area to decide each suburb's rank. In addition to the national list, it compiled regional lists, including a list of the 20 wealthiest suburbs in the Midwest. Within the Midwest, Illinois was home to more wealthy suburbs than any other state: nine of the top 20 wealthiest suburbs in the Midwest are in the Chicago area. Interested in learning more? Here's a look at the five wealthiest suburbs in the Midwest.