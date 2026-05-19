Between Greenville And Atlanta Is A Quiet Community With Hole-In-The-Wall Eats And Nearby Lake Fun
If you're into bustling southern cities with vibrant downtowns, trendy restaurants, and lively outdoor spaces, look no further than Greenville, South Carolina, or Atlanta, Georgia. However, in between these two popular tourist destinations sits Gumlog, a quiet lakeside community in Georgia. Surrounded by rolling hills, the town features mom-and-pop restaurants, and it's where everyday life flows slowly around Lake Hartwell. With a little over 2,300 residents, Gumlog isn't trying to compete with its neighboring cities; instead, it offers peaceful lakeside fun, comfort food, and sunset views at the end of the day.
Although it shares a zip code and sits next to the city of Lavonia, Gumlog is its own "unincorporated area" in Franklin County. However, people vacationing in the region, especially while visiting Tugaloo State Park, will explore the broader Lavonia area as well. The eastern edge of the small neighborhood stretches along Lake Hartwell, one of the "Southeast's largest and most popular recreation lakes." And its location along the I-85 corridor near the border of South Carolina and Georgia makes it an easy drive for visitors seeking a place to fish, boat, swim, or relax.
From Atlanta, the community is under two hours by car, and can be a quick detour while driving to South Carolina. For visitors flying into the area, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina is only 65 miles away, and Athens-Ben Epps Airport is a great choice for domestic flights. Between its location to major cities, its lakeside activities, and local restaurants, Gumlog is where visitors come to play and eat in a quieter part of Georgia.
Dive into country cooking and friendly service in Gumlog
More than just its lakeside identity, Gumlog is a place where you can find restaurants serving hearty meals with a side of Southern hospitality. A local favorite is Gumlog Bar B Que & Fish Lodge, an unassuming joint located off Gumlog Road, the main street that runs through the community, and it's less than 5 miles from the highway near Lavonia. Don't expect fancy dining here; instead, you'll walk into a simple dining area with old-fashioned table cloths, wooden decor, and decorative fish and vintage signs on the walls. It fits the quintessential example of hole-in-the-wall restaurants in America.
As for the food? Locals recommend the BBQ brisket and the fried catfish, but don't leave without getting the sweet tea. A TripAdvisor reviewer sums it up best, saying, "Delicious BBQ, Onion Rings, Pickles-and Incredible Sweet Tea! Highly Recommend." Although the restaurant gets mixed reviews, its full parking lot is a telltale sign that the local joint is doing something right. It's only open on Friday through Sunday, so be sure to plan accordingly.
If BBQ is not your thing, check out the laid-back vibes at Tilly's Tiki Bar and Grill, located just eight miles southeast of Gumlog at the Harbor Light Marina. The host at Gumlog Getaway, a cozy Airbnb in town, describes Tilly's as "the hottest restaurant on the lake!" The vibrant spot has American comfort food, flowing cocktails, and pretty lake views all around. Plus, you can pull up to the dock with your boat and enjoy the chill vibes with live entertainment. You can also stop in the walkable town of Lavonia for shops and more local eateries.
Lakeside fun at at Tugaloo State Park near Gumlog
Its proximity to 56,000-acre Lake Hartwell,which is known for its dockside dining and fishing fame, is why many people find their way to this region of Georgia. The lake is a major outdoor destination for South Carolinians, Georgians, and visitors who come to fish, swim, paddle, boat, hike, ride, and explore. And since Gumlog sits along the waterway, you can find plenty of water activities here, too. A mile and a half from Gumlog, you'll want to visit Tugaloo State Park, which is located on a peninsula on Lake Hartwell.
Peaceful days can be spent fishing for bass, catfish, crappie, and bream. And when the water levels are ideal for swimming (currently they're low), the beach is buzzing with returning summer vacationers. Boasting multiple boat ramps as well as access to private docks for overnight guests, paddling, boating, water-, and jet-skiing are popular activities at the park. Don't have a boat? With two marinas near the park, Harbor Light Marina and Harbor Light Marina South, you can easily rent the watercraft of your choice.
Another way to explore the lake? Hear local history and soak up lake scenes on a private tour, captained by Russel, owner of Lake Hartwell Boat Tours. Ask him about the shuttle service to Tilly's. After a day on the water, find a spot to watch the sun as it goes down over the lake.