Between Greenville And Atlanta Is A Quiet Community With Hole-In-The-Wall Eats And Nearby Lake Fun

If you're into bustling southern cities with vibrant downtowns, trendy restaurants, and lively outdoor spaces, look no further than Greenville, South Carolina, or Atlanta, Georgia. However, in between these two popular tourist destinations sits Gumlog, a quiet lakeside community in Georgia. Surrounded by rolling hills, the town features mom-and-pop restaurants, and it's where everyday life flows slowly around Lake Hartwell. With a little over 2,300 residents, Gumlog isn't trying to compete with its neighboring cities; instead, it offers peaceful lakeside fun, comfort food, and sunset views at the end of the day.

Although it shares a zip code and sits next to the city of Lavonia, Gumlog is its own "unincorporated area" in Franklin County. However, people vacationing in the region, especially while visiting Tugaloo State Park, will explore the broader Lavonia area as well. The eastern edge of the small neighborhood stretches along Lake Hartwell, one of the "Southeast's largest and most popular recreation lakes." And its location along the I-85 corridor near the border of South Carolina and Georgia makes it an easy drive for visitors seeking a place to fish, boat, swim, or relax.

From Atlanta, the community is under two hours by car, and can be a quick detour while driving to South Carolina. For visitors flying into the area, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina is only 65 miles away, and Athens-Ben Epps Airport is a great choice for domestic flights. Between its location to major cities, its lakeside activities, and local restaurants, Gumlog is where visitors come to play and eat in a quieter part of Georgia.