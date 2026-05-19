Montana's Quiet Lakefront State Park Is A Fisher's Dream With Camping And Scenic Trails
There's nothing nuanced about Montana being called "Big Sky Country". It's expansive, with distant horizons, imposing mountains, and a sense of grandeur that brings a new perspective to those who are immersed in it. It's home to some of the most spectacular parks in the country as well, such as Glacier National Park in the north of the state and a portion of Yellowstone National Park in the south. Not so grand, however, is the fact that these popular parks are often overcrowded. Fortunately, Montana is filled with natural beauty, and more serene locations can be found if you're seeking a quieter communion with the great outdoors. One such place is Lake Mary Ronan State Park, where you can fish, camp, and hike to your heart's content.
Described as a "best-kept secret state park" by one Tripadvisor reviewer, Lake Mary Ronan State Park is a true hidden gem. Visitors can shrug off the throngs of tourists at nearby national parks like Yellowstone, which receives about 4 million visitors a year compared to Lake Mary Ronan's 30,124 in 2024. The park sits at an elevation of 3,770 feet and spans 120 acres of lush forest on the eastern shore of Lake Mary Ronan. While it may not be as large as the nearby Flathead Lake, Lake Mary Ronan is still a respectable size with a surface area of about 1,500 acres and a maximum depth of 69 feet. The state park gives you easy access to all the lake has to offer, as well as a comfortable spot to lay your head.
So, who is Mary Ronan, you may wonder? At age 12, she journeyed to the Montana Territory via wagon train and at age 16 married Major Peter Ronan, a man who became the superintendent of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Major Ronan named the Lake in honor of his wife around 1890. Her rugged and adventurous spirit lives on through the wild landscape that carries her name.
Outdoor adventures in Lake Mary Ronan State Park
While Flathead Lake, one of the 11 most underrated mountain lakes in America, is one of the most popular spots in Montana for fishing, Lake Mary Ronan provides a more peaceful alternative. The 1,500-acre lake is regarded as excellent for fishing, best known for kokanee salmon, yellow perch, rainbow trout, and largemouth bass. It is open to anglers year-round and is even a popular spot for ice fishing when the lake freezes over. Regarding set-ups, local experts have very specific advice. For salmon, use silver spinners, glow hooks, worms, and yellow corn. If perch is your quarry, try your luck jigging with a worm. Finally, for trout, troll with a fly setup or use a fly rod. If you fish often during your travels, check out Amazon's top-selling fishing rod that is portable and affordable.
As for hiking, the park is central to numerous trails providing access into the surrounding wilderness, allowing you to take in some of the best of what Montana has to offer. One trail that is in the park itself is Lake Mary Ronan Nature Loop, which starts near the boat ramp and continues 1.6 miles around the perimeter of the park. Considered easy with minimal elevation gain, it's a peaceful stroll through the forest and meadows with a chance to see some local wildlife.
If you're seeking a greater challenge, Lake Mary Ronan State Park is the perfect base camp to access many of the area's top trails. Lupine Lake Trail is a moderate 5.1 miles with 1,020 feet of elevation gain, rewarding hikers with waterfall and lake views. A bit closer to the park is the 7.4-mile Blacktail Mountain Trail, which features scenic views over its moderate incline. Lastly, Herron Park Loop provides stunning vistas of the surrounding landscape as you traverse its 7.5 miles. These are only a sample of the spectacular trails in the area, with many more just waiting for you to explore.
Camping at Lake Mary Ronan State Park
Lake Mary Ronan State Park Campground has 25 sites tucked amid the Douglas fir and western larch forest. If you're not familiar with the western larch, you'll be in for a surprise if you're camping in autumn. It's one of the few cone-bearing trees that drops all of its needles in fall, but before doing so turns a vibrant golden hue, serving to add even more beauty to this already spectacular landscape.
Of the 25 camping sites, 23 have electrical hookups, and all can be used for either tent camping or parking a trailer or RV. At each site, you'll also find a paved pad, picnic table, bear box, grill, and fire ring. If you're having a get-together and are traveling with a large number of people, there's also a group camping site that can accommodate up to 48 friends and relatives. Camp amenities include a boat launch, boat trailer parking, drinking water, vault toilets, and firewood available for sale. If you're traveling with pets, you're in luck, as they're allowed to join you. There is no camp store, but the nearby Camp Tuffit, 1.5 miles south of the park, offers boat rentals and supplies.
Getting to Lake Mary Ronan State Park is surprisingly easy due to its proximity to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) in the town of Kalispell, one of the most underrated towns in the Mountain West. Although it's a relatively small airport, thanks to the inflow and outflow of tourists to the national park, there's service from multiple airlines with many direct flights and all the conveniences of a larger airport. The drive to your final destination is approximately 45 miles, which should take just under an hour.