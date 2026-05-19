Montana's Quiet Lakefront State Park Is A Fisher's Dream With Camping And Scenic Trails

There's nothing nuanced about Montana being called "Big Sky Country". It's expansive, with distant horizons, imposing mountains, and a sense of grandeur that brings a new perspective to those who are immersed in it. It's home to some of the most spectacular parks in the country as well, such as Glacier National Park in the north of the state and a portion of Yellowstone National Park in the south. Not so grand, however, is the fact that these popular parks are often overcrowded. Fortunately, Montana is filled with natural beauty, and more serene locations can be found if you're seeking a quieter communion with the great outdoors. One such place is Lake Mary Ronan State Park, where you can fish, camp, and hike to your heart's content.

Described as a "best-kept secret state park" by one Tripadvisor reviewer, Lake Mary Ronan State Park is a true hidden gem. Visitors can shrug off the throngs of tourists at nearby national parks like Yellowstone, which receives about 4 million visitors a year compared to Lake Mary Ronan's 30,124 in 2024. The park sits at an elevation of 3,770 feet and spans 120 acres of lush forest on the eastern shore of Lake Mary Ronan. While it may not be as large as the nearby Flathead Lake, Lake Mary Ronan is still a respectable size with a surface area of about 1,500 acres and a maximum depth of 69 feet. The state park gives you easy access to all the lake has to offer, as well as a comfortable spot to lay your head.

So, who is Mary Ronan, you may wonder? At age 12, she journeyed to the Montana Territory via wagon train and at age 16 married Major Peter Ronan, a man who became the superintendent of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Major Ronan named the Lake in honor of his wife around 1890. Her rugged and adventurous spirit lives on through the wild landscape that carries her name.