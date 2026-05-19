Sacramento's Abandoned Military Outpost Is Now A Historic State Park And The West's Oldest Restored Fort

One of California's travel draws for visitors is its abundance of scenery, history, and cultural attractions across more than 163,000 square miles. A great way to experience these diverse factors in one place is a trip to one of the Golden State's 280 state parks, of which 52 are designated as state historic parks. Within the heart of the state capital of Sacramento lies Sutter's Fort State Historic Park, once a bustling military outpost.

Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (SHP) is approximately 1.3 miles from the State Capitol building and is the oldest restored fort in the Western half of the United States. The site is designated as both a California State Landmark and National Historic Landmark and became a state park in 1947. Historians note the site was formerly the home of Native American tribes before 1839, when it became the first permanent European colonial encampment in the Central Valley. It was named after Swiss immigrant John Sutter, who obtained the rights to a 49,000-acre piece of land after being granted Mexican citizenship, and oversaw the building of the Adobe structure, which was completed in 1844.

Today, Sutter's Fort SHP represents an important piece of California history, and is a worthwhile stop while in the state capital, as evidenced by its 4.5 rating on Google, 4.2 on TripAdvisor, and 4.3 on Yelp. The restored buildings host roughly 85,000 visitors annually (via Comstocks Magazine), with an up-close glimpse at what life was like in the fort's heyday in the mid-1800s, through the Mexican American War, and its abandonment following the Gold Rush era.