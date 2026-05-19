New Hampshire's Oldest Hotel Has Been Updated And Transformed With Upscale New England Elegance
Tucked along Main Street in the quaint and historic haven of Hancock, New Hampshire, lies the state's very first hotel. The Inn at Hancock dates to 1789, when it was built as a stagecoach stop for those traveling through the rural region. Over the centuries, the Colonial-era inn and tavern became a beloved landmark for cozy stays and delicious meals in the Hancock Historic District. On May 1, 2026, the inn reopened after a 3-year renovation, unveiling lavish new interiors that honor its historic pedigree while infusing the property with a chic new spirit. The transformation is immediately evident from the facade, marked by double rose-pink doors set against stately white pillars and a shingled roof.
Inside, guests are welcomed into seriously stylish accommodations that combine New England elegance and bold whimsy. The 15 suites are individually designed, featuring patterned wallpapers, towering canopies, and fine linens. A far cry from its days as a modest inn and tavern, the property is now a beacon of refined dining in Hancock, from the formal Restaurant serving a seasonal prix fixe menu to the Pink's Lounge featuring traditional French specialties. While the inn's plush living rooms may be hard to leave, the region's bucolic beauty, charming towns, and outdoor adventures (such as world-famous hiking) are all within a short drive.
Though The Inn at Hancock transports guests to a more genteel era, this historic hideaway is easy to access. It is just an hour's drive west of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, an underrated regional airport that offers cheap flights, and less than a two-hour drive from Boston.
Staying and dining at The Inn at Hancock
Revived from New Hampshire's oldest hotel into a chic countryside retreat, The Inn at Hancock is poised to lure design lovers, foodies, and serenity seekers to this well-preserved pocket of New Hampshire. The updated and intimate suites showcase unique design inspirations from around the world. One of the one-bedroom Manor Suites appears plucked from Netflix's British hit series "Bridgerton," with jade-hued floral wallpaper, polished wood furniture, and a gracious sitting room with antique prints and Staffordshire dogs. The Historic Suites are also for the globetrotter at heart, channeling elements of an ornate palace in Rajasthan or a French villa. The Darling Suites, though the smallest, are flush with vibrant fabrics, well-curated objets d'art, and fresh flower arrangements. The suites' maximalist aesthetic sets the stage, but the smaller details have not been overlooked. You'll find fine Frette linens and towels, London-sourced toiletries, and luxe bathrooms with soaking tubs and rain showers.
Even if you're not staying the night, the inn's multiple restaurants and bars offer a generous dose of its sumptuous style. The fine-dining Restaurant is open for dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings and serves a sophisticated multi-course menu. Guests can choose to sit between three distinct dining rooms, such as the elegant library-inspired Reading Room or the glamorously pink Georgian Room, anchored by a stuffed peacock with ample plumage. Francophiles can't miss a meal in the buzzy Pink's Lounge, adorned with red lacquer walls and fox-hunting paintings, to feast on classics like French onion soup, escargot, and steak frites. The hunt country theme continues in the Hunt Bar and Scullery, where indulgent light bites (such as caviar doughnuts) and libations are served. "All of the rooms provide a different experience and the food has been delicious," raved a Google reviewer. "The entire experience is what you'd expect in a major city in a small rural town with lots of charm."
Outdoor adventures near The Inn at Hancock
Outside of the inn's pink doors, guests will find plenty to discover. The town of Hancock was incorporated in 1779 and named for John Hancock, whose signature on the Declaration of Independence remains one of the nation's most recognizable. Today, the tiny town — listed on the National Register of Historic Places – is brimming with New England charm. To learn more about local history, begin at the Hancock Historical Society museum, housed in a 19th-century brick mansion in the center of town. You can pick up provisions for a day of exploration at the Hancock Market, across the street from the inn, which first opened in 1878 and sells local produce and bakery goods. For a livelier scene, venture about a 15-minute drive south to visit Peterborough, an under-the-radar town that's a riverfront hub for dining and shopping.
Active travelers to Hancock have easy access to excellent hiking. The centerpiece of the region is the legendary Mount Monadnock, one of the most-hiked mountains in the world, about a 20-minute drive from the inn. This nearly 3,200-foot-tall mountain rises on its own amid the New Hampshire countryside and offers breathtaking panoramas from its summit, accessible via strenuous climbs or longer, more gradual hikes. Reservations are recommended for Mount Monadnock State Park, especially during the busy summer and fall weekends. And since you're staying at New Hampshire's oldest inn, why not visit the state's oldest state park? About 12 miles from the inn is Miller State Park, a lovely mountain escape with trails, picnicking, and scenic views, which was established in 1891. This picturesque park offers plenty of hiking trails (and a scenic drive) to reach the summit of the park's 2,200-plus-foot Pack Monadnock Mountain.