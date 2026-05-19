New Hampshire's Oldest Hotel Has Been Updated And Transformed With Upscale New England Elegance

Tucked along Main Street in the quaint and historic haven of Hancock, New Hampshire, lies the state's very first hotel. The Inn at Hancock dates to 1789, when it was built as a stagecoach stop for those traveling through the rural region. Over the centuries, the Colonial-era inn and tavern became a beloved landmark for cozy stays and delicious meals in the Hancock Historic District. On May 1, 2026, the inn reopened after a 3-year renovation, unveiling lavish new interiors that honor its historic pedigree while infusing the property with a chic new spirit. The transformation is immediately evident from the facade, marked by double rose-pink doors set against stately white pillars and a shingled roof.

Inside, guests are welcomed into seriously stylish accommodations that combine New England elegance and bold whimsy. The 15 suites are individually designed, featuring patterned wallpapers, towering canopies, and fine linens. A far cry from its days as a modest inn and tavern, the property is now a beacon of refined dining in Hancock, from the formal Restaurant serving a seasonal prix fixe menu to the Pink's Lounge featuring traditional French specialties. While the inn's plush living rooms may be hard to leave, the region's bucolic beauty, charming towns, and outdoor adventures (such as world-famous hiking) are all within a short drive.

Though The Inn at Hancock transports guests to a more genteel era, this historic hideaway is easy to access. It is just an hour's drive west of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, an underrated regional airport that offers cheap flights, and less than a two-hour drive from Boston.