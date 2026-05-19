Under Two Hours From Tucson Is Arizona's Charming Desert Destination For Mountain Views, Wine, And Cozy Stays

When considering wine country travel, Arizona may not spring to mind. However, an area 60 miles southeast of Tucson may sway opinions. From the high desert landscape around tiny Elgin (population just 349) and its neighbor Sonoita, healthy grapevines sprout and proliferate annually. In fact, the juicy little vino vessels springing forth from said vines revel in the wide temperature swings that occur seasonally at the higher elevations here.

Vineyards are nothing new in the Sonoita-Elgin area either. The first were planted by Spanish Jesuit missionaries in the 16th century. In 1984, the surrounding wine country became Arizona's first region federally designated as an American Viticultural Area.

Between Elgin and Sonoita, just 9 miles away, you'll find at least more than 15 different spots to sample wine. Several wineries also offer overnight accommodations that make getting back to the room after an afternoon of sipping a no-stress situation. Everywhere you go, views of Mount Wrightson, one of Arizona's tallest peaks, along with Mount Bruce in the nearby Mustang Mountains, captivate eyes over wine glass rims and well-paired gourmet fare.