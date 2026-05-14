Arizona's Idyllic State Park Is A Lakeside Desert Oasis With Sandy Beaches, Camping, And Fishing Patagonia Lake State Park

Awe-inspiring Grand Canyon views and the red rock formations of Sedona can make it seem like Arizona's beauty is concentrated in and around the north. Yet, the far southeast is home to Patagonia Lake State Park, a paradise for water recreation and waterfront camping, where sunsets glow and the big blue sky reflects across the lake.

Not to be confused with the Patagonia region of South America, this lakefront park sits at 3,750 feet, 80 miles south of Tucson. Clumps of green trees line the water's edge, standing out against the mountains and dry hills covered in desert shrubs surrounding the park. While the prospect of acres of water in such an arid zone may seem like the dreams of a thirsty hiker, Patagonia Lake welcomes visitors with swimmable water, idyllic fishing, boat rentals, 25 miles of hiking trails leading into the Sonoita Creek State Natural Area, and two beaches — one sandy and the other covered in soft grass.

While the section in front of the campground and beach day-use area stays quiet and calm thanks to the no-wake rule, the other half of the lake is a playground for watersports of all kinds. Despite its off-the-beaten-path location, Patagonia Lake is Arizona's fourth most-visited state park. In fact, water skiing is prohibited during the summer to ensure there's enough space for everyone to safely enjoy the water. Whether you stay for a night, a weekend, or a couple of weeks, you're bound to appreciate the campground's short walk to the lakefront and convenient trail access.