One Of America's Clearest Lakes Is A Premiere Oregon Paradise To Fish, Camp, And Hike Mountain Trails

Oregon doesn't really need any more accolades for its natural attractions, but that hasn't stopped the state from adding one of America's clearest lakes to its impressive menagerie of outdoor wonders. Lava Lake was recently identified as one of the clearest lakes in the United States, making it a wonderful spot for an adventurous getaway in the Pacific Northwest. The name "Lava Lake" refers to the active volcanic history of Oregon's Cascades, much of which is still quite evident in the geology of Lava Lake itself.

Lava Lake and its surrounding recreational areas are part of Oregon's magnificent Deschutes National Forest, about 43 miles southwest of Bend. With this location, Lava Lake matches its crystal-clear waters with sublime mountain scenery courtesy of Oregon's mighty Cascades. Thanks to the Deschutes National Forest and its recreational amenities, the area around Lava Lake is ideal for scenic hikes through Oregon's mountain forests, with eye-grabbing views of prominent mountains over the tranquil lakeside setting.

On the water, Lava Lake is also renowned for its excellent fishing opportunities (as fish apparently enjoy clear water as much as humans do). Likewise, Lava Lake's attached campground is a prime spot for overnight stays in Oregon's world-famous mountain setting, with a terrific blend of developed amenities and rugged natural landscapes.