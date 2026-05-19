One Of America's Clearest Lakes Is A Premiere Oregon Paradise To Fish, Camp, And Hike Mountain Trails
Oregon doesn't really need any more accolades for its natural attractions, but that hasn't stopped the state from adding one of America's clearest lakes to its impressive menagerie of outdoor wonders. Lava Lake was recently identified as one of the clearest lakes in the United States, making it a wonderful spot for an adventurous getaway in the Pacific Northwest. The name "Lava Lake" refers to the active volcanic history of Oregon's Cascades, much of which is still quite evident in the geology of Lava Lake itself.
Lava Lake and its surrounding recreational areas are part of Oregon's magnificent Deschutes National Forest, about 43 miles southwest of Bend. With this location, Lava Lake matches its crystal-clear waters with sublime mountain scenery courtesy of Oregon's mighty Cascades. Thanks to the Deschutes National Forest and its recreational amenities, the area around Lava Lake is ideal for scenic hikes through Oregon's mountain forests, with eye-grabbing views of prominent mountains over the tranquil lakeside setting.
On the water, Lava Lake is also renowned for its excellent fishing opportunities (as fish apparently enjoy clear water as much as humans do). Likewise, Lava Lake's attached campground is a prime spot for overnight stays in Oregon's world-famous mountain setting, with a terrific blend of developed amenities and rugged natural landscapes.
Oregon's hiking paradise hidden at a national forest lake
Lava Lake today covers a peaceful 342 acres in Central Oregon's Cascades. The looming volcanic peak nearby, however, is a pretty big clue to the lake's less-than-peaceful origins. An ancient eruption from the nearby Mount Bachelor volcano inundated the area with ample amounts of lava and altered the forest's drainage system to create the present-day lake. The 9,068-foot Mount Bachelor is still a photogenic adornment on the lake's skyline, as this particular Oregon volcano is a popular sight on Central Oregon's dazzling Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway. Even without the attention-grabbing volcanic peak nearby, Lava Lake's volcanic origins are still evident in the expansive deposits of black igneous rocks around its shores. Lava Lake also has a "little brother" of sorts, via the nearby Little Lava Lake. Though not as large as Lava Lake itself, Little Lava Lake does have the distinction of being the source of Oregon's wild, scenic, and recreation-rich Deschutes River.
From the Lava Camp Lake Trailhead (conveniently located next to a parking area), hikers can find breathtaking views of the lake's clear waters juxtaposed against the lush evergreen forests and snow-capped Cascades. The best trails around Lava Lake connect to the Lava Lake Campground and the Deschutes National Forest trail network. Most notably, hikers can explore Lava Lake via a section of Oregon's 100+ mile Metolius Windigo Trail, which runs all the way from the Mount Jefferson Wilderness to Crescent Lake. Fortunately, the Windigo Trail segment near Lava Lake is only 2.9 miles long and fairly easy for most hikers. For a more comprehensive tour of the area, you can do the 7.2-mile hike from the Lava Lakes up to the equally scenic Hosmer Lake.
Fish and camp at a crystal-clear lake underneath Oregon's mountains
Though amazing views are probably enough for many, Lava Lake is renowned for its excellent trout fishing, with healthy populations of rainbow trout stocked into the lake each spring and summer. Alongside its acclaimed trout opportunities, Lava Lake is also home to catchable steelhead, tui chub, and other prized gamefish. Like other volcanic lakes, Lava Lake has relatively shallow shores and a deep center, which provides a diverse topography for its fish populations — and diverse opportunities for fishing. The lake's boat ramps allow access for motorboats and row boats to the lake's deeper interior, where boaters have great opportunities to cast their lines into its larger trout schools.
While Lava Lake is great for a hiking or fishing day trip, the Lava Lake Campground is a terrific spot to enjoy Oregon's Cascade forests overnight. Open from May to October, the Lava Lake Campground has 44 developed campsites looped along Lava Lake's southern shore, with tall pine trees providing necessary shade and privacy for all campers. Each site features a picnic table and a fire ring, and many sites can accommodate RVs and trailers of up to 30 feet. The campground also offers potable water, toilets, and firewood for sale.
Though not as developed as some other Oregon campgrounds, reviewers do praise Lava Lake's beautiful setting and serene atmosphere, with one reviewer on TheDyrt describing it as "quiet and peaceful" and "perfect." Alternatively, the Lava Lake RV Resort has even more lakeside camping options right next to the national forest-administered campground. Of course, you can ditch camping altogether and enjoy Bend's craft beer scene, art, and outdoor adventures via one of the city's many modern lodging options.