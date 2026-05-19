Forget Florida, Retire To This Affordable Southern Destination With Casinos, Scenic Rivers, And A Vibrant Music Scene

If you're approaching retirement age, now is the time to start thinking about where you want to spend your golden years. Fortunately, in the United States, there's a Southern state with balmy weather, rich culture, and a low cost of living — but we're not talking about Florida. Instead, Mississippi is getting recognized as one of the best options for retirees, thanks to a combination of factors.

First, there's the cost of living. Per Best Places, the entire state is about 20% cheaper than the rest of the U.S., although that can change depending on where you live. For example, if you retire to the Gulf Coast, to places like Gulfport or Biloxi, the cost of living is slightly higher than in other parts of the state. Besides daily living costs, the state doesn't tax most forms of retirement income, so you can keep more of your earnings.

Next, Mississippi is full of incredible scenery and cultural locales. You can ride a riverboat down the scenic Mississippi River, play casino games next to the Gulf, or get a taste of the state's musical history at places like the underrated city of Clarksdale, aka the "home of the blues." Overall, you can really have fun during your retirement, all without worrying much about stretching your earnings.