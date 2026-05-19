Forget Florida, Retire To This Affordable Southern Destination With Casinos, Scenic Rivers, And A Vibrant Music Scene
If you're approaching retirement age, now is the time to start thinking about where you want to spend your golden years. Fortunately, in the United States, there's a Southern state with balmy weather, rich culture, and a low cost of living — but we're not talking about Florida. Instead, Mississippi is getting recognized as one of the best options for retirees, thanks to a combination of factors.
First, there's the cost of living. Per Best Places, the entire state is about 20% cheaper than the rest of the U.S., although that can change depending on where you live. For example, if you retire to the Gulf Coast, to places like Gulfport or Biloxi, the cost of living is slightly higher than in other parts of the state. Besides daily living costs, the state doesn't tax most forms of retirement income, so you can keep more of your earnings.
Next, Mississippi is full of incredible scenery and cultural locales. You can ride a riverboat down the scenic Mississippi River, play casino games next to the Gulf, or get a taste of the state's musical history at places like the underrated city of Clarksdale, aka the "home of the blues." Overall, you can really have fun during your retirement, all without worrying much about stretching your earnings.
Top spots for retirees in Mississippi
Although the Magnolia State offers a decent cost of living, the quality of life can vary from one spot to the next. Yes, it's cheaper to live here, but the state also has one of the highest poverty rates in the country, so you need to be strategic about where to retire. According to U.S. News & World Report, the top three cities for retirees are Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Jackson. In fact, Hattiesburg is known as Mississippi's "hub city" and is renowned for its picturesque parks and enchanting forest escapes.
The advantage of a place like Jackson is that, as the state capital and its most-populated city, there's a lot more to do and better access to amenities, like medical care, restaurants, and attractions. But you don't have to be in central Jackson to enjoy these perks. Suburb cities like Madison and Flowood are attractive because they're quiet, safe, and pretty, per Niche. For example, Madison borders the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir, while Flowood borders the Pearl River, one of Mississippi's other famous rivers. So, you can visit lakeside and riverside parks like LeFleur's Bluff State Park Mayes Lake or Pelahatchie Shore Park and marvel at the scenery during your golden years.
But when it comes to amenities, weather, and activities, Mississippi's Gulf Coast is attractive for many residents, including retirees. The crown jewel of the area is Biloxi, also known as the "Las Vegas of the South," thanks to its abundance of casinos and gaming. However, other coastal cities like Gulfport or Bay St. Louis have their own gambling options, and they're not quite as touristy as Biloxi, so you get access to entertainment with fewer crowds.
Other things to know about Mississippi as a senior or retiree
While the Gulf is incredible, the other major body of water to explore is the mighty Mississippi River, which is considered America's best river cruise destination, thanks to its foodie and music-rich stops, such as Natchez. But there are plenty of other rivers and lakes to explore throughout the state, too. One excellent option for seniors is Grenada Lake, which is perfect for RVing, relaxing by the water, fishing from the shore, or visiting with grandkids. In fact, there are three lakes practically next to each other, with Enid and Sardis lakes just up the road from Grenada.
Mississippi also has a historic and vibrant music scene to help make your retirement as enjoyable as possible. As we mentioned, Clarksdale is the home of the blues, where you can visit the Delta Blues Museum and catch local acts at various clubs. You can also explore other destinations like the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, the birthplace of Elvis Presley in Tupelo, or the Grammy Museum in Cleveland. Or, if you're looking to watch a show in a historic setting, try the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg, which originally opened in 1929 and has a gorgeous Art Deco theme.
Finally, the weather in the Magnolia State is very accommodating to retirees, as long as you don't mind heat and humidity. With its subtropical climate, you don't have to worry about shoveling snow or facing freezing temperatures in the winter, but the summers can get pretty sweltering. If you live on the Gulf Coast, temperatures are often cooler because of the ocean breeze, but you must also contend with the rare hurricane or tropical storm, so be prepared.