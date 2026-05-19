California's Unique Park With A Trail Through Tar Pits And Slot Canyon Is Just Outside Los Angeles

Just off Interstate 5 in Northern Los Angeles County is Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon. From the parking lot, you can still see and hear the freeway, and you may wonder if you really are going to get the experience of being out in nature. But once you start hiking, the freeway melts away into the sights and sounds of nature in this rugged park. The Towsley Canyon Loop Trail, also known as the Don Mullally Loop, showcases everything that makes the park unique in a 6-mile loop past and over tar pits, a more than 1,400-foot elevation gain to a ridge looking out on the Santa Susana Mountains, and rock-hopping along a creek through a water-worn slot canyon. All this is about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Due to the park's proximity to Los Angeles and its diverse, unique scenery, the trail here is one of my go-to hikes.

Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon is part of the sprawling Santa Clarita Woodlands Park that includes East and Rice Canyons, Pico Canyon, and Mentryville. Black bears and mountain lions can be spotted roaming the park's 4,000 acres.

There is a fee to park by the trailhead, but the dirt lots right at the entrance are free. I always park in the free lot because what's an extra half mile or so? Besides, you'll want to work up a thirst for a stop in one of nearby Santa Clarita's many low-key wineries.