Southern Montana's Underrated State Park Is A Fisher's Paradise With Camping And Scenic Mountain Views

Although it is one of the busiest state parks in Montana in the summer, Cooney State Park in the southern portion of the state is somewhat underrated, especially in the off-season. It is often omitted from lists of the best state parks in Big Sky Country, but landed on a list for state parks that are even better in winter. Despite being overlooked in broad rankings, those visiting the region would be remiss not to spend time there, particularly if they enjoy freshwater fishing, camping, and sweeping views of mountains.

South Central Montana has a reputation for outdoor adventure, great fishing, and incredible scenery. Cooney State Park delivers all of that in one convenient, albeit relatively small, package. The park, which is open year around, covers just over 300 acres. However, it follows the shores of the 1,000-plus-acre Cooney Reservoir and gives visitors great access. This, coupled with the fact there is very little in the way of nearby development, makes the park feel much larger.

As a bonus, visitors can enjoy amazing views of the nearby Beartooth Mountains. Although the state park is not in the mountains, it is very close to this mountain range that marks the northeastern edge of Yellowstone National Park and extends from Montana into Wyoming. The Beartooth Mountains are known for dramatic granite peaks, some of which rise more than 12,000 feet and are the highest in Montana. These peaks can be seen quite clearly from the state park and provide a dramatic backdrop throughout the year.