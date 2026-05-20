Southern Montana's Underrated State Park Is A Fisher's Paradise With Camping And Scenic Mountain Views
Although it is one of the busiest state parks in Montana in the summer, Cooney State Park in the southern portion of the state is somewhat underrated, especially in the off-season. It is often omitted from lists of the best state parks in Big Sky Country, but landed on a list for state parks that are even better in winter. Despite being overlooked in broad rankings, those visiting the region would be remiss not to spend time there, particularly if they enjoy freshwater fishing, camping, and sweeping views of mountains.
South Central Montana has a reputation for outdoor adventure, great fishing, and incredible scenery. Cooney State Park delivers all of that in one convenient, albeit relatively small, package. The park, which is open year around, covers just over 300 acres. However, it follows the shores of the 1,000-plus-acre Cooney Reservoir and gives visitors great access. This, coupled with the fact there is very little in the way of nearby development, makes the park feel much larger.
As a bonus, visitors can enjoy amazing views of the nearby Beartooth Mountains. Although the state park is not in the mountains, it is very close to this mountain range that marks the northeastern edge of Yellowstone National Park and extends from Montana into Wyoming. The Beartooth Mountains are known for dramatic granite peaks, some of which rise more than 12,000 feet and are the highest in Montana. These peaks can be seen quite clearly from the state park and provide a dramatic backdrop throughout the year.
Cooney State Park offers outstanding fishing year around
Although Cooney Reservoir offers visitors a number of water-related activities, ranging from windsurfing to swimming, fishing has long been one of the favorite outdoor activities here. The park provides a number of amenities for fishermen, including three boat ramps and a fish-cleaning station. There is also ample shore-fishing access throughout the park.
Like Fort Peck Lake, Montana's largest manmade lake, is known for walleye fishing, so, too, is Cooney Reservoir. Rainbow trout is the other primary target species here, although it is possible to catch crappie, pike, and yellow perch as well. Fishing is good year around, including in the winter months when ice fishing is popular. During the spring and summer, trolling is a common method employed by boating anglers, but good catches are possible from shore as well. The fall coincides with cooler weather and a fresh stocking of rainbow trout in the reservoir.
Anglers visiting from out of state must purchase a non-resident fishing license. It is worth noting that any boats transported to Montana must undergo an Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspection and boating fishermen must purchase an Angler Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Pass. Additionally, it is required to stop at any inspection station you encounter, whether your craft is from in-state or out-of-state. Boaters, including those with paddle craft such as kayaks, should also follow clean, drain, dry protocol.
Camping at Cooney State Park
Fishing isn't the only year round activity at Cooney State Park. While the park is busiest in the summer, winter visitors can ice fish, snowshoe, or cross-country ski. The campgrounds are also open throughout the year, however, water is not available during winter.
All told, there are five campgrounds and 82 campsites in Cooney State Park. The campgrounds are located along different portions of the lake shore and some of the campsites are waterfront. Only about a fourth of the campsites offer electricity, although, unlike water, the power stays on throughout the year. All of the sites are able to handle RVs, but check in advance to see which sites accommodate your RV's size. Pets are allowed at all of the campgrounds and sites.
Cooney State Park is located about 30 miles south of Columbus, Montana's under-the-radar city for outdoor adventure, which is also the last best chance to grab any necessary supplies before reaching the campgrounds. For those flying in, the closest major airport is in Billings, Montana's largest city and a dynamic hub of urban activities, which is about an hour away.