Situated Between Dayton And Cleveland Is An Ohio City With Fascinating Museums And Tasty Eateries

The Buckeye State's role in U.S. history is undeniable: it played a crucial part in the Underground Railroad and the Civil War, and produced eight presidents. And where there's a rich history, you'll find a strong museum culture, like in the Midwestern city of Marion, Ohio, the home of President Warren G. Harding.

Marion has museums dedicated to local and presidential history, as well as a few specialized collections. This city also hosts the world's largest annual popcorn festival, which was first held in 1981. The event brings thousands of people annually to celebrate its agricultural and snack-food heritage. Popcorn is just the opening act; foodies are in for a treat in Marion. Expect to indulge in a variety of tasty cuisines, whether you prefer Japanese dishes, Italian favorites, Mexican deliciousness, or nostalgic American bites. Simply head to the downtown area and take your pick.

The Ohio city is situated one hour and 45 minutes west of Akron and 1.5 hours south of Toledo. Coming from Columbus takes one hour, while Dayton is an hour and 45 minutes away. Don't just settle for a day trip, though. Spend the weekend to fully explore its attractions and restaurants. Book a room at Baymont by Wyndham, Americas Best Value Inn, or Holiday Inn Express and Suites.