Situated Between Dayton And Cleveland Is An Ohio City With Fascinating Museums And Tasty Eateries
The Buckeye State's role in U.S. history is undeniable: it played a crucial part in the Underground Railroad and the Civil War, and produced eight presidents. And where there's a rich history, you'll find a strong museum culture, like in the Midwestern city of Marion, Ohio, the home of President Warren G. Harding.
Marion has museums dedicated to local and presidential history, as well as a few specialized collections. This city also hosts the world's largest annual popcorn festival, which was first held in 1981. The event brings thousands of people annually to celebrate its agricultural and snack-food heritage. Popcorn is just the opening act; foodies are in for a treat in Marion. Expect to indulge in a variety of tasty cuisines, whether you prefer Japanese dishes, Italian favorites, Mexican deliciousness, or nostalgic American bites. Simply head to the downtown area and take your pick.
The Ohio city is situated one hour and 45 minutes west of Akron and 1.5 hours south of Toledo. Coming from Columbus takes one hour, while Dayton is an hour and 45 minutes away. Don't just settle for a day trip, though. Spend the weekend to fully explore its attractions and restaurants. Book a room at Baymont by Wyndham, Americas Best Value Inn, or Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
Have a museum-filled day in Marion
When visiting Marion, Ohio, swing by the Warren G. Harding Presidential Sites, including the 29th President's home, a library and museum, and his memorial gravesite. The Harding Home is where the former president lived from 1891 to 1921. Largely maintained in its original state, it was where his 1920 "Front Porch Campaign" took place. Meanwhile, the Harding Memorial is an imposing marble, open-sky gravesite where he and his wife were laid to rest.
More history lessons await at the Marion County Historical Society, housed in a former post office building that's now Heritage Hall. The museum features industrial, agricultural, social history, and daily life exhibits. Heritage Hall also features the Wyandot Popcorn Museum, the world's only museum dedicated to the popcorn industry and machinery, honoring Marion's reputation as the "Popcorn Capital of the World." Among its highlights are the Cretors 1899 No. 1 Popcorn Cart, 909 Dunbar Model 950, and 1909 Cretors Model D Popcorn Wagon. Take a quick look at the vintage 19th-century photos before heading out.
End your tours at the Huber Machinery Museum, which pays homage to inventor Edward Huber's legacy. You'll find a range of 19th-century artifacts, such as steam engines, tractors, and a grain separator, a testament to the city's past as a major industrial hub. While you're there, learn about how Huber founded Huber Manufacturing and Marion Power Shovel. (Don't forget to follow Rick Steves' travel tip and use this specific museum feature before leaving!)
Treat yourself to delicious food on your getaway
Marion gives you the opportunity to travel to diverse destinations through its culinary scene. Get a table at Iron Chef, a Japanese restaurant with a 4.6 rating on Google Reviews. Many online users praise the entertaining atmosphere and service, with people praising their sushi for being incredibly fresh. Others recommend the hibachi shrimp.
In the mood for pizza and pasta? Bucci's Italian Scratch Kitchen is located in a historic space that was once the CD&M Interurban Terminal. Try their chicken parmesan, alfredo pasta, and lasagna, which a Google reviewer called "the absolute best." The restaurant is also famous for its brunch event, which involves music and singing. As one reviewer described: "It was neat to be in a room of strangers that instantly joined together in singing and dancing shenanigans."
Those craving Mexican food can check out the menu at El Campesino, which has a 4.6 Google rating. You'll find all sorts of dishes here, ranging from burritos and quesadillas to fajitas and chimichangas. Pair your meal with a margarita, which many people rave about. Last but not least, Carlyle's Restaurant serves good old-fashioned hearty food. The 4.7 Google-rated restaurant is known for its assorted pies, including cherry, butterscotch meringue, and peanut butter.
If you're coming from Columbus, take time to explore the hot foodie destination full of international flavors before the hour-long drive to Marion. (And make sure you don't accidentally end up in southwestern Virginia's enchanting town of the same name.)