Not Yellowstone, Not Shenandoah: This National Park Has The Most Black Bears

One of the appeals of a visit to a U.S. national park is the chance to spot bigger beasts. Whether you're coming face-to-face with a grizzly in the Rockies of Glacier or watching a bison herd graze the meadows of Yellowstone, meetings with majestic animals beckon all over the country. But when it comes to spotting black bears — the most common type of ursine in the United States — there's one place that trumps all others in terms of sheer numbers: Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Yep, according to official National Park Service estimations, this vast reserve of forest-clad peaks counts a black bear population of at least 1,500 individuals. Meanwhile, Smokies Life, an educational publication that supports park preservation, puts the number closer to 1,900, which equals roughly two bears per square mile across the 800-square-mile park. Those numbers top other parks that are famed for their black bears, such as Virginia's Shenandoah, where there could be up to 1,000 bears, and Yellowstone National Park, where the bear population is split between black and grizzly bears.

If that's tempted any would-be bear spotters out there, then there's more good news. Because Great Smoky Mountains is America's most visited national park, it's also eminently accessible. The park spans two states, North Carolina and Tennessee. That means you could be cruising into this bear-stalked territory just 30 minutes after leaving Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport, or in just a touch over 50 minutes after leaving Asheville, North Carolina.