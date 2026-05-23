Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is Texas' Charming Coastal City With Standout Fishing And Bayside Beauty
When people think about a coastal getaway in Texas, they often picture Corpus Christi or Galveston. But there are some lesser-known and frequented cities along the state's coast that might be worth exploring on your next break. One such city is the aptly named Seadrift, a quiet community on San Antonio Bay about 80 miles from Corpus Christi and 150 miles from Houston. This is where top-shelf bay fishing meets delicious seafood and a generally enticing atmosphere that's all about relaxing by the water.
Although it's technically a city, Seadrift's population barely exceeds 1,000 people. It's significantly smaller and quieter than other coastal cities in Texas, including Corpus Christi, which has over 316,000 residents and the hidden Malaquite Beach known for its gorgeous views. Seadrift's close-knit feel adds to its peaceful ambiance, with many locals appreciating its walkability, family-friendly nature, and slower pace. However, if you're looking for a lively beach vacation with nightlife, you may want to head elsewhere. The one or two joints in Seadrift close before 10 p.m.
Seadrift's charms center more around its nature and prime position on San Antonio Bay, as well as its rustic fishing boats framed by big skies and seabirds. Most people embrace this side of the city at the Bay Front Park and Pavilion. It's popular among families, thanks to its powered picnic shelters, restrooms, volleyball courts, and bay views. Wooden stairs lead down to the water from the park if you want a refreshing dip during summer. You can also walk along the pier and fish off the end to reel in redfish, black drum, flounder, and other local catches.
Excellent bay fishing in Seadrift
Speaking of fishing, you may not want to limit yourself to the downtown shoreline while staying here. Seadrift's fishing, mostly in San Antonio Bay, has been featured in Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine. Keen angler and writer, Cade Simpson, also highlighted Espiritu Santo, The Lagoon, Shoalwater Bay, and Welder's Flats as top spots for fishing in a kayak or wade fishing in the shallows. Welder Flats is particularly noteworthy for its coves and lagoons, which host large fish populations.
Seadrift also has numerous fishing charters ready and willing to take you out onto the nearby bays, rivers, and island backwaters. In these waters, you can reel in trophy-sized alligator gar, black drum, sheepshead, and flounder. If you can't find a charter you like in Seadrift, you can check out the ones in Port O'Connor, a fishing and seafood paradise on Texas' Gulf Coast. It's only a 20-minute drive away and offers more options for anglers wanting a guided experience.
While Seadrift has a history of great fishing and the charters to prove it, locals have recently become concerned with the water quality in the bays. San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper recently filed a federal Clean Water Act enforcement suit against multiple companies for alleged "unpermitted pollution" in the surrounding waterways, according to Earthjustice. One local even went on a 30-day hunger strike contesting these companies' environmental practices. Visitors interested in fishing or swimming may want to check current conditions with local outfitters or charter operators before heading out.
Thriving community life by the bay
Seadrift's charming community is often on display, with the beautiful and serene San Antonio Bay serving as its ever-present backdrop. If you're looking for somewhere to soak up stunning bay views, drive about 10 minutes to Bill Sanders Memorial Park. It's a small park, but it offers uninterrupted water views that are especially beautiful at sunset. It also has a nearby fishing pier and picnic shelters. The city's annual Shrimpfest celebration, often held on a weekend in June, is the ideal time to experience the community spirit. It's also a great opportunity to tuck into fresh and delicious seafood. The festival pairs these spoils of the sea with live music, arts and crafts, and other family-friendly activities.
If you can't make it to Shrimpfest, you can still enjoy tasty fish and crustaceans at Bubba's Seafood. This highly rated restaurant is located just off Highway 185 and features a menu that champions Cajun-style seafood for very reasonable prices. Order a bowl of seafood gumbo or crawfish étouffée to start, then indulge in mahi-mahi or red snapper topped with Cajun cheese sauce and grilled jalapeños. You can also order seafood platters or specialty boils featuring crab, shrimp, or crawfish. "My absolute favorite place to eat," one diner wrote on Google.
You can drive to Seadrift in under three hours from San Antonio or Houston. Alternatively, Corpus Christi is only a 1.5-hour drive away. If you have time, go via Victoria, a vibrant city with a walkable downtown that's only a 40-minute drive north of the city. Accommodation options in Seadrift include RV parks, vacation rentals, and small motels. Certain places, such as Bunkhouse Lodge, combine modern accommodations with local experiences, including hunting and fishing.