Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is Texas' Charming Coastal City With Standout Fishing And Bayside Beauty

When people think about a coastal getaway in Texas, they often picture Corpus Christi or Galveston. But there are some lesser-known and frequented cities along the state's coast that might be worth exploring on your next break. One such city is the aptly named Seadrift, a quiet community on San Antonio Bay about 80 miles from Corpus Christi and 150 miles from Houston. This is where top-shelf bay fishing meets delicious seafood and a generally enticing atmosphere that's all about relaxing by the water.

Although it's technically a city, Seadrift's population barely exceeds 1,000 people. It's significantly smaller and quieter than other coastal cities in Texas, including Corpus Christi, which has over 316,000 residents and the hidden Malaquite Beach known for its gorgeous views. Seadrift's close-knit feel adds to its peaceful ambiance, with many locals appreciating its walkability, family-friendly nature, and slower pace. However, if you're looking for a lively beach vacation with nightlife, you may want to head elsewhere. The one or two joints in Seadrift close before 10 p.m.

Seadrift's charms center more around its nature and prime position on San Antonio Bay, as well as its rustic fishing boats framed by big skies and seabirds. Most people embrace this side of the city at the Bay Front Park and Pavilion. It's popular among families, thanks to its powered picnic shelters, restrooms, volleyball courts, and bay views. Wooden stairs lead down to the water from the park if you want a refreshing dip during summer. You can also walk along the pier and fish off the end to reel in redfish, black drum, flounder, and other local catches.