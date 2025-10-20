Situated In Corpus Christi Is The Hidden Texas Beach Known For Its Small Crowds And Gorgeous Views
When it comes to quiet beaches on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed as the Gulf of America by President Trump), it's hard to beat Florida's stretch of white sand that rivals the Caribbean. However, the 80 miles of beaches that stretch around Corpus Christi, Texas, have secluded, hidden gems with small crowds. There you'll also find the perfect launchpad for your quiet day in paradise: Malaquite Beach, a pristine stretch of white sand on Padre Island, the world's longest barrier island. Malaquite Beach stretches 4.5 miles down the 70-mile-long Padre Island National Seashore (PINS), called "pinz" by locals. PINS makes up part of the longest stretch of white sand beaches in the United States. Malaquite Beach pays homage to Malaquitas, a tribe from the Coahuiltecan Native American nation that inhabited South Texas for centuries.
Like the spacious beaches at Mustang Island State Park on Padre Island, PINS is one of the Lone Star State's hidden historical and ecological gems; both Malaquite Beach and the rest of PINS have very little human development due to being a National Seashore. Both are a slice of natural heaven where you can splash the day away, watch the waves as you work on your tan, or camp out and admire the magnificent constellations overhead. Camping is not allowed on this beach apart from the formal campground near the visitors center, though there are several other spots along the National Seashore where you can set up your tent or park your RV. Entrance fees start at $15 per vehicle. Unlike at other beaches on PINS, you won't hear 4x4s cruising up and down the sand; Malaquite Beach is car-free and protected by bollards. Instead, you'll hear crashing waves and flocks of seagulls, and maybe a cheer when a fish takes off with someone's lure.
Peace and quiet on the Texas coast
Unlike Texas' tropical island getaway, which was cut loose in 1957, North Padre Island is largely the same as it was in April 1554, when three Spanish treasure ships ran aground on the island during a storm. Apart from the Malaquite Beach Visitors Center park store, you'll find no shops, restaurants, or gas along the seashore, so come well-prepared. At a minimum, bring plenty of water and sunscreen, and tell someone where you will be going before heading out, as you'll likely lose cell service in more remote parts of the island.
Malaquite Beach is just a short drive from one of America's most unique ecosystems. Even though Padre is largely a subtropical island, the island supports one of the last coastal prairie habitats in the state. As you head away from the visitors center, you'll likely see an incredible diversity of wildlife, including deer, coyotes, and hundreds of species of birds. Between the Texas Mainland and Padre Island, the serene Laguna Madre, one of six lagoons on earth that is saltier than the ocean, is teeming with unique bird, plant, and marine life. Be sure to bring your camera and have your fishing license and saltwater stamp if you visit.
Keep your beach day going past sunset at the Malaquite Beach Campground. If you're planning to spend the night here, be sure to set up your tent or find your spot soon after you arrive — especially on weekends and during Spring Break, since campsites are first-come, first-served. Malaquite Beach's campground has 48 sites for tents and RVs, though no individual sites have electricity and water. On top of the admission fee, each campsite is an additional $14 per night and requires a self-issued permit, payable at the campsite.
Relax the day away
The white sands of Malaquite Beach are a gateway to water sports in the Gulf's turquoise waters. Whether you're going for a swim, body surfing, digging for shells, or taking a free shore fishing lesson (you won't need a license, nor any tackle), note the beach flag before getting in the water. There are no lifeguards on the beach, so never swim alone. Moreover, be aware that stinging Jellyfish and Portuguese Man-of-War live in the Gulf waters, and may be swept inland by warm currents during the spring and summer months. If you see dead jellyfish or a warning sign on the beach, don't swim.
While Malaquite Beach and Padre Island are known as places you can escape crowds on the Gulf, thousands of visitors flock to the Malaquite Beach Visitors Center between June and August to release baby Kemp's ridley sea turtles, an endangered species, into the wild. If you are planning on a quiet and peaceful weekend away, be sure to check the schedule on the Padre Island National Seashore website or social media pages for information about weekends that you should skip. Hatchling releases at Malaquite Beach are scheduled for June 2026, though local turtle rescue organizations sponsor them throughout the year.
Although 4x4 vehicles are handy to have on Padre Island, they're not necessary to reach the visitors center–– but you will need one if you plan to explore more remote parts of the island. Fill up your tank and grab groceries before visiting, and don't forget your favorite cold beverage.