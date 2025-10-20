Situated In Corpus Christi Is The Hidden Texas Beach Known For Its Small Crowds And Gorgeous Views

Unlike Texas' tropical island getaway, which was cut loose in 1957, North Padre Island is largely the same as it was in April 1554, when three Spanish treasure ships ran aground on the island during a storm. Apart from the Malaquite Beach Visitors Center park store, you'll find no shops, restaurants, or gas along the seashore, so come well-prepared. At a minimum, bring plenty of water and sunscreen, and tell someone where you will be going before heading out, as you'll likely lose cell service in more remote parts of the island.

Malaquite Beach is just a short drive from one of America's most unique ecosystems. Even though Padre is largely a subtropical island, the island supports one of the last coastal prairie habitats in the state. As you head away from the visitors center, you'll likely see an incredible diversity of wildlife, including deer, coyotes, and hundreds of species of birds. Between the Texas Mainland and Padre Island, the serene Laguna Madre, one of six lagoons on earth that is saltier than the ocean, is teeming with unique bird, plant, and marine life. Be sure to bring your camera and have your fishing license and saltwater stamp if you visit.

Keep your beach day going past sunset at the Malaquite Beach Campground. If you're planning to spend the night here, be sure to set up your tent or find your spot soon after you arrive — especially on weekends and during Spring Break, since campsites are first-come, first-served. Malaquite Beach's campground has 48 sites for tents and RVs, though no individual sites have electricity and water. On top of the admission fee, each campsite is an additional $14 per night and requires a self-issued permit, payable at the campsite.