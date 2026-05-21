Canada's Under-The-Radar Park Is A Lakefront Camping Haven With Peaceful Paddling

Many outdoor enthusiasts know that Manitoba is a world-class destination. It's the only Canadian province where you can spot each of the country's "Big 5" wildlife, including polar bears. But it's also home to lesser-known natural attractions, like Burge Lake Provincial Park, an under-the-radar spot for peaceful paddling and camping.

Located a 10-minute drive north of the town of Lynn Lake, the park sits on the western shore of the quiet, clear Burge Lake. The lake is part of the Churchill River Upland Ecoregion of north-central Saskatchewan and Manitoba, a remote area characterized by coniferous forests, lush wetlands, cool summers, and very cold winters. Bird watchers, take note — it's also the second-largest nesting area for bald eagles in all of North America.

Burge Lake Provincial Park itself is petite, occupying about 15 acres of waterfront property. It features a small sandy beach that's great for swimming and sunbathing in summer, a picnic area with water views, and a playground for children.