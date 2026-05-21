Canada's Under-The-Radar Park Is A Lakefront Camping Haven With Peaceful Paddling
Many outdoor enthusiasts know that Manitoba is a world-class destination. It's the only Canadian province where you can spot each of the country's "Big 5" wildlife, including polar bears. But it's also home to lesser-known natural attractions, like Burge Lake Provincial Park, an under-the-radar spot for peaceful paddling and camping.
Located a 10-minute drive north of the town of Lynn Lake, the park sits on the western shore of the quiet, clear Burge Lake. The lake is part of the Churchill River Upland Ecoregion of north-central Saskatchewan and Manitoba, a remote area characterized by coniferous forests, lush wetlands, cool summers, and very cold winters. Bird watchers, take note — it's also the second-largest nesting area for bald eagles in all of North America.
Burge Lake Provincial Park itself is petite, occupying about 15 acres of waterfront property. It features a small sandy beach that's great for swimming and sunbathing in summer, a picnic area with water views, and a playground for children.
Boat, paddle, and fish in Burge Lake Provincial Park
Most visitors to the park are eager to get out on the water. Burge Lake Provincial Park has a dock where visitors can launch boats, kayaks, or stand-up paddleboards for a peaceful paddle around the lake. If you don't have your own boat, you may be able to find rental equipment in Lynn Lake. If you love the wooded scenery around Burge Lake but the drive is a little too far from the cities, Steep Rock Beach, a breathtaking Lake Manitoba beach that could pass for the Mediterranean, is much closer to Winnipeg.
Another popular activity on Burge Lake is casting a line from the shoreline or from a boat to catch walleye and northern pike, which are plentiful. There's a convenient fish-cleaning shed available to the public. If you're not a Manitoba resident, you can apply for a local fishing license online. Looking for more top-notch fishing in this underrated Canadian province? Check out Nopiming Provincial Park, a lake-filled park with endless outdoor adventures. Its name is an Anishinabe word meaning "entrance to the wilderness."
Camp by Manitoba's remote Burge Lake
If you'd like to sleep under the stars at Burge Lake Provincial Park, free camping is available, though a park vehicle permit is required and must be displayed in your car (they're available online). The scenic campground near the lake is a quiet haven with just nine rustic campsites, and facilities are seasonal because the area is often inaccessible after heavy winter snowfall. Campers can take advantage of complimentary firewood, a large picnic shelter, a hand water pump, and pit toilets. Pick up supplies in nearby Lynn Lake, where you'll also find a gas station and a hospital.
Visitors should be aware that the provincial park truly is under the radar: Cell phone service is spotty or nonexistent in the area. Park officials urge visitors, especially boaters and hikers exploring backcountry areas, to travel in pairs and to inform someone of their destination or itinerary. Burge Lake is also far-flung — it's more than 11 hours by car north of Winnipeg. But along the way, you'll pass some of Canada's best beaches, which line the massive, dazzling gem of Lake Manitoba, along the drive.