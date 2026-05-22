Between Detroit And Lake Huron Is Michigan's Peaceful Village With Fishing, Golf, And One-Of-A-Kind Petroglyphs

Ask a Michigander where they're from, and they might hold up their hand to show you on the "map." The "Mitten State" gets its nickname because it looks just like that: a mitten. And on the "thumb," you'll find the peaceful Cass City, a small village known for fishing, golf, and hiking. It's also home to one of Michigan's most fascinating historic sites: the Sanilac Petroglyphs, the state's largest known collection of early Native American cave writings.

With a population of under 2,500 residents, Cass City offers small-town charm and opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Cass River flows through the city, which means locals and visitors alike can fish and paddle, not to mention enjoy scenic views. Along with the 240-acre Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park, the area also features several smaller local parks with walking trails, playgrounds, an outdoor pool, and even a summer music series.

Located on M-81, Cass City is about a two-hour drive from Detroit and 30 minutes from the coast of Lake Huron. Overnight visitors can book a room at the village's only hotel, the Executive Inn, or camp at Evergreen Park beside the Cass River. Alternatively, travelers can drive 20 to 30 minutes to nearby Caro or Bad Axe for more options.