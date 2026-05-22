Between Detroit And Lake Huron Is Michigan's Peaceful Village With Fishing, Golf, And One-Of-A-Kind Petroglyphs
Ask a Michigander where they're from, and they might hold up their hand to show you on the "map." The "Mitten State" gets its nickname because it looks just like that: a mitten. And on the "thumb," you'll find the peaceful Cass City, a small village known for fishing, golf, and hiking. It's also home to one of Michigan's most fascinating historic sites: the Sanilac Petroglyphs, the state's largest known collection of early Native American cave writings.
With a population of under 2,500 residents, Cass City offers small-town charm and opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Cass River flows through the city, which means locals and visitors alike can fish and paddle, not to mention enjoy scenic views. Along with the 240-acre Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park, the area also features several smaller local parks with walking trails, playgrounds, an outdoor pool, and even a summer music series.
Located on M-81, Cass City is about a two-hour drive from Detroit and 30 minutes from the coast of Lake Huron. Overnight visitors can book a room at the village's only hotel, the Executive Inn, or camp at Evergreen Park beside the Cass River. Alternatively, travelers can drive 20 to 30 minutes to nearby Caro or Bad Axe for more options.
Planning your visit to Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park
Cass City's top attraction is Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park, where you can see Michigan's largest known collection of ancient Native American carvings. This state park is jointly overseen by Michigan state agencies alongside the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. Visitors will need a state Recreation Passport to enter the park. And for out-of-state travelers, passes cost $12 per day or $42 annually, while Michigan-registered vehicles pay $15 for an annual pass (at the time of writing).
At the park, guests can walk a short accessible limestone trail to an enclosure that protects the petroglyphs — carved into sandstone — from the elements. There, you can view the historic carvings, known in the Anishinaabe language as ezhibiigaadek asin, meaning "written on stone." They're thought to be at least 300 years old, and potentially up to 1,400 years old. The site is a must-see for history buffs interested in the state's Indigenous history and ancient cultural landmarks. "The Petroglyphs in the middle of Michigan's Thumb are the coolest thing I have seen in this amazing state," writes one local blogger. Reviews on Google note that the petroglyphs aren't always open to the public, so make sure to check the Michigan History Center's official website before you go.
In addition to the petroglyphs, the state park offers trails with views of the Little Cass River. The Sanilac Petroglyphs Trail is an easy 1.4-mile trek that takes about 25 minutes to complete, with great views of the lush greenery and calm waters in the area. "Not only are the glyphs themselves awesome, but the surrounding trails never disappoint when walking through either," one previous visitor wrote on Reddit. For more outdoor adventures, consider driving about an hour to Bay City State Park in Bay City, a charming Lake Huron destination with a historic downtown.
Fishing, paddling, and golfing in Cass City
Outdoor enthusiasts will also find plenty of opportunities to embrace nature in Cass City. The Cass River is a great spot for paddling and fishing, with an accessible kayak launch at Evergreen Park and rustic boat access at the Cass City State Game Area. Anglers will find 23 species of fish in this area of Cass River — expect to reel in rock bass, northern pike, and smallmouth bass. "I did fish the river and caught [six] rock bass and [2] pike, so there is some good fishing to be had for sure," wrote a previous visitor. As a whole, the Cass River stretches over 60 miles through the eastern part of the state, passing through some of Michigan's nostalgic small towns.
Golfers visiting Cass City can take advantage of Rolling Hills Golf Course, a nine-hole golf course with four water holes, trees, and wildlife. One Google review describes it as a "fun, challenging course to play," while another praises its "well-maintained, nice long fairways." Rolling Hills Golf Course was built in 1969, and its clubhouse is a community gathering spot frequently used for class reunions, bridal showers, baby showers, and other events.
For another type of golf, the Cass City Municipal Park offers an 18-hole disc golf course. The park also offers plenty of family-friendly amenities, including an outdoor pool, splash pad, playgrounds, and athletic courts. Whether you're interested in history, hiking, or family-friendly recreation, Cass City offers a little bit of everything. Exploring more of Michigan's Thumb region? Don't miss the underrated Larned Road Beach, with serene charm and crystal-clear waters just an hour away from Cass City by car.