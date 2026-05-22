Southern Illinois' Warm Lake Is A Year-Round Haven With Boating, Fishing, And Dining

First, let's address the name of this lake. If you're familiar with Southern Illinois, you'll know that the region has been called "Egypt" since the mid-1800s, although there is some debate as to why. According to the Illinois State Museum, the likely origin dates back to 1832, when a brutal harvest season forced residents in Central Illinois to head south to buy grain, recalling a Bible verse in which Egypt supplied corn to the sons of Jacob. Beyond the lake, the region is filled with other Egyptian names, such as Cairo, the city steeped in Civil War history and set between the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.

No matter its name or history, the Lake of Egypt is perfect for water activities thanks to its expansive, 2,300-acre footprint. Because of its size, there are three main marinas from which you can launch a boat. First there's Pyramid Acres on the northern edge, then Mack's Marina just a little south, and finally Egyptian Hills Marina near the southern tip. Egyptian Hills is actually a KOA resort, complete with campsites, RV accommodations, and a huge floating water park for all ages.

If you don't have your own boat, you can rent one from Mack's to enjoy the water as much as possible. As we mentioned, fishing is a popular activity since the lake offers warm water and plenty of space for different species. You can catch largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and bluegill. Since the lake is open year-round, just pick the time an season that works best for your needs, but make sure you have an Illinois fishing license before heading out. Also, because the lake is used for the nearby power plant, some areas are restricted, so plan accordingly.