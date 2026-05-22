Southern Illinois' Warm Lake Is A Year-Round Haven With Boating, Fishing, And Dining
If you're thinking about taking a lakeside vacation to Illinois, you might assume that the best place would be close to Chicago and Lake Michigan. While the Great Lake is certainly a fantastic choice for sandy beaches and shoreside activities, what if you're looking to avoid crowds and big cities? In that case, you could head to the opposite end of the state and marvel at the Lake of Egypt.
Tucked near Illinois' southern border, the Lake of Egypt is a massive reservoir, and the perfect place to relax by the water and enjoy its splendor. Popular activities here include boating (both motorized and non-motorized), fishing, and eating while looking out over the lake. Best of all, because the lake is so big, there are multiple places to launch a boat, cast a line, or stay overnight if you're looking for an extended getaway.
So, if you're ready to explore one of Illinois' best-kept secrets, let's discover what makes the Lake of Egypt such an excellent place to add to your Midwest travel plans.
What to know about the Lake of Egypt, Illinois
First, let's address the name of this lake. If you're familiar with Southern Illinois, you'll know that the region has been called "Egypt" since the mid-1800s, although there is some debate as to why. According to the Illinois State Museum, the likely origin dates back to 1832, when a brutal harvest season forced residents in Central Illinois to head south to buy grain, recalling a Bible verse in which Egypt supplied corn to the sons of Jacob. Beyond the lake, the region is filled with other Egyptian names, such as Cairo, the city steeped in Civil War history and set between the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
No matter its name or history, the Lake of Egypt is perfect for water activities thanks to its expansive, 2,300-acre footprint. Because of its size, there are three main marinas from which you can launch a boat. First there's Pyramid Acres on the northern edge, then Mack's Marina just a little south, and finally Egyptian Hills Marina near the southern tip. Egyptian Hills is actually a KOA resort, complete with campsites, RV accommodations, and a huge floating water park for all ages.
If you don't have your own boat, you can rent one from Mack's to enjoy the water as much as possible. As we mentioned, fishing is a popular activity since the lake offers warm water and plenty of space for different species. You can catch largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and bluegill. Since the lake is open year-round, just pick the time an season that works best for your needs, but make sure you have an Illinois fishing license before heading out. Also, because the lake is used for the nearby power plant, some areas are restricted, so plan accordingly.
Planning a Midwest vacation to the Lake of Egypt
Given Lake of Egypt's location at the southern edge of Illinois, getting here isn't as convenient as other locations in the state, where it would make sense to fly into Chicago. Instead, the closest major airport is another of the five busiest in the Midwest, St. Louis Lambert International. From there, it's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive to reach Lake of Egypt. While there are no real hotels around the lake, there are numerous vacation rentals, as well as the KOA campground, if you prefer sleeping underneath the stars. Staying at the lake also enables you to access the state's most scenic wilderness destination, the Shawnee National Forest, which is only about 20 minutes away.
Another benefit of the Lake of Egypt's location is that the weather is much warmer when compared to northern Illinois. That means you can visit the lake whenever you like, although temperatures do drop during the winter, so make sure to bring extra layers. However, while other parts of the state get buried in snow, the Egypt region stays relatively snow and ice-free. The trade-off is that the summers are hot and humid, but what better reason to enjoy the lake?
Although you can catch your meals during your visit, the Lake of Egypt has a couple of fabulous dining options. The first is the Cross-Eyed Bear at Mack's Marina. Not only can you grab a pint or a cocktail, you can also indulge in delicious pub fare like giant German pretzels or chicken wings. Alternatively, check out Triple E Barbecue just north of the lake, which features ribs, pork chops, and even fresh-caught fried fish.