Washington's Former WWII Housing Area Is Now A Lovely Park With Trails And Birdwatching

Washington state is famous for its trails. From paths winding through moss-draped groves at Olympic National Park to routes traversing Mount Rainier, the Evergreen State lives up to its name. While many parks require a multi-hour drive from Seattle or Tacoma, others are more accessible. For anyone seeking mossy trails and wild Washington nature without leaving the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area, Swan Creek Park is the place to go.

Minutes from Downtown Tacoma, Swan Creek Park creates a green corridor for people and animals that follows the banks of Swan Creek. This 373-acre park appeals to visitors of all kinds, featuring three pedestrian-only paths, an interactive kids' play area, and an off-leash dog park that's a mini forest for four-legged adventurers. Guided walks turn the trails into a birding escape, while salmon spawn in the creek every year. The park is also home to Tacoma's first network of mountain biking trails and a community garden filled with edible plants.

However, Swan Creek wasn't always a nature pocket. In the lead-up to World War II, the area served as housing for 6,700 people who joined the war effort at the Commencement Bay shipyards and Fort Lewis, among other areas. "The homes are long gone, but you might be able to see some of the steps there. Even some of the sidewalk is also still there from when it was a part of the neighborhood," Metro Parks Tacoma administrator Claire Keller-Scholz shared with MyNorthwest.