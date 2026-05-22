Washington's Former WWII Housing Area Is Now A Lovely Park With Trails And Birdwatching
Washington state is famous for its trails. From paths winding through moss-draped groves at Olympic National Park to routes traversing Mount Rainier, the Evergreen State lives up to its name. While many parks require a multi-hour drive from Seattle or Tacoma, others are more accessible. For anyone seeking mossy trails and wild Washington nature without leaving the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area, Swan Creek Park is the place to go.
Minutes from Downtown Tacoma, Swan Creek Park creates a green corridor for people and animals that follows the banks of Swan Creek. This 373-acre park appeals to visitors of all kinds, featuring three pedestrian-only paths, an interactive kids' play area, and an off-leash dog park that's a mini forest for four-legged adventurers. Guided walks turn the trails into a birding escape, while salmon spawn in the creek every year. The park is also home to Tacoma's first network of mountain biking trails and a community garden filled with edible plants.
However, Swan Creek wasn't always a nature pocket. In the lead-up to World War II, the area served as housing for 6,700 people who joined the war effort at the Commencement Bay shipyards and Fort Lewis, among other areas. "The homes are long gone, but you might be able to see some of the steps there. Even some of the sidewalk is also still there from when it was a part of the neighborhood," Metro Parks Tacoma administrator Claire Keller-Scholz shared with MyNorthwest.
Discover hiking, walking, and mountain biking trails at Swan Creek Park
At Swan Creek Park, the trail system is one of the standout features, offering dirt and paved paths through woods, upland forests, and World War II-era remnants. "The best part is the secluded trails that take you far and away from the big city noise into the trees down to the river before bringing you back up to civilization," praised a hiker on Google Reviews. "It's a fantastic way to take a break from the day to day when you need a reset with Mother Nature."
The Swan Creek Trail is the longest in the park and takes hikers farthest from the main parking area. Stretching 2.4 miles (one way), it runs the length of the park and follows the water into the canyon. Here, you'll find wooden footbridges, moss-covered logs, and ferns cascading over the hillsides. It's not Washington's ethereal Hoh Rainforest, but the scenery is plenty lush. Alternatively, the 1.2-mile (one-way) Canyon Rim Trail heads in the same direction, but stays up high. These trails can also be combined into a loop. Visitors can also walk along the streets that made up the housing development.
Opened in 2014, a mountain biking trail network runs through the park, turning this urban oasis into a destination for mountain bikers. You'll find roughly 4 miles of trails, including a pump track, cross-country loops, flow trails, and areas for practicing skills. Featuring mostly one-way trails, the network is maintained by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.
Birding walks and other things to do at Swan Creek Park
Parks Tacoma offers guided bird walks at Swan Creek Park, where birders can socialize with other nature lovers while keeping an eye out for hawks, sparrows, woodpeckers, and other birds. Although there isn't a set Swan Creek birding event, you can check the Swan Creek Park's official website to see what's available. You'll also find information about birding walks at the scenic bayside oasis that is Point Defiance Park and Titlow Park.
Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance reports that non-sanctioned activities, such as dumping garbage, camping, and entering after hours, are still a problem at Swan Creek Park. While some visitors don't feel safe on the trails, most people have a positive experience, awarding the park 4.4 stars on Google Reviews, with over 800 reviews. Tacoma Parks has put work into making Swan Creek a place people want to visit and take ownership of. The calendar features events geared towards improving the park as a community, including the monthly "Swan Creek Volunteer Work Party." Led by the park steward, volunteers of all ages plant saplings, rake mulch, and otherwise keep the grounds thriving.
Even when an event isn't in full swing, visitors can stop by the picnic shelters for an afternoon outdoors in Tacoma. As part of the park's ongoing improvements, the picnic area has room for multiple families or groups and offers views of daredevils on the pump track. For another nature escape less than an hour from Tacoma, visit Illahee State Park's fishing pier, trails, and campsites.