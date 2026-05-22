Just Outside New York City Is A Quaint Waterfront City With Family-Friendly Activities And Diverse Eats
The Big Apple's fast-paced lifestyle and high-energy rhythm often lead to late nights in a city that truly never sleeps. Exciting as it may be, the hustle and bustle, along with the constant rush, can get overwhelming — and that's when you know it's time for an escape. You don't have to head all the way to upstate for that respite when the "Queen City of the Sound" is a short drive away. Nestled in Westchester County is New Rochelle, a charming city with a variety of family-friendly activities that make for a lovely getaway. Although it's the seventh-largest city in the state, it still maintains a quaint-meets-urban vibe with contemporary amenities and green spaces. This destination balances a modern downtown and historic district with scenic waterfront charm by the Long Island Sound, which covers 9 miles of the coast.
The whole family can take advantage of outdoor recreation in New Rochelle. Whether it's coastal leisure at Glen Island Park, meandering the trail at Five Islands Park, or burning off energy with the kids at the local trampoline park, you have several playgrounds to choose from. As for a more low-key pastime, you can tour the city's museums and art galleries to enjoy cultural immersion. What's more, New Rochelle carries the torch of NYC's culinary diversity, with a wide range of restaurants that indulge your palate on a global journey. From Italian and Japanese to Croatian and Colombian, you simply have to name the country and the restaurant most likely exists.
Located just outside NYC, New Rochelle is about a 40-minute drive from Midtown Manhattan. Coming from New Haven, Connecticut, takes just over an hour. Those spending the weekend here can book a stay at Holiday Inn Express, Residence Inn by Marriott, or Hotel NoMa, with additional options available on Airbnb.
Check out New Rochelle's family-friendly attractions
New Rochelle offers a number of kid-friendly places for the whole family to have fun. Make your way to Five Islands Park, a 15-acre outdoor space consisting of five little islands — you can hop from one spot to another by crossing the footbridges. The little ones can run around the playground, while you whip up a picnic at the tables and grills in the park. Forget about the chaotic subway system of New York City and go on a peaceful stroll along the park's 1-mile trail. This is an easy path that can be completed in about 30 minutes, according to AllTrails.
Hudson Park and Beach is another kid-friendly place worth visiting. This 10-acre spot is equipped with a playground and two beaches, where you can swim, sunbathe, and cast a line into the water. The park hosts many events throughout the year, such as the Lighted Boat Parade, Snapper Fishing Derby, Fourth of July fireworks, and musical acts in its bandshell. If you prefer more adrenaline-pumping activities, take the kids to Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Ideally suited for families, this attraction boasts a ninja warrior course, foam and drop zones, trapeze, zip lining, and other areas. Adults and kids can try to eliminate the opposing team while playing dodgeball, followed by an attempt at climbing the "SkyLadder."
Museums are also a great way to spend time as a family. Head to the Thomas Paine Cottage Museum, the sole remaining building to be owned by Founding Father Thomas Paine. Touring the museum, you'll come across curated rooms with period furnishings, a cast-iron stove owned by Paine, and Revolutionary-era artifacts; the museum has Native American displays, too. Outside, the surrounding grounds are home to a small, one-room schoolhouse dating back to 1836, which is available to rent as a gathering space.
Treat yourself to delicious food on your getaway
New Rochelle has a diverse and growing food scene that spans from waterfront dining and elevated American fare to international cuisine. If you've been reminiscing about the summer you spent in Croatia, dine at the Michelin-rated Dubrovnik Restaurant. With a 4.7 Google rating, this authentic Croatian eatery features fresh seafood, meat dishes, and an extensive wine list. Past customers suggest getting a table in the backyard garden. As for food, reviews recommend ordering the branzino, calamari, oysters, and grilled octopus. One person wrote, "The food and hygiene standards just make this one of the best places to dine."
From European flavors, transport your taste buds to South American spices at Colombian House. This 4.7 Google-rated restaurant has a decent selection of meat, chicken, and seafood-based meals, which you can sample alongside signature cocktails. Customers praise the pan de bono, garlic shrimp, and passion fruit sangria. Not only that, but many reviewers rave about the hearty portions. Once you've had a good taste of Colombia, savor the flavors of Asia at Roc N Ramen — except the Japanese dishes are infused with Caribbean aromatics. Sample the oxtail, gyoza dumplings, and shrimp ramen. A satisfied customer was especially fond of the "interesting combination of flavors in their dishes," while another said that "ramen is the star of this restaurant."
Although New Haven is the unexpected pizza capital of the U.S., New Rochelle's 179 Bar And Grill offers an extensive menu of American Italian meals. The 4.8 Google-rated restaurant was an OpenTable Diners' Choice Award winner in 2025. You'll read plenty of positive reviews online that speak highly of the food and the service. Besides visiting New Rochelle, you can escape the hustle of New York City for the serene beauty of its hidden islands.