Just Outside New York City Is A Quaint Waterfront City With Family-Friendly Activities And Diverse Eats

The Big Apple's fast-paced lifestyle and high-energy rhythm often lead to late nights in a city that truly never sleeps. Exciting as it may be, the hustle and bustle, along with the constant rush, can get overwhelming — and that's when you know it's time for an escape. You don't have to head all the way to upstate for that respite when the "Queen City of the Sound" is a short drive away. Nestled in Westchester County is New Rochelle, a charming city with a variety of family-friendly activities that make for a lovely getaway. Although it's the seventh-largest city in the state, it still maintains a quaint-meets-urban vibe with contemporary amenities and green spaces. This destination balances a modern downtown and historic district with scenic waterfront charm by the Long Island Sound, which covers 9 miles of the coast.

The whole family can take advantage of outdoor recreation in New Rochelle. Whether it's coastal leisure at Glen Island Park, meandering the trail at Five Islands Park, or burning off energy with the kids at the local trampoline park, you have several playgrounds to choose from. As for a more low-key pastime, you can tour the city's museums and art galleries to enjoy cultural immersion. What's more, New Rochelle carries the torch of NYC's culinary diversity, with a wide range of restaurants that indulge your palate on a global journey. From Italian and Japanese to Croatian and Colombian, you simply have to name the country and the restaurant most likely exists.

Located just outside NYC, New Rochelle is about a 40-minute drive from Midtown Manhattan. Coming from New Haven, Connecticut, takes just over an hour. Those spending the weekend here can book a stay at Holiday Inn Express, Residence Inn by Marriott, or Hotel NoMa, with additional options available on Airbnb.