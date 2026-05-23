Between Portland And Mount Rainier National Park Is Washington's Dazzling Volcanic Lake With Scenic Trails
Though it's neither the tallest nor the most active volcano in the United States, Washington's foreboding Mount St. Helens is perhaps the most famous. Beyond its explosive recent history, however, Mount St. Helens is a striking natural landmark decorating the impressive skyline of Washington's Cascades. And though Mount St. Helens' peak looks a bit different today than it did prior to its 1980 eruption, the mountain is still a magnificent sight to behold up close. The area around the notorious volcano is largely protected as federal land, with plenty of premier hiking spots where you can see the remains of the Mount St. Helens peak up close — and the effects it had on the surrounding landscape. One particularly worthwhile spot is a dazzling volcanic lake with a geological history as intriguing as its views. Though its name is rather chilly, Washington's Coldwater Lake is a living testament to the fiery power of nature.
Coldwater Lake is located about 100 miles north of Portland, and about 100 miles south of Mount Rainier. Being a mountain lake in the Pacific Northwest, Coldwater Lake is rich in sublime scenery on all sides. More than other Pacific Northwest lakes, however, Coldwater Lake is notable for its many excellent trails with superb views of Mount St. Helens, including some of the easiest St. Helens sightseeing trails. Coldwater Lake's trails also highlight many of the lingering traces of the 1980 eruption that dramatically altered the landscape. And though you may assume that a volcanic lake would be mostly devoid of life, Coldwater Lake offers terrific opportunities for fishing in view of Mount St. Helens.
A stunning parting gift from America's most notorious eruption
Coldwater Lake is located in the "blast zone" on the western side of Mount St. Helens, within the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument in the larger Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Located just off Washington's scenic State Highway 504, Coldwater Lake is surrounded by the scars of Mount St. Helens' 1980 eruption, including excellent shots of the main volcanic crater. Remarkably, Coldwater Lake does not merely provide great shots of Mount St. Helens. It actually owes its very existence to the nearby volcano.
The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens saw significant debris poured over the surrounding area in the form of avalanches, landslides, and ash deposits. Some of that debris formed a natural dam across the Coldwater Creek Valley on the mountain's western side, which created both Coldwater Lake and the neighboring Castle Lake. Coldwater Creek alone covers 750 acres. When you think about how much volcanic debris would be needed to create a natural dam for a lake that size, you may get a clearer picture of the scale of Mount St. Helens' eruption.
Despite its violent origins, Coldwater Lake inherited much of the natural splendor that existed here well before the eruption. The lake sits in a long, narrow glacial valley, with steep hills framing its blue waters. Washington's Cascade ecosystem also wasted no time recovering from the devastation of the 1980 eruption. Today, Coldwater Lake is surrounded by verdant green forests and meadows rich in wildflowers in the spring. Visitors can enjoy these amazing views at Coldwater Lake's cozy picnic area. The nearby Science and Learning Center at Coldwater has several informative exhibits and displays on the 1980 eruption and its effects on the region's landscape and ecosystem.
Hike and fish in the shadow of an infamous volcano
Coldwater Lake's prestigious spot on the "front row" of the Mount St. Helens volcano show has produced some of the best hikes in the entire Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. With many of its trails rated as "easy" or "moderate" on AllTrails.com, Coldwater Lake provides a much more visitor-friendly sightseeing alternative to the dangerous bucket-list hike up to the actual Mount St. Helens summit.
Starting from a trailhead off Highway 504, the Lakes Trail provides a moderately challenging 9-mile hike along the northern shores of Coldwater Lake. From this side, the trail leads to a scenic viewpoint with exceptional views of Mount St. Helens, and possibly wildflowers, waterfalls, and small streams, depending on the season. You can also turn this route into a longer sightseeing loop around the entire lake via the South Coldwater Trail, which will take you to the Science and Learning Center at Coldwater. This route is terrific for wildlife viewing, especially for the herd of elk that lives in the area. The easy 0.6-mile Birth of a Lake Trail is a manageable jaunt around the Coldwater Lake Picnic Area with interpretive signage detailing the lake's volcanic origins. Much of this route follows an accessible boardwalk that provides visitor-friendly views of the lake, the mountain, and the surrounding ecosystem.
Coldwater Lake is also open to paddling, boating (electric motor only), and fishing. The lake is notable among anglers for its premier trout fishing, particularly rainbow and cutthroat trout. And even if you have no luck trout fishing, you can make the 40-minute drive to the nearby Mount St. Helens gateway town of Toledo and visit Toledo's nostalgic Mrs Beesleys Burgers joint to console yourself!