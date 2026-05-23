Between Portland And Mount Rainier National Park Is Washington's Dazzling Volcanic Lake With Scenic Trails

Though it's neither the tallest nor the most active volcano in the United States, Washington's foreboding Mount St. Helens is perhaps the most famous. Beyond its explosive recent history, however, Mount St. Helens is a striking natural landmark decorating the impressive skyline of Washington's Cascades. And though Mount St. Helens' peak looks a bit different today than it did prior to its 1980 eruption, the mountain is still a magnificent sight to behold up close. The area around the notorious volcano is largely protected as federal land, with plenty of premier hiking spots where you can see the remains of the Mount St. Helens peak up close — and the effects it had on the surrounding landscape. One particularly worthwhile spot is a dazzling volcanic lake with a geological history as intriguing as its views. Though its name is rather chilly, Washington's Coldwater Lake is a living testament to the fiery power of nature.

Coldwater Lake is located about 100 miles north of Portland, and about 100 miles south of Mount Rainier. Being a mountain lake in the Pacific Northwest, Coldwater Lake is rich in sublime scenery on all sides. More than other Pacific Northwest lakes, however, Coldwater Lake is notable for its many excellent trails with superb views of Mount St. Helens, including some of the easiest St. Helens sightseeing trails. Coldwater Lake's trails also highlight many of the lingering traces of the 1980 eruption that dramatically altered the landscape. And though you may assume that a volcanic lake would be mostly devoid of life, Coldwater Lake offers terrific opportunities for fishing in view of Mount St. Helens.