Massachusetts' Charming Town Just Outside Worcester Is A Peaceful Escape With A Beautiful Lake And Garden
Central Massachusetts is a land of small towns and rolling forests, and if you have time to get off the highway, there's a lot to see. Many road trippers treat the Bay State's heartland as drive-through country, racing down Interstate 90 at 75 miles per hour and stopping only long enough to fill their gas tanks. Tourists assume that there's nothing important between Boston and the Berkshires, depriving themselves of 14 scenic byways and hundreds of rural communities.
Case in point: Boylston, a town of nearly 5,000 just northeast of Worcester. Like the famous Boylston Street in Boston, the town is named after a prominent early-American merchant family; unlike that busy motorway, this Boylston is a quiet rough rectangle of land that overlaps with the Wachusett Reservoir. This beautiful lake is a major reason to visit as it's the second largest body of freshwater in Massachusetts, and local anglers come here to cast their lines from the shore. Just as attractive is Boylston's New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, a 200-acre property with roots dating back to 1842. You could easily add the garden to a list of the most unforgettably unique summer vacation activities in New England.
Things to do in and around Boylston
The Worcester Horticultural Society was founded during the Antebellum period, and it organized regular exhibitions of flowers and plants from its headquarters in downtown Worcester. Finally, the Society purchased its own permanent space in 1986, and the New England Botanic Society was born. The traditional farm has been gradually converted into a multi-structure greenhouse and visitor center. Today, this estate has become a popular destination in Central Massachusetts; more than 250,000 people have visited in a single year.
The indoor exhibits are open year-round; during the warmer months, flora enthusiasts can explore the expansive flower gardens, orchards, and walking paths. The water features and numerous pavilions lend themselves to weddings and events, but more casual patrons may come to browse gifts and tools at the on-site Garden Shop. Adult admission is $24 in advance or $26 at the door; at the time of writing, some renovations have been underway, and the Lawn Center is temporarily closed.
The Botanic Garden is just a stone's throw from the Wachusett Reservoir, which covers an impressive 6.5 square miles. The reservoir would be the state's biggest lake, if not for Lake Quinsigamond, Massachusetts' gorgeous getaway with beaches, fishing, and cozy cabins. The 37 miles of shoreline incorporate parks and walking trails, including an easy two-mile hike through the woods of Sawyer Bluff; halfway through the loop, a beachy peninsula sticks out into the water. While boating and swimming are not permitted to preserve the quality of the reservoir's drinking water, fishing, long walks, and cross-country skiing are common pastimes along its periphery. Perhaps the most picturesque landmark is the Old Stone Church, a Gothic-looking structure first opened in the 1890s and largely rebuilt in 1977.
Getting to Boylston and where to stay
The only realistic way to get to Boylston is by car; there's no mass transit out here, not even a suburban bus line. Driving will enable hikers to circle the reservoir and pick from several trailheads. The Botanical Garden is only about an hour's drive from Boston, and from there you're just about 35 minutes from the Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, a satisfying outdoor destination all year round; the hiking trail and observation tower at the summit of Wachusett offer one of the best panoramas in Massachusetts.
Boylston is pretty active for a small town, but you won't find many traditional accommodations here. Luckily, Worcester is the second-largest city in New England (right after Boston), and it's right around the corner: You can drive downtown in only 20 minutes from the reservoir and pick from one of several hotels. Although Worcester has seen better days — and it's an unusual destination for tourists — the downtown area has a good number of restaurants and a handful of landmarks and museums.
Note that a hotel room in the middle of town can cost well over $200 per night; cheaper, generic chains are located a few miles south in the suburb of Auburn. If you're on a budget and brought your own tent, consider staying at Sutton Falls Camping Area, Massachusetts' camping escape with hiking, pond fun, and serene vibes, located just a half-hour south of the Botanical Garden.