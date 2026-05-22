Massachusetts' Charming Town Just Outside Worcester Is A Peaceful Escape With A Beautiful Lake And Garden

The Worcester Horticultural Society was founded during the Antebellum period, and it organized regular exhibitions of flowers and plants from its headquarters in downtown Worcester. Finally, the Society purchased its own permanent space in 1986, and the New England Botanic Society was born. The traditional farm has been gradually converted into a multi-structure greenhouse and visitor center. Today, this estate has become a popular destination in Central Massachusetts; more than 250,000 people have visited in a single year.

The indoor exhibits are open year-round; during the warmer months, flora enthusiasts can explore the expansive flower gardens, orchards, and walking paths. The water features and numerous pavilions lend themselves to weddings and events, but more casual patrons may come to browse gifts and tools at the on-site Garden Shop. Adult admission is $24 in advance or $26 at the door; at the time of writing, some renovations have been underway, and the Lawn Center is temporarily closed.

The Botanic Garden is just a stone's throw from the Wachusett Reservoir, which covers an impressive 6.5 square miles. The reservoir would be the state's biggest lake, if not for Lake Quinsigamond, Massachusetts' gorgeous getaway with beaches, fishing, and cozy cabins. The 37 miles of shoreline incorporate parks and walking trails, including an easy two-mile hike through the woods of Sawyer Bluff; halfway through the loop, a beachy peninsula sticks out into the water. While boating and swimming are not permitted to preserve the quality of the reservoir's drinking water, fishing, long walks, and cross-country skiing are common pastimes along its periphery. Perhaps the most picturesque landmark is the Old Stone Church, a Gothic-looking structure first opened in the 1890s and largely rebuilt in 1977.