'The World's Most Loved Travel Company' Has Two New 2026 Riverboat Cruises On Scenic European Waters

Trafalgar has long been part of the guided tour scene, operating since 1947 and offering over 300 trips in 70 countries across all seven continents. "The world's most loved travel company," as the brand self-describes, Trafalgar has taken more than 5 million travelers to destinations as diverse as Peru, New Zealand, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka on safaris, rail tours, and more.

Now, the brand has officially entered the European riverboat-cruising market. The Trafalgar Verity and the Trafalgar Reverie, its first two ships, debuted in 2026 and will be running voyages across the scenic Rhine and Danube rivers, respectively. Both vessels were constructed and previously operated under Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, a luxury cruiseliner with the same parent company as Trafalgar (TTC Tour Brands). The Verity's inaugural sailing took place on April 12, 2026, completing Trafalgar's Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam itinerary, a 9-night trip traveling between the major European cities of Amsterdam and Basel. Meanwhile, the Trafalgar Reverie took its maiden voyage on April 11, 2026, covering the 7-night Best of the Danube itinerary. It sailed from Passau, Germany, to Budapest, Hungary, the tourist-friendly European country with amazing food (both of these cruises are also available in the reverse).

Trafalgar already has plans for its continued growth, with an additional Uniworld charter, the Trafalgar Harmonie, to cross the Seine River in 2027, and two other newbuilds, each accommodating 180 passengers each, are in the works for 2028. The brand is looking outside of Europe as well, including within Asia and South America: the Mekong and Amazon are being considered for future cruises, as are the Great Lakes in the United States. According to the vice president of river cruise, Damien O'Connor, Trafalgar may have ten vessels in operation by 2030.