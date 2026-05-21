'The World's Most Loved Travel Company' Has Two New 2026 Riverboat Cruises On Scenic European Waters
Trafalgar has long been part of the guided tour scene, operating since 1947 and offering over 300 trips in 70 countries across all seven continents. "The world's most loved travel company," as the brand self-describes, Trafalgar has taken more than 5 million travelers to destinations as diverse as Peru, New Zealand, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka on safaris, rail tours, and more.
Now, the brand has officially entered the European riverboat-cruising market. The Trafalgar Verity and the Trafalgar Reverie, its first two ships, debuted in 2026 and will be running voyages across the scenic Rhine and Danube rivers, respectively. Both vessels were constructed and previously operated under Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, a luxury cruiseliner with the same parent company as Trafalgar (TTC Tour Brands). The Verity's inaugural sailing took place on April 12, 2026, completing Trafalgar's Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam itinerary, a 9-night trip traveling between the major European cities of Amsterdam and Basel. Meanwhile, the Trafalgar Reverie took its maiden voyage on April 11, 2026, covering the 7-night Best of the Danube itinerary. It sailed from Passau, Germany, to Budapest, Hungary, the tourist-friendly European country with amazing food (both of these cruises are also available in the reverse).
Trafalgar already has plans for its continued growth, with an additional Uniworld charter, the Trafalgar Harmonie, to cross the Seine River in 2027, and two other newbuilds, each accommodating 180 passengers each, are in the works for 2028. The brand is looking outside of Europe as well, including within Asia and South America: the Mekong and Amazon are being considered for future cruises, as are the Great Lakes in the United States. According to the vice president of river cruise, Damien O'Connor, Trafalgar may have ten vessels in operation by 2030.
What to know about the Trafalgar Verity
The Art Deco-styled Trafalgar Verity, formerly known as River Queen under Uniworld, can hold a maximum of 128 passengers and 39 crew members, providing guests with an intimate cruising experience. Staterooms are available in four different categories: Classic, Deluxe, French Balcony, and Suite. All provide pleasant river views, refillable toiletries, an interactive television, and self-service laundry, while the more spacious suites include a welcome fruit plate, one bag of serviced laundry per guest per week, early check-in, and a complimentary bottle of red wine.
The Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam voyage takes passengers across eight cities in four countries (the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland) over 10 days. You'll explore history-rich places like Strasbourg and Cologne, one of the best destinations you can't skip on a trip to Germany. You'll also enjoy the beauty of the Middle Rhine Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage site teeming with ancient castle ruins and verdant vineyards. Notable excursions include a homemade lunch at a family-owned farm, where visitors can learn more about local agricultural traditions, and a tour of the picturesque medieval town of Speyer. Guests can choose to add on a pre-cruise or post-cruise extension in Lucerne, a postcard-worthy city surrounded by lush forests and Swiss alpine peaks.
During the winter, there will be a 7-night Rhine Christmas Markets cruise. Passengers will visit festive staples of the holiday season between Düsseldorf and Basel, which hosts one of the charming and less crowded Christmas markets to seek out in Europe. As of this writing, the Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam sailing on the Trafalgar Verity starts at $3,599, while the Rhine Christmas Markets is available from $3,299 and up. But check Trafalgar's website for seasonal promotions and current pricing.
What to know about the Trafalgar Reverie
The Trafalgar Reverie, formerly Uniworld's River Princess, has a similar structure to its sister ship, with a length of 361 feet and the same passenger and crew capacity. It was built two years later, in 2001, but both were refurbished in the same year (2010), and offer the same four stateroom categories. On board, passengers will find a lounge bar, restaurant, spa, fitness center, library, and more. You can bask in sunshine on the upper deck, enjoy a relaxing treatment with a licensed massage therapist, or get in a satisfying morning workout at the gym. Deep conversations will take place over sunset cocktails in the lounge or during the three-course dinner at night.
Of course, you'll want to leave the confines of the vessel to explore some of Europe's most enchanting cities, including Vienna, Passau, and Linz. Take in spectacular views as you pass through the UNESCO World Heritage site of Wachau Valley in Austria, and join a guided history tour in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, the unexpected country in central Europe with the world's most castles per capita. You can also experience the music of Mozart and Strauss in an intimate concert (for an additional cost). Guests can opt for an extension in Prague or Budapest (before or after the sailing). The extension includes two nights at a hotel (with transfers to or from the vessel along with daily breakfasts) and a sightseeing tour.
As with the Verity, there is a 7-night Christmas market sailing, which takes passengers through some of the best markets along the Danube River. As of this writing, the Best of the Danube starts at $2,599, while the Danube Christmas Markets is offered from $3,249.