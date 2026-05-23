Massachusetts' Underrated State Park Is A Scenic Beach Escape For Fishing, Paddling, And Birding

Demarest Lloyd State Park is known for its quiet 1,800-foot saltwater beach, and a number of reviewers mention the quiet in their reviews. One person on Yelp says of the park beach, "A hidden gem along the Massachusetts coastline, you can walk easily a quarter of a mile out and be only up to your knees, a beautiful picnic area and [...] a quieter beach so plenty of room to set up shop for the day!" A reviewer on Google Maps says, "Beautiful sand bars, quiet beach spot without a lot of people. Easy to have a semi-private beach experience at this beautiful state park with tons of parking."

Even better is the fact that the water at this beach on Buzzard Bay is peaceful and shallow, so if you have kids along, it's great. (The shallowness means it's going to be warmer than beaches with deeper water as well.) However, there are no lifeguards, so keep your eyes on the little ones. There are also ADA beach mats and beach wheelchairs available upon request, though the state's website mentions that there are cobblestones, which may prevent you from getting to the water.

Part of the beach is rocky, and part is sandy, and you'll have to walk or drive to the left side of the parking lot to get to the latter. If you do choose to stay on the rocky part, you may want to bring some water shoes. However, leave your pets (from April 1 through September 15), boogie boards, and flotation devices at home, as they're not permitted.