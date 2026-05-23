Massachusetts' Underrated State Park Is A Scenic Beach Escape For Fishing, Paddling, And Birding
If you're planning a visit to southeastern Massachusetts this summer, you may be looking to spend some time outdoors. If so, there is an underrated state park there that you should check out. Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, is about 9 miles from downtown Dartmouth, and you are unlikely to battle the crowds you'd find at better-known state parks. The Mass.gov website for Demarest Lloyd calls it "one of the best kept secrets in the Massachusetts forest and park system." A member of a New England travel group on Facebook also mentioned it as a lesser-known place in the state to visit. Demarest Lloyd is the perfect location for a picnic, swimming, boating, and grilling, and you'll find views of the hills, a picturesque salt marsh, and scenic overlooks of the Slocums River. You can even do some relaxed hiking on two trails, with one going through the tidal marshes, and another going through the pretty dunes and along George's Pond. (The latter is conveniently near a restroom.)
One thing to note, however, is the parking fee. It's $12 for Massachusetts residents, but $40 for those out of state (at the time of this writing), between May 23 and September 7. If you're flying in, the closest major airport is Boston Logan Airport. While you can skip the rental car if Boston is your destination, the park is around 70 miles away, so you'll need one to stop by.
Enjoying some beach time at Demarest Lloyd State Park
Demarest Lloyd State Park is known for its quiet 1,800-foot saltwater beach, and a number of reviewers mention the quiet in their reviews. One person on Yelp says of the park beach, "A hidden gem along the Massachusetts coastline, you can walk easily a quarter of a mile out and be only up to your knees, a beautiful picnic area and [...] a quieter beach so plenty of room to set up shop for the day!" A reviewer on Google Maps says, "Beautiful sand bars, quiet beach spot without a lot of people. Easy to have a semi-private beach experience at this beautiful state park with tons of parking."
Even better is the fact that the water at this beach on Buzzard Bay is peaceful and shallow, so if you have kids along, it's great. (The shallowness means it's going to be warmer than beaches with deeper water as well.) However, there are no lifeguards, so keep your eyes on the little ones. There are also ADA beach mats and beach wheelchairs available upon request, though the state's website mentions that there are cobblestones, which may prevent you from getting to the water.
Part of the beach is rocky, and part is sandy, and you'll have to walk or drive to the left side of the parking lot to get to the latter. If you do choose to stay on the rocky part, you may want to bring some water shoes. However, leave your pets (from April 1 through September 15), boogie boards, and flotation devices at home, as they're not permitted.
Birding, fishing, and paddling at Demarest Lloyd State Park
Birding is a popular activity at the park, and there are some great ones to look out for. In fact, there have been 221 species recorded at the park on eBird (at the time of this writing). They include semipalmated and piping plovers, brown thrashers, mute swans, egrets, herons, and hawks. The Massachusetts State Parks website recommends that birders visit in spring or fall, as they'll see more during migration season.
Demarest Lloyd State Park is also a great place to fish. You'll find largemouth bass in the saltwater pond, and you can try for striped bass and bluefish in Buzzard's Bay. However, make sure you have a valid Massachusetts fishing license. Additionally, if you plan on taking any shellfish, you'll need a Dartmouth shellfish license as well.
Doing a little paddling in the sparkling water is a great way to spend a day at Demarest Lloyd State Park, and the park has a boat ramp for your use. If you're coming from out of town and you don't have anything with you, you can rent kayaks and paddle boards from Nauti Jane's Boat Rentals, which is about 8 miles from the park. (If you have a rental car, make sure you have the means to transport these to the beach.) After your park visit, you can hit downtown Dartmouth, one of multiple picturesque coastal villages in this part of the state. Finally, while you're in the area, the artistic and historic town of New Bedford is less than half an hour away by car.