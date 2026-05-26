Sandwiched Between Baltimore And DC Is Maryland's Tranquil Forest For Fishing, Hiking, And Research

The extensive corridor between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore has so many densely-populated suburbs, government facilities, and large towns that one can forget that this region of Maryland still boasts some truly remarkable natural wonders. Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the country, may be the area's most well known natural site, but there's another noteworthy slice of nature: Patuxent Research Refuge. While the word "research" may conjure sterile images of lab coats and test tubes, the actual refuge is a vibrant, tranquil nature preserve nestled in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metros.

Patuxent Research Refuge is located in Laurel, Maryland, just 19 miles from D.C., and 25 miles from Baltimore. It is administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Amazingly, it's also the only U.S. wildlife refuge that exists solely for wildlife research. Despite this, Patuxent Research Refuge is still open to the public for outdoor recreation and free to visit. Visitors can hike and bike on almost 20 miles of trails (some are even open for horseback riding). There are also hunting, fishing, and birdwatching opportunities. No matter how you enjoy the refuge, you can spend your time marveling that you're less than an hour's drive from the nation's capital, while also walking through a live science experiment.