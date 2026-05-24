This Sunny, Wildly Popular Vacation Hub Actually Has The Most Venomous Animals In America

Arizona is a many-splendored place, and each year, tens of millions of tourists come here to experience the wonders of the Grand Canyon State. This is a land of red-rock cliffs, saguaro-studded hillsides, and sprawling Ponderosa pine forests. The bright skies are a major draw; pick any point on the map, and you can expect between 260 and 320 sunny days in a year. Arizona is one of the top-10 most visited states in the U.S., and many are coming here for the long haul: Retirees are quietly leaving California for this affordable gem with charming towns, mountains, and state parks.

But the first time you spot a scorpion on the ground, the good vibes may evaporate. Despite its many swimming pools, golf courses, and refined restaurants, Arizona is very much a desert, and only the fittest wildlife can survive this unforgiving climate. Some of these species use venom to hunt and protect themselves, chiefly snakes, spiders, and scorpions. Arizona has one of the largest populations of venomous critters of any state in the U.S.

Naturalists are quick to point out what "venomous" actually means: Unlike "poisonous" plants and animals, which must be touched or ingested to hurt you, these species must bite or sting you in order to inject their venom. This may be small comfort if fangs and stingers already freak you out, but you'll probably have to frighten or antagonize an animal in order for it to strike. That said, you may be surprised to learn that bees are also considered venomous, and "killer" bee colonies are a common danger in Arizona.