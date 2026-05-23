Near Concord Is New Hampshire's Lovely State Park With Scenic Trails, Camping, And A Swim Beach

Though it's a relatively small state, New Hampshire is rich in epic scenery and outdoor adventures. And being largely rural, New Hampshire has majestic outdoor treasures within a few miles of its most prominent cities. Case in point, the beautiful Bear Brook State Park is a mere 10 miles from the state capital of Concord. Though the drive between the two only takes about 20 minutes, Bear Brook State Park seems light-years away from the stresses and concerns of the nearby bustling city.

That a New Hampshire state park has abundant scenic hiking trails is unlikely to be a surprise to those generally familiar with the Granite State's landscape. However, Bear Brook State Park is not just a prime destination for hikers — it's also a great spot to enjoy a warm day out on the water. Bear Brook's lovely ponds offer terrific boating opportunities, plus an excellent beach where visitors can cool off after a productive day of hiking.

Day-use access to Bear Brook State Park costs $4 per adult visitor and $2 for children between the ages of six and 17. Admission is free for New Hampshire residents ages 65 and older, as well as children ages five and under. While day-use is certainly worth the modest price of admission, Bear Brook State Park is also a superb destination for camping. The park features a well-reviewed campground and rustic cabins for an authentic New England forest escape just miles from New Hampshire's capital.