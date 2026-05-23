Near Concord Is New Hampshire's Lovely State Park With Scenic Trails, Camping, And A Swim Beach
Though it's a relatively small state, New Hampshire is rich in epic scenery and outdoor adventures. And being largely rural, New Hampshire has majestic outdoor treasures within a few miles of its most prominent cities. Case in point, the beautiful Bear Brook State Park is a mere 10 miles from the state capital of Concord. Though the drive between the two only takes about 20 minutes, Bear Brook State Park seems light-years away from the stresses and concerns of the nearby bustling city.
That a New Hampshire state park has abundant scenic hiking trails is unlikely to be a surprise to those generally familiar with the Granite State's landscape. However, Bear Brook State Park is not just a prime destination for hikers — it's also a great spot to enjoy a warm day out on the water. Bear Brook's lovely ponds offer terrific boating opportunities, plus an excellent beach where visitors can cool off after a productive day of hiking.
Day-use access to Bear Brook State Park costs $4 per adult visitor and $2 for children between the ages of six and 17. Admission is free for New Hampshire residents ages 65 and older, as well as children ages five and under. While day-use is certainly worth the modest price of admission, Bear Brook State Park is also a superb destination for camping. The park features a well-reviewed campground and rustic cabins for an authentic New England forest escape just miles from New Hampshire's capital.
Explore forested trails and a rare New Hampshire beach
Measuring over 10,000 acres, Bear Brook State Park is the largest developed state park in New Hampshire. That space protects alluring stretches of woodlands, marshes, and ponds that decorate New Hampshire's southeast. Guests can explore these classic New England forests on more than 40 miles of scenic trails winding through sightseeing spots and amenities. Though hikers may encounter some hills and steeper sections, none of Bear Brook's trails are as demanding as other popular New Hampshire treks like the centuries-old Crawford Path up the White Mountains. In fact, all of Bear Brook's trails receive either an "easy" or a "moderate" difficulty rating on AllTrails.com.
Each of the park's trails provides excellent opportunities for nature photography, wildlife watching, or just peace and quiet. The Bear Brook Trail is a moderately challenging hike to the titular brook, with much of the route passing through shaded and cool forest corridors. This trail is also a major section of a longer, 4.2-mile loop through many of the park's scenic areas. The Little Bear and Big Bear Loop and the Beaver Pond Trail are both easier treks of just over 2 miles, with ample views of forests and water features. Many trails are also suitable for mountain biking and horseback riding.
After hiking, you can cool off at Bear Brook State Park's swimming beach on weekends, with the sandy shoreline covering a section of Beaver Pond. The beach is lovely, and the water is clean, so guests can enjoy a soothing dip in a beautiful woodland setting. There's also a charming stone pavilion, a children's playground, and a paddling area nearby. For more fun in the sun, consider driving two hours to Seabrook, New Hampshire's secret beach escape with quiet, serene dunes and calm waters.
Scenic camping at Bear Brook State Park
The Bear Brook State Park Campground has 110 overnight camping options. The main camping area consists of several loops next to Beaver Pond. This site provides easy access to the swimming beach, a play area (complete with a softball field), and the main trail around the pond. Here, campers can find sites accommodating both tents and RVs, as well as shower facilities, a dump station, a canoe rental, and even a camp store. At least one campsite has a 30-amp electrical hookup, and a few are wheelchair-accessible. Larger RVs may have trouble fitting into the park's smaller campsites, but guests with smaller RVs, trailers, or tents will likely enjoy the campground's more intimate forest setting.
Bear Brook State Park also has eight reservable four- to six-person cabins. These cabins do not have electricity, but do come furnished. Plus, all cabins are close to a bathroom facility that provides potable water. Finally, Bear Brook features an Adirondack-style shelter located near the park's Smith Pond, which was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1937.
At the time of writing, campsite reservations range from $29 to $45 per night, while cabin rentals cost about $55. Reservations are open each year from April to October. Given the park's range of camping options and the gorgeous New Hampshire scenery all around, the Bear Brook State Park Campground tends to get great reviews from campers. Previous visitors on TheDyrt.com described it as "convenient and fun" and "spacious and nice." Of course, with Concord just minutes away, travelers can also stay at one of the city's many accommodations while exploring a New Hampshire downtown dripping with New England Charm.