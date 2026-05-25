Between Arizona And Nevada Is A Secret Water Trail With Camping, Caverns, And Hot Springs

The Black Canyon Water Trail follows the Lower Colorado River, along the border between Nevada and Arizona, and its upper reaches make up a beginner-friendly, scenery-packed trip that has been singled out by National Geographic as one of the best water trails in America. The 12 miles of flat water between the Hoover Dam and Arizona's Willow Beach are a true hidden gem, but the start of the trail is less than 40 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, making it a popular day trip for casino hotel guests.

This paddle trip is packed with scenic attractions. You'll visit waterfalls, hot springs, palm tree oases, slot canyons, and inviting beaches. You'll even paddle into a cavern that feels like you're inside a green, glowing lava lamp. You may even see desert bighorn sheep, bald eagles, ospreys and Peregrine falcons. Based on my experience, the more often you slow down and observe the canyon walls, the more wildlife you're likely to spot — those sheep are the same color as the rocks, so scan for movement.

While many outdoor activities in the desert shut down in hot weather, you can paddle the canyon year-round. Because water released by the dam flows from the bottom of Lake Mead, the Lower Colorado River maintains a year-round water temperature of around 54 degrees. This means you always have access to a refreshing cold plunge on your paddle trip, even when temperatures soar into the triple digits. The National Parks Service closes the hiking trails to the canyon's hot springs for the summer, usually starting in May, when temperatures make hiking unsafe, but they remain open to paddlers. Make this an overnight camping trip, and you can soak under the stars.