Between Richmond And Pittsburgh Is A Riverside State Park With Meadow Trails, Fishing, And A Vintage Store

Lovers of the great outdoors have fantastic options in Maryland, especially at Sang Run State Park. Those arriving in the state will find the park three hours west of Baltimore, right in the middle of the beautiful Youghiogheny Wild River Natural Environmental Area, which surrounds the park.

Day trippers will enjoy the lovely walks through the grounds, with a handful of trails crossing the area. The Bluebird trail is the longest of these, at 1.4 miles, and it takes guests through farms and near a private country cemetery. Guests will find the second-longest path along the Hawthorn Hideaway trail, which forms a loop around a meadow, creating a scenic trip. The very brief Grosbeak Grove and Champion Tree Trails, which run for less than a half a mile combined, still take visitors along rows of oak trees and through thickets of hardwood forest that serve as a home to white-tailed deer, birds, and other animals that frequent the area.

The park operates from 8 a.m. to sunset throughout the week. If you are coming from Pittsburgh, which is 95.3 miles to the north, or Richmond, which is 246 miles to the south, it makes for a lovely place to spend the day. Sang Run is a great place to get back on your feet and head out for a hike, and it is also a big draw for those hoping to go fishing or to see the unique vintage store that sits on the property.