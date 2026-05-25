Between Richmond And Pittsburgh Is A Riverside State Park With Meadow Trails, Fishing, And A Vintage Store
Lovers of the great outdoors have fantastic options in Maryland, especially at Sang Run State Park. Those arriving in the state will find the park three hours west of Baltimore, right in the middle of the beautiful Youghiogheny Wild River Natural Environmental Area, which surrounds the park.
Day trippers will enjoy the lovely walks through the grounds, with a handful of trails crossing the area. The Bluebird trail is the longest of these, at 1.4 miles, and it takes guests through farms and near a private country cemetery. Guests will find the second-longest path along the Hawthorn Hideaway trail, which forms a loop around a meadow, creating a scenic trip. The very brief Grosbeak Grove and Champion Tree Trails, which run for less than a half a mile combined, still take visitors along rows of oak trees and through thickets of hardwood forest that serve as a home to white-tailed deer, birds, and other animals that frequent the area.
The park operates from 8 a.m. to sunset throughout the week. If you are coming from Pittsburgh, which is 95.3 miles to the north, or Richmond, which is 246 miles to the south, it makes for a lovely place to spend the day. Sang Run is a great place to get back on your feet and head out for a hike, and it is also a big draw for those hoping to go fishing or to see the unique vintage store that sits on the property.
The Youghiogheny is a popular fishing destination that is kept stocked
Anglers arriving at the park are typically headed for the Youghiogheny River, a destination for catch and release trout fishing. Before heading out for a day on the river, you may want to stock up on supplies or even reserve a place to spend the night in Oakland, Maryland's under-the-radar town and idyllic gem. It sits just 25 minutes east of Sang Run and offers plenty more outdoor adventure once your time at Sang Run is over.
Once in the park, anglers will find the river is routinely stocked. There are an estimated 1,300 adult trout per square mile to be found in the Youghiogheny, though you can also find smallmouth bass during a day out. Still, trout is definitely the main draw, with both brown and rainbow stocked annually. Sang Run State Park is just part of a 4-mile fishing area that begins at Deep Creek Lake Power Plant.
The trout in this river can grow quite big, with some brown trout reaching 5 pounds. Public parking is available at the fishing spot for those arriving, though guests are warned that the river can be dangerous. Whitewater rapids threaten those who head out onto the waters, so fishers should be cautious where they go after setting out. Anglers looking to change their scenery can also head just 20 minutes south to Swallow Falls State Park. Swallow Falls, Maryland's "top hidden gem" for foliage views, is also known for its fishing trail along the Youghiogheny.
The vintage and historic Friends Store has operated for over a century
A true piece of history sits inside the park. The Friends Store boasts a history dating back to the early 1800s. Over its many years of existence, it has been a home, a post office, and a store where locals could buy gas and basic groceries. However, the years rolled by, and the majority of these services were discontinued by the 1970s.
Today, visitors to the park might have the chance to hear about these bygone times if they take a minute to speak with the storekeeper. The store still operates and is open for anyone hoping to purchase items full of old-timey goodness. The penny candy draws those with a sweet tooth, while locally made jams are a regional treat you can take home as a souvenir of your trip. Speaking of souvenirs, you can find those at the store, along with crafts for kids. Visitors to the park will be happy to know that after Memorial Day, the store operates seven days a week through Labor Day. Nearby, guests will also find the Restored Election House, which served as a community voting location for a century.
Sang Run is a state gem reminiscent of other outdoor attractions hidden in Maryland's Appalachian Mountains. Visitors flying into the region can reach Sang Run from Pittsburgh International Airport, which is two hours north.