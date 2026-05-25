Between New York City And Albany Is A Once-Thriving Quarry That's Now A Historic Sculpture Park With Trails

With its hiking trails and leafy landscapes, New York's scenic Hudson Valley is a popular destination for outdoor adventurers. But it's just as beloved by art enthusiasts, thanks to cultural attractions like the bucolic Hudson River School Art Trail and Opus 40, a historic sculpture park set on the site of an abandoned bluestone quarry. Though not as expansive (or as famous) as Storm King Art Center, one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks, the fascinating Opus 40 is well worth a detour.

Located near the base of Overlook Mountain in Saugerties, New York, just over a two-hour drive from the Big Apple (depending on traffic), Opus 40 sits on a wooded 12-acre property that was once part of the Catskills Mountains' bustling bluestone cutting and quarrying industry. (As some New Yorkers know, Manhattan's city streets and sidewalks were originally paved with bluestone from the nearby region.)

A large quarry established in the 1850s occupied the land, but was later abandoned — until the self-taught sculptor Harvey Fite purchased the property in 1938. What looked to others like a "pile of rubble" was a source of inspiration and material for the artist, who recognized the value of its wood and stone for carving projects.