Between New York City And Albany Is A Once-Thriving Quarry That's Now A Historic Sculpture Park With Trails
With its hiking trails and leafy landscapes, New York's scenic Hudson Valley is a popular destination for outdoor adventurers. But it's just as beloved by art enthusiasts, thanks to cultural attractions like the bucolic Hudson River School Art Trail and Opus 40, a historic sculpture park set on the site of an abandoned bluestone quarry. Though not as expansive (or as famous) as Storm King Art Center, one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks, the fascinating Opus 40 is well worth a detour.
Located near the base of Overlook Mountain in Saugerties, New York, just over a two-hour drive from the Big Apple (depending on traffic), Opus 40 sits on a wooded 12-acre property that was once part of the Catskills Mountains' bustling bluestone cutting and quarrying industry. (As some New Yorkers know, Manhattan's city streets and sidewalks were originally paved with bluestone from the nearby region.)
A large quarry established in the 1850s occupied the land, but was later abandoned — until the self-taught sculptor Harvey Fite purchased the property in 1938. What looked to others like a "pile of rubble" was a source of inspiration and material for the artist, who recognized the value of its wood and stone for carving projects.
Discover Opus 40, a Land Art masterpiece
Over the following years, Fite embarked on an ambitious creative endeavor: building a massive environmental sculpture on the remains of the old quarry. The artist named his project "Opus 40" in reference to the number of years he planned to spend creating it. Work commenced in 1939, and Fite continued crafting his masterpiece for nearly four decades — but sadly, he died by falling into the quarry sculpture in 1976 at the age of 72.
Today, the 6.5-acre sculpture is considered one of the first-ever Land Art earthworks. Opus 40 and its surroundings — a beautiful 63-acre property that includes Fite's onetime home and studio, a museum dedicated to quarrymen, peaceful meadows, and forested trails — are open to the public from April through November. One of the best ways to explore the park is to join a guided tour (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekends). Or take a look at the organization's digital guide on a free app that's available for download online, then head out into the sculpture park for a self-guided excursion around the monumental earthwork.
Visiting Opus 40 involves navigating uneven terrain and steep inclines on a mile-long quarry trail that provides various perspectives on the artwork. The effort, travelers say, is worth it. "Spent a few hours wandering the property, discovering nooks and crannies, and was thoroughly enthralled from the first minute," said one recent visitor on Google Reviews. "The dedication, time, effort it must have taken is unbelievable." Many other travelers called the experience "magical."
Visit Harvey Fite's incredible sculpture park
After viewing the main attraction, visit other highlights around the grounds, including the Quarryman's Museum, housed in a garage built by the artist. At the museum, visitors can learn about the lifestyle of quarrymen who once worked on the site. Inside, you'll also find rotating art exhibits on display in the Richards Gallery. Then, take in the surrounding scenery by going for a hike on another mile-long Quarry Trail that winds through the forest and meadows. You can also join a guided nature walk (typically priced $25 to $30 per person) to learn more about special topics like the region's geology and Indigenous history.
Opus 40 is open seasonally on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.). Tickets range from $13 to $20 per person, depending on your age and status as a senior, student, or veteran, and guided tours cost extra. Admission is $5 for children six and under. Opus 40 recommends buying tickets online before arriving.
Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic, and you can pick up supplies at the nearest grocery store, Price Chopper, about a 10-minute drive away in Saugerties. Many travelers visit Opus 40 as a day trip from New York City or as part of a longer road trip, like an adventure along the Palisades Scenic Byway, the Hudson Valley's most immaculate scenic byway with lookouts and trails. But there are lodgings available nearby, like the charming, three-star Woodstock Inn on the Millstream. If you love Opus 40, don't miss a similar attraction in the area, Woodstock's Snake Rocks Preserve, a once-thriving quarry that's now a scenic nature preserve with mountain views and hiking trails.