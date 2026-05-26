Northeastern Montana's Unsung State Park Is Scenic Lake Escape For Camping, Swimming, And Birdwatching
Although you'd be hard-pressed to find a nook of the state of Montana that isn't wild and free, the northeast corner is especially rugged, blanketed by craggy badlands and rolling great plains. Better known as Missouri River Country for the winding waterway that snakes across the wide-open lands, the region has miles upon miles of shoreline. But if you go beyond the rushing river waters, there's a little scenic escape tucked into the prairie meadows of Brush Lake State Park.
This lakeside haven sits just outside the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, very close to the North Dakota border. The place may not get nearly as much traffic as some of Montana's most-visited state parks. But it's still pretty special, serving as the only one of its kind in this part of the state. Just be prepared for a whole lot of peace and quiet when you come. Many visitors claim there's almost no cell service, but as one shared in a Google review, "that makes it even more magical."
Aside from its namesake lake's deep, crystal-clear waters, Brush Lake State Park is beloved for its stretches of sands, lakefront campsites, and range of wildlife, including a colorful assortment of birds. The off-the-beaten-path retreat is open seasonally, usually from the beginning of May through the start of January, but may shutter for heavy snow when the cold fronts blow in.
Splash around in the depths of Brush Lake
Brush Lake, the centerpiece of the Montana state park, is only about a mile long. But boy is it deep, dropping down roughly 65 feet. The kettle lake dates back to the Ice Age and was formed by retreating glaciers thousands of years ago. Unlike freshwater lakes, Brush Lake is highly alkaline and mineral-rich, giving it a salty quality much like the ocean. The extreme water chemistry may make this watering hole inhospitable to fish, but it is great for swimming.
You can find the swim access point in the day-use area on the northeast end of the lake. Take a dip in the cool waters or lounge out on the sandy beach. The lake is wrapped by sweeping grassy fields about as far as the eye can see. There's almost no tree coverage, so be sure to bring some sun protection, such as a beach umbrella, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunscreen. There's also a boat launch area and dock, if you want to take your watercraft out for a cruise or a bit of waterskiing. Just be mindful of any swimmers and make sure you're up-to-date on all of Montana's boating regulations.
Stretch your legs along the scenic path that circles most of the lake. Setting out west along the Shoreline Trail from the day-use area will take you almost a mile, while the eastern portion runs about half a mile. You can find a helpful map of the trails here. Do a bit of birding as you walk along the shoreline. According to eBird, more than 100 species of birds have been spotted in the state park, including a slew of ducks and gulls. But you may be able to catch a glimpse of some Chestnut-collared Longspurs, Baird's sparrows, and golden eagles, too.
Set up camp in Brush Lake State Park
If you're a fan of the more lesser-known RV destinations across America, go ahead and fuel up your rig. Brush Lake State Park has a lovely little campground next to the day-use area. The campground is pretty quaint, with 12 spaces, including two double sites, which all come equipped with electric hookups. Fire rings, picnic tables, and vault toilet facilities can also be found on-site. The campground does have potable water available, but access is usually shut off around the fall. So if you plan to visit in the off-season, be sure to bring ample drinking water with you.
Spend the evening roasting up some s'mores, or sprawl out and stare up at the stars. Since Missouri River County is very remote, it doesn't get a lot of light pollution. The incredibly dark skies that settle over the state park at night rival any of the best stargazing spots in America. You may even be able to catch sight of the dazzling northern lights, which tend to be more visible in the fall and winter during the state park's off-season. And if you're looking for more fun lake retreats around the state, Fort Peck Lake — Montana's largest artificial lake – is about a 2.5-hour drive away.