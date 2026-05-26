Northeastern Montana's Unsung State Park Is Scenic Lake Escape For Camping, Swimming, And Birdwatching

Although you'd be hard-pressed to find a nook of the state of Montana that isn't wild and free, the northeast corner is especially rugged, blanketed by craggy badlands and rolling great plains. Better known as Missouri River Country for the winding waterway that snakes across the wide-open lands, the region has miles upon miles of shoreline. But if you go beyond the rushing river waters, there's a little scenic escape tucked into the prairie meadows of Brush Lake State Park.

This lakeside haven sits just outside the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, very close to the North Dakota border. The place may not get nearly as much traffic as some of Montana's most-visited state parks. But it's still pretty special, serving as the only one of its kind in this part of the state. Just be prepared for a whole lot of peace and quiet when you come. Many visitors claim there's almost no cell service, but as one shared in a Google review, "that makes it even more magical."

Aside from its namesake lake's deep, crystal-clear waters, Brush Lake State Park is beloved for its stretches of sands, lakefront campsites, and range of wildlife, including a colorful assortment of birds. The off-the-beaten-path retreat is open seasonally, usually from the beginning of May through the start of January, but may shutter for heavy snow when the cold fronts blow in.