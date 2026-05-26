Between San Francisco And San Jose Is California's Scenic Preserve With Redwoods, Trails, And Peaceful Vibes
The San Francisco Bay Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. Redwood hiking paths, rugged coastlines, and other jaw-dropping Northern California landscapes lie just outside some of the nation's most populated areas. If you're looking for a spot that offers shady hiking and mountain biking trails through a vast expanse of coastal redwoods, and perhaps a break from the crowds at other parks, head to El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve.
Also known as El Corte de Madera Creek Open Space Preserve, this park is situated along Skyline Boulevard, a 45-minute drive from San Francisco or San Jose. It's underrated enough that, even as a Bay Area native, I only heard about this preserve recently. At 2,908 acres, the space is unexpectedly large, covering a chunk of former logging land in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Most visitors spend time biking (the most popular option), hiking, or riding horses on the 34-mile network of multi-use trails, which winds through one of the largest remaining old-growth redwood groves in the area, past creeks, and into dry chaparral country. The park is also home to a rare tafoni sandstone formation, a 50-foot behemoth identified by the honeycomb-like pattern of holes dotting the weathered rock face.
The park has faced generations of logging, dating back to the 1860s. However, second-growth redwoods have taken the place of fallen giants, shading sorrel, redwood sword ferns, and other plants that thrive in the acidic soil. You can still see evidence of logging, from marks cut into mossy stumps to abandoned equipment.
Discover the trails at El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve
Many of the trails at El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve are steep and rugged, following old logging roads or singletracks through forested ravines. For this reason, mountain bikers flock to Corte de Madera, or "Skeggs," as they call it.
Fortunately for hikers, the park is large enough that you can find your own piece of nature, and visitors report uncrowded trails. "The forest is quiet, the air is fresh, and it's the perfect escape when you need a break from city life," shared a visitor on Google Reviews. Dense redwood canopy and carpets of soft duff make up most of the scenery, but the 5.5-mile Resolution Trail showcases views all the way to the ocean and a memorial dedicated to the 1953 plane crash.
An offshoot of the Resolution Trail leads to the tafoni rock formation, but hikers can take the Tafoni Trail from Skyline Boulevard for a more direct route. Featuring a small viewing platform, the formation is the most popular site in the park for hikers. To see one of the park's oldest redwoods, hike the Timberview Trail until you come across a grandmother tree measuring 50 feet around. Visitors can also walk to the Methuselah Tree (not to be confused with the world's oldest tree in California's Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest). Technically outside the park, this 1,800-year-old tree is a marvel of nature and lies across the street from the preserve's Sierra Morena Trailhead.
Tips for visiting El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve
To have the park mostly to yourself, frequent visitors recommend going on a weekday morning or on any day with a bit of drizzle. The park usually isn't too crowded, but hikers need to keep an eye out and listen for mountain bikers. Technically speaking, mountain bikers have to give way to pedestrians, but in practice, they're often going too fast to stop.
Be especially mindful when hiking on single-track paths, which aren't as wide as the logging roads. If you see something interesting or need to take a rest, move fully off the trail to avoid an accidental collision. In addition, never bend over to pull something out of your backpack or fix your shoes while standing on the trail. Bikers and hikers must give way to horses, a rule you'll find at the nearby grassy hilltops of Windy Hill Preserve and other area parks.
The preserve is mostly undeveloped, and the only bathrooms can be found at the main El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve parking lot. There are four other parking areas, which offer access to different trailheads. If you choose to park in the roadside parking areas, keep an eye out for cyclists on the road. Dogs aren't allowed, and the park is a day-use-only site (30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset). Looking for big skies and grassy meadows near San Francisco? Plan a visit to Skyline Ridge Preserve for sweeping ocean views and wildflower walks.