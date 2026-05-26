Washington's Once-Thriving Coal Gasification Plant In Seattle Is Now A Picturesque Urban Park With Lake Views

With 850 parks in Seattle, Washington, it takes a lot for a green space to stand out. Yet, Gas Works Park offers something not usually associated with waterfront views, rolling green hills, and children's playgrounds — it's a toxic waste site.

Sitting on the serene shores of Lake Union, this 19-acre park boasts impressive views of the Space Needle and other iconic buildings in the Seattle skyline. It's close to the University District, aka "the U District," and Fremont, so it gets traffic from multiple neighborhoods. Paved paths cut across lush lawns where people picnic, sunbathe, and gather with friends when the weather's good. However, a behemoth of rusted-out metal towers and other structures looms in the background, a steampunk-esque relic of Seattle's industrial past. As the last of 1,400 historic gasification plants in the U.S., the former Seattle Gas Light Company gasification plant has a dirty history of turning carbon-based solids (like coal) into their gaseous forms for use in the energy sector. From 1906 to 1956, the plant provided energy to the city while simultaneously polluting the soil and groundwater.

After the city purchased the land in the 1960s, a massive cleanup commenced. Although the soil still isn't pure enough to grow flowering plants, the park is considered a shining example of a former industrial site converted into a space the public can enjoy. With a 4.7-star rating across more than 11,000 Google Reviews, Gas Works Park is undeniably a Seattle icon for locals and visitors alike.