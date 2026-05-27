Between Houston And San Antonio Is A Texas City With Eclectic Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Vibrant Downtown

Part of the struggle of planning a Texas vacation is that the state is so massive that it's hard to know where to focus. There's the Gulf Coast, West Texas, the panhandle, and Central Texas, each with its own charm, atmosphere, and personality. And we're not just talking about the big cities, either. The Lone Star State is full of hidden gem towns that are worth a stop, even if it's on your way to someplace bigger and more well-known. For example, situated about an hour and a half from both San Antonio and Houston is the small city of Weimar.

Weimar's history dates back to 1873, thanks to the planned construction of a railway connecting Galveston, Harrisburg, and San Antonio. Although the town was originally named Jackson, after one of its founders, it was soon changed to Weimar, after the city in Germany. While it isn't one of the five best small towns in Texas near major cities, its downtown is as vibrant as ever, and the city is full of unique eats and shopping opportunities. From a century-old meat market to a variety of eclectic shops full of unique treasures, Weimar adds a little whimsy to your Texas vacation.

Whether you're planning to spend the night or are just passing through, let's discover what makes Weimar, Texas, a worthwhile addition to your itinerary.