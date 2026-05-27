Between Houston And San Antonio Is A Texas City With Eclectic Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Vibrant Downtown
Part of the struggle of planning a Texas vacation is that the state is so massive that it's hard to know where to focus. There's the Gulf Coast, West Texas, the panhandle, and Central Texas, each with its own charm, atmosphere, and personality. And we're not just talking about the big cities, either. The Lone Star State is full of hidden gem towns that are worth a stop, even if it's on your way to someplace bigger and more well-known. For example, situated about an hour and a half from both San Antonio and Houston is the small city of Weimar.
Weimar's history dates back to 1873, thanks to the planned construction of a railway connecting Galveston, Harrisburg, and San Antonio. Although the town was originally named Jackson, after one of its founders, it was soon changed to Weimar, after the city in Germany. While it isn't one of the five best small towns in Texas near major cities, its downtown is as vibrant as ever, and the city is full of unique eats and shopping opportunities. From a century-old meat market to a variety of eclectic shops full of unique treasures, Weimar adds a little whimsy to your Texas vacation.
Whether you're planning to spend the night or are just passing through, let's discover what makes Weimar, Texas, a worthwhile addition to your itinerary.
Getting to know the town of Weimar, Texas
Over the decades, Weimar has always maintained its small-town atmosphere, as its population has never peaked above 2,400 residents, which was last recorded in 1976. However, despite its small size, the city offers plenty of charm, especially around its downtown, centered along Post Office Street.
The centerpiece of this section is arguably Kasper's Meat Market, which has been serving Weimar residents since 1917. It currently has 4.8 stars on Google, with some visitors remarking that they'll drive over an hour to get meat, especially the Weimar sausage, which is a mix of pork and beef smoked with seasonings. But if you're looking for cooked meats, you can walk up the road to the Rodeo Grill or Leticia's Mexican Restaurant for some authentic Tex-Mex. If you want something a bit more chic and modern, you can head down to Turbo Joe's Pizzeria and International Kitchen for delicious pies and Indian favorites like butter chicken or biryani.
Post Office St. is also where you can find some of Weimar's unique shops. First, there's a Bloomingdale's Mercantile, where you can find clothes and accessories at discounted prices. Then, there's Gathered Goods, which features a variety of eclectic items and souvenirs. But if you're really looking for something fabulous, you can head to LHTX Brand Boutique on the north side of town and browse funky decor and uniquely designed shirts and apparel.
Adding Weimar to your Texas vacation
Since Texas is the U.S. state with the most airports, you can take your pick of where to fly into (or out of) on your way to Weimar. Technically, the closest option is Austin-Bergstrom at around an hour and 22 minutes, then Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 90 minutes, and then the San Antonio International Airport at about an hour and 40 minutes away. Since Weimar is just off of I-10, it's easy to reach, no matter which direction you're coming from.
If you plan to stay the night, there is a SureStay by Best Western next to the freeway, or the Weimar Motel in town. There is also a three-bedroom vacation rental you can book just north of town. Alternatively, you can stay overnight in the nearby German-rooted city with its own sausages, Schulenburg.
Finally, once you're done exploring Weimar's downtown area (and taken a photo in front of its mural), you can visit one of its city parks. First, there's Hill Memorial Park, which has sports courts, including one for sand volleyball. Or, if golf is more your game, you can head next door to the Weimar Golf Club. Then, you can head to the Municipal Park to enjoy its playground or the community pool and splash pad to stay cool.