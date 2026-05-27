Northern Wisconsin's Rugged Lake Recreation Area Is A Quiet Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Swimming

If you have been seeking a quiet place to get away and enjoy nature, the Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area may just be the perfect place for you. This lake recreation area in the far northern reaches of Wisconsin is miles from the nearest town. Additionally, about 20% of its 40,000 acres is designated as a quiet area. This combination, along with the area's rugged grandeur, myriad of waterways, and multitude of islands, makes it an almost idyllic location for outdoor excursions.

The Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area is not far from the shores of Lake Superior and the Michigan state line. It is some 250 miles north of Madison, the capital city of the Badger State. Much of the surrounding area is comprised of public lands, including state and national forests. This location makes the scenic waters area feel all the more remote, peaceful, and undisturbed. Additionally, the eastern side of the flowage from the narrows by Blair Lake to the confluence of the Bear and Manitowish rivers is deemed a quiet area, where noise should be kept to a minimum and noise-making devices and tools are not allowed.

There are a number of outdoor activities available at Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area. Among them are hiking, ATVing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. However, while these land-based adventures are popular, the water is the biggest draw. With more than 14,000 acres of water, close to 200 islands, over a dozen lakes, three rivers, and hundreds of miles of undeveloped shoreline, there are plenty of ways to enjoy being on, in, or near the water here. Whether on land or water, visitors to the scenic waters area are able to experience the wilderness in its wild, rugged, undisturbed state.