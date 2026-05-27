Northern Wisconsin's Rugged Lake Recreation Area Is A Quiet Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Swimming
If you have been seeking a quiet place to get away and enjoy nature, the Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area may just be the perfect place for you. This lake recreation area in the far northern reaches of Wisconsin is miles from the nearest town. Additionally, about 20% of its 40,000 acres is designated as a quiet area. This combination, along with the area's rugged grandeur, myriad of waterways, and multitude of islands, makes it an almost idyllic location for outdoor excursions.
The Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area is not far from the shores of Lake Superior and the Michigan state line. It is some 250 miles north of Madison, the capital city of the Badger State. Much of the surrounding area is comprised of public lands, including state and national forests. This location makes the scenic waters area feel all the more remote, peaceful, and undisturbed. Additionally, the eastern side of the flowage from the narrows by Blair Lake to the confluence of the Bear and Manitowish rivers is deemed a quiet area, where noise should be kept to a minimum and noise-making devices and tools are not allowed.
There are a number of outdoor activities available at Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area. Among them are hiking, ATVing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. However, while these land-based adventures are popular, the water is the biggest draw. With more than 14,000 acres of water, close to 200 islands, over a dozen lakes, three rivers, and hundreds of miles of undeveloped shoreline, there are plenty of ways to enjoy being on, in, or near the water here. Whether on land or water, visitors to the scenic waters area are able to experience the wilderness in its wild, rugged, undisturbed state.
Fishing, swimming, and paddling in the Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area
The Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area is renowned for its angling opportunities. The waters here are home to more than half a dozen popular gamefish species. Among them are largemouth and smallmouth bass, lake sturgeon, muskellunge, northern pike, and walleye. Walleye are the predominant species and most commonly caught. The scenic waters area is considered a trophy-class fishery for muskellunge, or musky. There are also a number of different panfish, including bluegill, crappie, and perch. Fishing can be enjoyed year round in the scenic waters area. Throughout most of the year, anglers fish either from shore or from boats, canoes, and kayaks. Later in the winter, ice fishing is very popular.
There are a half dozen launch sites for boats and paddle craft scattered throughout the scenic waters area. These can be utilized by anglers as well as those looking to enjoy a day of boating or paddling. For the most part, the waters here are flat and calm, allowing for a relaxing, enjoyable excursion, perfect for a laid-back swim. While there is plenty to explore throughout the area, those wishing to experience a truly quiet, undisturbed manner can paddle into the quiet area in the eastern portion of the scenic waters area. However, boaters in this area should be mindful that wakes are not allowed in this section.
As for swimming, there are a number of sandy beach areas found along the islands and shorelines throughout the scenic waters areas. These spots make for a perfect location for swimming and cooling off in the water during the summer months. It should be noted, however, that many portions of the flowage are filled with flooded trees, stumps, and brush, so use caution when swimming, and look out for debris when boating, water skiing, and tubing.
Camping in the Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area
The Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area doesn't just have to be enjoyed during the day. Camping is allowed here as well. However, there is a catch. The 66 campsites spread across the scenic waters area are only accessible by water. All of these campsites are numbered and equipped with a fire ring and open-air pit toilet. However, there is no running water and no trash bins, so campers have to pack everything in and out. Some of the campsites are located in the quiet zone. Camping outside of the designated campsites is not allowed, and reservations are required.
For those who aren't willing or able to pack into a campsite by water inside the Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area, there are plenty of land-based overnight options nearby. Numerous private campgrounds and cottage rentals are found within a short drive. The unique Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is just south of the scenic waters area and offers a variety of campgrounds and cabin rentals. If you'd like to venture further, Copper Falls State Park, which has more waterfalls than any other Wisconsin state park, offers camping and is just over an hour away.
To reach Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area, first make your way to the town of Mercer, also known as the "Loon Capital of the World," and head south. While in northern Wisconsin, anyone wishing to spend even more time on the water can continue a couple hours north to Brule Forest, Wisconsin's sprawling state forest along the shores of Lake Superior.