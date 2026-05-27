Texas' State Park In Wichita Falls Is A Scenic Lake Escape For Camping, Boating, And Fishing
When it comes to Texas travel destinations, cities like Houston, Dallas, or Austin are always a treat, but what about the northern half of the state? The panhandle and the border area are often neglected, but they're hiding a wealth of incredible stops if you know where to look.
For example, just outside of Wichita Falls, a foodie gem blending an artsy downtown with outdoor fun, is the massive Lake Arrowhead. Stretching for over 16,000 acres, the lake is the perfect spot for boating, swimming, and fishing. But while there are multiple places to access the water, one of the best is Lake Arrowhead State Park. Not only can you enjoy the water to your heart's content, but the park has a campsite and equipment rentals to help you maximize your stay without having to bring a ton of gear along.
Whether you're just trying to explore more of the Lone Star State or you just appreciate gorgeous scenery and lakeside activities, let's break down why Lake Arrowhead State Park is an excellent choice.
What to expect when visiting Lake Arrowhead State Park
With such an expansive lake next to the park, most of the activities available are water-related. However, note that the lake's levels fluctuate regularly between 4 and 6 feet. Weather conditions, such as droughts or heavy rains, can affect the lake, as well as the fact that it's a primary water source for the city of Wichita Falls. So, when planning your getaway, make sure to pay attention to the forecast and the current levels. In extreme conditions, such as in 2013, water levels make it nearly impossible to launch boats or go swimming.
That said, normally boating is easy to do on Lake Arrowhead, as there is a boat dock that can hold multiple crafts at once. There are also nine boat ramps throughout the park, so you have plenty of options. All types of boats are allowed on the water, so you can bring kayaks, canoes, rowboats, or motorboats, depending on your preference and how far you want to explore. Because the lake is so big, you can easily spend the entire day on it and not get bored.
Fishing is one of the more popular activities to do, and you can cast a line from the shore, the dedicated fishing pier, or your boat. However, keep in mind that boat fishing requires a license, while you don't need one to fish from land. Here, you can find crappie, bass, and catfish, and there's even a fish cleaning station on-site to help you prepare your catch for dinner. You can also rent fishing gear for added convenience, but you have to supply your own bait. In addition to getting a license (if applicable), make sure to review local regulations, such as catch limits and max sizes.
Planning a lakeside vacation to Lake Arrowhead, Texas
Although Lake Arrowhead State Park is near the Oklahoma border, the closest airport happens to be one of the five most walkable airports in America: Dallas-Fort Worth. From there, it's about a two-hour drive to the park. Fortunately, the park has its own campsites, so you can stay overnight. Or, if you're looking for a warm bed, you can book a hotel room in Wichita Falls instead.
If you happen to be visiting in an RV, there are 48 campsites with full water and electrical hookups. There's even a dump station on-site, although you must pay $5 per vehicle. Alternatively, there are 19 water-only sites and five primitive campsites that are perfect for pitching a tent. Regardless of the type of site you choose, restrooms are available, including those with showers, just in case you're planning on an extended stay. Or, if you're bringing a horse along, there are four equestrian campsites to help you feel like you're traveling in the Old West.
While the lake is certainly a main attraction, you can also enjoy hiking trails and bird-watching during your visit to the park. You can even borrow binoculars to help you see local species, and the park provides a checklist so you know what to look for. There are three main trails, the longest of which is the Onion Creek Trail, which stretches for about four and a half miles and offers the most variety of ecosystems. For scenic views, try the Mesquite Ridge Trail, which takes you to an overlook. It's also a moderate trail because of the climb, so plan accordingly. If you love this park, be sure to check out some of Texas' most-underrated state parks for more vibrant scenery and outdoor activities.