Texas' State Park In Wichita Falls Is A Scenic Lake Escape For Camping, Boating, And Fishing

With such an expansive lake next to the park, most of the activities available are water-related. However, note that the lake's levels fluctuate regularly between 4 and 6 feet. Weather conditions, such as droughts or heavy rains, can affect the lake, as well as the fact that it's a primary water source for the city of Wichita Falls. So, when planning your getaway, make sure to pay attention to the forecast and the current levels. In extreme conditions, such as in 2013, water levels make it nearly impossible to launch boats or go swimming.

That said, normally boating is easy to do on Lake Arrowhead, as there is a boat dock that can hold multiple crafts at once. There are also nine boat ramps throughout the park, so you have plenty of options. All types of boats are allowed on the water, so you can bring kayaks, canoes, rowboats, or motorboats, depending on your preference and how far you want to explore. Because the lake is so big, you can easily spend the entire day on it and not get bored.

Fishing is one of the more popular activities to do, and you can cast a line from the shore, the dedicated fishing pier, or your boat. However, keep in mind that boat fishing requires a license, while you don't need one to fish from land. Here, you can find crappie, bass, and catfish, and there's even a fish cleaning station on-site to help you prepare your catch for dinner. You can also rent fishing gear for added convenience, but you have to supply your own bait. In addition to getting a license (if applicable), make sure to review local regulations, such as catch limits and max sizes.