The 'Czech Capital Of Kansas' Is A Charming Town With Bohemian Vibes Near A State Park

Wilson, Kansas, may be small, with a population of under 1,000 residents in 2026, but it has a strong culture tied to central Europe. It's known as the "Czech Capital of Kansas," a name given after the number of Czechoslovakian immigrants who relocated there from the Bohemia region of what is now Czechia. In the late 19th century, many came here to earn a living, mainly working on the railroad that passes through the city.

Not only does it have a Bohemian atmosphere, but the city is home to many quaint attractions, including one of the most unique roadside stops in America. The city is home to the world's largest Czech egg, a 20-foot-tall black egg hand-painted with ornate traditional patterns. Wilson also holds an annual festival celebrating Czech culture and other movie-related events. Plus, you'll find some pretty unique underground accommodations in town, and it's even close to one of the state's most underrated state parks, which is popular among mountain bikers.

The nearest airport is the state's largest, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, located about 120 miles away. Public transportation is quite limited in central Kansas, so the easiest and most flexible way to explore the Smoky Hills is by rental car. Consider pairing your trip to Wilson with some of the other nearby destinations, as you'll find plenty of small-town charm throughout this part of Kansas.