Old School Cruisers Miss This Indulgent Abandoned Amenity

Sometimes, you don't know you have a good thing until it's gone, and old-school cruise fanatics in particular are feeling the nostalgia. On a Reddit thread asking long-time cruisers what the biggest change has been since they started cruising, plenty of users replied — the midnight buffet. "I've mourned the loss of the midnight buffets," one traveler commented. Others reminisce over the beautiful ice sculptures and elaborate spreads of food that came with it. One mentioned that it was more than a late-night snack, "...rather it was a full-on meal composed of lots of meats, fruits, and cheeses among other things." Yet, that just might be one of the reasons why cruise ships decided to do away with it. Some passengers suspect in a Facebook thread that it was food waste and a growing preference for 24-hour service.

Some ships are also tackling the food waste problem head-on. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, for example, transforms leftover food into energy, reducing the ship's carbon footprint, and MSC has adopted a similar approach. With solutions like these, the midnight buffet may not be as far-fetched a concept as it once seemed. MSC passengers filmed a late-night spread as recently as 2025, and a Princess cruiser reported enjoying one on a 16-day Hawaii voyage in 2023 on Reddit, further proof that the tradition never fully disappeared. For longtime cruisers hoping to relive a traditional pastime, it may be worth checking with your cruise line before booking. Midnight buffets might be few and far between, but they're not entirely gone.