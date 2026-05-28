Old School Cruisers Miss This Indulgent Abandoned Amenity
Sometimes, you don't know you have a good thing until it's gone, and old-school cruise fanatics in particular are feeling the nostalgia. On a Reddit thread asking long-time cruisers what the biggest change has been since they started cruising, plenty of users replied — the midnight buffet. "I've mourned the loss of the midnight buffets," one traveler commented. Others reminisce over the beautiful ice sculptures and elaborate spreads of food that came with it. One mentioned that it was more than a late-night snack, "...rather it was a full-on meal composed of lots of meats, fruits, and cheeses among other things." Yet, that just might be one of the reasons why cruise ships decided to do away with it. Some passengers suspect in a Facebook thread that it was food waste and a growing preference for 24-hour service.
Some ships are also tackling the food waste problem head-on. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, for example, transforms leftover food into energy, reducing the ship's carbon footprint, and MSC has adopted a similar approach. With solutions like these, the midnight buffet may not be as far-fetched a concept as it once seemed. MSC passengers filmed a late-night spread as recently as 2025, and a Princess cruiser reported enjoying one on a 16-day Hawaii voyage in 2023 on Reddit, further proof that the tradition never fully disappeared. For longtime cruisers hoping to relive a traditional pastime, it may be worth checking with your cruise line before booking. Midnight buffets might be few and far between, but they're not entirely gone.
Other midnight snack options on cruises
Cruisers have become particular about what they're looking for in terms of late-night snack options. For example, it's common knowledge that you should avoid buffets on embarkation day and instead try specialty dining on your first cruise night. Still, no matter how much you eat throughout the day, those midnight munchies always find a way to creep in. With most ships bidding adieu to buffets at the moment, they replaced this beloved culinary display with other options. Sorrento's Pizza on Royal Caribbean ships serves pizza all night long. Celebrity Cruises' Oceanview Café still offers a late-night buffet from 10:30 p.m. until 1:00 a.m., serving through the midnight hour. Norwegian has even jumped on the bandwagon, with O'Sheehan's offering 24/7 service.
Additionally, if you don't want to leave your room, you don't have to. Some passengers choose to bring their own food on the ship; however, you must abide by each cruise line's rules to bring those items onboard. Attendants provide 24-hour room service, too. Some brands offer complete meals, from salads to sandwiches and desserts, along with a kids' menu. Knowing your late-night options before you sail can make the difference between a restless night and a satisfied one — and for the lucky few, that might just mean an ice sculpture and a midnight spread.