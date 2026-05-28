Forget Yosemite National Park, Visit This Underrated Preserve For Trails, Mountains, And Scenic Gorge Views
In the minds of many travelers, Yosemite National Park is the defining feature of California's epic and diverse landscape. At the very least, Yosemite is the most popular of California's record nine national parks, welcoming more than 4,278,000 visitors in 2025 alone. Unique as they are in their scale, however, Yosemite's breathtaking valleys, waterfalls, and towering monoliths did not appear in a vacuum. Plenty of locations across Northern California have extraordinary topographical wonders, and some mirror Yosemite's iconic vistas in miniature. One of these smaller Yosemite alternatives happens to sit just outside the San Francisco Bay Area. Though nowhere near as prominent as the mighty Yosemite, California's Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve is a beautiful expanse of rolling mountain peaks, gorges, and valleys.
The Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve (or just the "Sunol Regional Wilderness") is located just 49 miles from downtown San Francisco, putting it within an hour's drive of the urban core of the Bay Area. This commute is probably much preferable to the three-hour drive to Yosemite from San Francisco. The Sunol Regional Wilderness' $5 entry fee for vehicles is certainly better than Yosemite's equivalent $35 entry fee. And you won't be sacrificing views by choosing convenience over prestige. Though smaller than Yosemite, the Sunol Regional Wilderness is a remarkable display of mountains, gorges, and lush green valleys, all connected by some of the best trails within an hour of San Francisco.
Discover Yosemite-esque gorges and mountains in San Francisco's backyard
The Sunol Regional Wilderness covers 6,859 acres of rolling hills and valleys in Alameda County. Though it's close to San Francisco on a map, the Sunol Regional Wilderness is separated from the city by the gigantic Mission Peak and the prominent Diablo Range mountains that decorate the horizon around the park. Mission Ridge acts as a natural barrier between the Sunol Regional Wilderness and the Bay Area, creating a clear sense of wilderness and isolation, no matter the on-paper distance to San Francisco.
The Sunol Regional Wilderness certainly does not waste this splendid isolation on unremarkable landscapes. The park's eye-catching topography centers around a prominent gorge on Alameda Creek and its many impressive viewpoints. Though not quite matching the dimensions of Yosemite National Park's iconic Tunnel View, the Sunol Regional Wilderness' Alameda Creek gorge is spectacular enough to earn it the nickname "Little Yosemite." In keeping with the Yosemite comparisons, the Sunol Regional Wilderness matches its Little Yosemite gorge with canyons, streams, waterfalls, and even climbable boulders. Sunol's captivating gorge also showcases California's geological history, with intriguing sandstone formations containing fossil deposits from an ancient seabed.
As an active nature preserve, the Sunol Regional Wilderness is also a great spot for observing California's native flora and fauna. Birdwatching is a top activity in the park, with plenty of iconic species like eagles, falcons, swallows, owls, woodpeckers, and hummingbirds. Land animals found at Sunol include elk, bobcats, coyotes, and mountain lions. Plant-wise, the Sunol Regional Wilderness is one of the best places to see California's iconic wildflowers, with diverse, multicolored flowers decorating the park's mountains and gorges every spring.
Some of the Bay Area's most scenic hikes
With "Little Yosemite" gorge views and a distinctive mountain ecosystem to enjoy, the Sunol Regional Wilderness offers some of the best hikes within a reasonable drive of San Francisco. The park's trails cover scenic views of green valleys blending into thick forests and, depending on the season, vibrant wildflower displays. Given the hill- and valley-infused terrain, the trails at Sunol Regional Wilderness are a bit more challenging overall than those of other San Francisco-area parks. However, visitors can still find a diversity of hiking challenges on the park's many trails, including some short and easy hikes that don't skimp on the park's amazing scenery.
The Little Yosemite Trail, for example, is a fairly easy, 2.2-mile hike to the Alameda Creek Gorge. As breathtaking as its views are, the Little Yosemite Trail is probably more manageable for the average hiker than the best day hikes at its namesake Yosemite National Park. You can also combine the Little Yosemite Trail with around 2 extra miles of canyon-view trails for a more comprehensive 4.4-mile scenic loop. If you really want to challenge yourself and indulge in the park's remote mountain atmosphere, you can attempt the difficult, 17.9-mile hike to the summit of nearby Rose Pea. Or you could embark on the even longer 28-mile Ohlone Wilderness Regional Trail, which connects the Sunol Regional Wilderness to the Del Valley Regional Park and the Mission Peak Regional Preserve.
The Sunol Family Campground has several tent-camping sites near the park visitor center (though, as of 2026, this campground is temporarily closed due to ongoing construction). Primitive hike-in camping is also available for $15 per night in a shade-rich area with excellent views of the gorge and Mission Peak.