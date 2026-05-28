Forget Yosemite National Park, Visit This Underrated Preserve For Trails, Mountains, And Scenic Gorge Views

In the minds of many travelers, Yosemite National Park is the defining feature of California's epic and diverse landscape. At the very least, Yosemite is the most popular of California's record nine national parks, welcoming more than 4,278,000 visitors in 2025 alone. Unique as they are in their scale, however, Yosemite's breathtaking valleys, waterfalls, and towering monoliths did not appear in a vacuum. Plenty of locations across Northern California have extraordinary topographical wonders, and some mirror Yosemite's iconic vistas in miniature. One of these smaller Yosemite alternatives happens to sit just outside the San Francisco Bay Area. Though nowhere near as prominent as the mighty Yosemite, California's Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve is a beautiful expanse of rolling mountain peaks, gorges, and valleys.

The Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve (or just the "Sunol Regional Wilderness") is located just 49 miles from downtown San Francisco, putting it within an hour's drive of the urban core of the Bay Area. This commute is probably much preferable to the three-hour drive to Yosemite from San Francisco. The Sunol Regional Wilderness' $5 entry fee for vehicles is certainly better than Yosemite's equivalent $35 entry fee. And you won't be sacrificing views by choosing convenience over prestige. Though smaller than Yosemite, the Sunol Regional Wilderness is a remarkable display of mountains, gorges, and lush green valleys, all connected by some of the best trails within an hour of San Francisco.