Forget Colorado, Retire To This More Affordable State Out West With Idyllic Rocky Mountain Views

For mountain buffs about to retire, Colorado often takes center stage. The Centennial State not only boasts highland adventure aplenty but was also named among the top five states to retire to in the 2026 rankings from consumer and personal finance publication WalletHub. But what if we said there was another state that had long sections of the same Rocky Mountains that cover Colorado, the same idyllic highland views, and even more attractive affordability metrics according to WalletHub's league table? Cue Wyoming.

This almost square-shaped state sits directly north of Colorado. It's the land they call the Cowboy State, and it came in with the most favorable financial setup for would-be retirees in WalletHub's findings, edging out all other states. Put simply: It holds potential as a place where you can score the same mountain lifestyle offered in Colorado, only without a hefty price tag attached.

Like its compadre to the south, it rolls across from the Great Plains before crumpling up into the Rockies, which string out all along its western border. And, like Colorado, it offers an abundance of outdoor pursuits — Wyoming has shimmering lakes, remote canyons, twisted rock summits, ski resorts with huge snowfall counts, and over 20 scenic byways that'll have you gasping with amazement at every bend.