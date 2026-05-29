Forget Colorado, Retire To This More Affordable State Out West With Idyllic Rocky Mountain Views
For mountain buffs about to retire, Colorado often takes center stage. The Centennial State not only boasts highland adventure aplenty but was also named among the top five states to retire to in the 2026 rankings from consumer and personal finance publication WalletHub. But what if we said there was another state that had long sections of the same Rocky Mountains that cover Colorado, the same idyllic highland views, and even more attractive affordability metrics according to WalletHub's league table? Cue Wyoming.
This almost square-shaped state sits directly north of Colorado. It's the land they call the Cowboy State, and it came in with the most favorable financial setup for would-be retirees in WalletHub's findings, edging out all other states. Put simply: It holds potential as a place where you can score the same mountain lifestyle offered in Colorado, only without a hefty price tag attached.
Like its compadre to the south, it rolls across from the Great Plains before crumpling up into the Rockies, which string out all along its western border. And, like Colorado, it offers an abundance of outdoor pursuits — Wyoming has shimmering lakes, remote canyons, twisted rock summits, ski resorts with huge snowfall counts, and over 20 scenic byways that'll have you gasping with amazement at every bend.
Affordable mountain life in Wyoming
Besides coming in first place in WalletHub's rankings, Wyoming sits in 15th place on the country-wide cost of living tables from U.S. News & World Report (as of this writing). Meanwhile, the state came in third place on similar retirement rankings from personal finance website Bankrate, which explicitly says it's a potentially top option for those watching their dollars and cents, largely thanks to a budget-bolstering combination of low taxes and low living costs — something conspicuously not shared with Colorado, where average daily expenditures and housing costs both reportedly beat the national average.
More than that, your day-to-day life in Wyoming doesn't have to break the bank. There are stacks of day-trip options that let you branch out to get a taste of the Cowboy State before returning back to the comfort of home the same evening, all without the added cost of a hotel. You could scoot across to Thermopolis, for example, to bathe at the free mineral-rich pools at Hot Springs State Park said to hold healing powers.
The towns and cities in Wyoming present cheap prospects for the post-work crowd looking to settle, too. Take the affordable mountain gem and offbeat college town of Laramie. It's been ranked as one of the most budget-friendly cities in the state and has a roster of activities that shouldn't cost a dime — think epic stargazing thanks to the high-altitude wildernesses around town, the chance to spot wild elk in the Medicine Bow National Forest, and, of course, the annual rodeo Jubilee Days, when free parades and live music take over town.
Rocky Mountains everywhere in Wyoming
Looking for a fix of mountains? The stunning beauty and roaming bison of the Yellowstone National Park should be right up there at the pinnacle of any Cowboy State bucket list. It was the first national park in the whole world, after all, encompassing soaring plateaus, ancient volcanos, and great sweeps of forest deep within the Rocky Mountains. Senior visitors should plan to come in either spring or fall, before the summer crowds hit, and after all the roads are open, making wildlife viewing as simple as cruising around the park's scenic loops.
Talking of scenic drives, the ultra-pretty Highway 191 runs south from Yellowstone, touting a montage of gorgeous vistas. On one side, the mighty Grand Tetons tower overhead. After passing the lakeside mountain recreation hub of Colter Bay Village, they'll loom ever larger, and the road will offer up a string of stunning photo stops where you can easily pull up to see the iconic peaks framed by old barns and shimmering alpine lakes alike. On the other side sits the Wind River Range and the glistening lakes of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Jackson Hole sits plum in the middle of all that. It was voted the best all-terrain ski resort in the country by OnTheSnow in 2025 but has draws that go far beyond its 2,500 acres of skiable terrain. If high-octane ski descents aren't your thing, the local Senior Center of Jackson Hole also runs a calendar of events that includes coffee get-togethers, yoga classes, and Swedish massages.