Between Los Angeles And Phoenix Is Arizona's Desert Community With Rustic Charm, RV Parks, And Mountain Views

From 1927 to 1943, Californians faced a three-day wait for a marriage license with the "gin marriage law," aimed at preventing impulse, drunken nuptials. So eager soon-to-weds would drive out to small, western Arizona towns where local justices of the peace would help them speedily tie the knot. One such town? Salome, Arizona. There, a heart-shaped sign announced "Marriage license issued and knot tied," and the justice of the peace advertised it would issue licenses day or night, with a painted sign on the building suggesting that visiting lovebirds "add a thrill to your trip of romance."

Today, Salome is less a quickie wedding destination and more an outdoor hub known for its rugged terrain, friendly locals, and unpolished desert charm. This rural region, 300 miles east of Los Angeles and 100 miles west of Phoenix, is a part of the "Arizona Outback," known for its remote location and intense desert heat.

Understanding the unique climate is vital: Summers can see intense daily averages of 99 degrees Fahrenheit, with potential highs of 116 degrees, and sandstorms are common. If you plan to tackle some of the mountain hikes or off-roading adventures nearby, winters are mild and pleasant with temperatures in the low 40s to high 60s, making the area's sun-soaked RV parks a popular seasonal escape, with its 306 sunny days per year.