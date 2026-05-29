Between Los Angeles And Phoenix Is Arizona's Desert Community With Rustic Charm, RV Parks, And Mountain Views
From 1927 to 1943, Californians faced a three-day wait for a marriage license with the "gin marriage law," aimed at preventing impulse, drunken nuptials. So eager soon-to-weds would drive out to small, western Arizona towns where local justices of the peace would help them speedily tie the knot. One such town? Salome, Arizona. There, a heart-shaped sign announced "Marriage license issued and knot tied," and the justice of the peace advertised it would issue licenses day or night, with a painted sign on the building suggesting that visiting lovebirds "add a thrill to your trip of romance."
Today, Salome is less a quickie wedding destination and more an outdoor hub known for its rugged terrain, friendly locals, and unpolished desert charm. This rural region, 300 miles east of Los Angeles and 100 miles west of Phoenix, is a part of the "Arizona Outback," known for its remote location and intense desert heat.
Understanding the unique climate is vital: Summers can see intense daily averages of 99 degrees Fahrenheit, with potential highs of 116 degrees, and sandstorms are common. If you plan to tackle some of the mountain hikes or off-roading adventures nearby, winters are mild and pleasant with temperatures in the low 40s to high 60s, making the area's sun-soaked RV parks a popular seasonal escape, with its 306 sunny days per year.
Slow living in Salome's RV resorts
For such a small town (population 547), Salome has a surprising amount of RV parks for those who enjoy life on four wheels. One standout option is Desert Palms RV Resort. This highly-rated community offers long-term rentals to guests over 55, with some short-term flexibility for younger visitors. Amenities include a driving range, fitness center, hobby shop, pool, and social activities, with day rates from $22, weekly rates from $106 and monthly rates from $220, with prices roughly doubled in the coolest winter months.
Indian Hills RV Resort, an all-ages resort about 2 miles away, boasts fantastic reviews from enthusiastic visitors who praise its cleanliness and spacious sites. The well-maintained resort offers thought-out amenities like a community center, fitness center, putting green, outdoor movie theater, pickleball court, laundry facilities, and a dog park. Here, day rates start at $40, weekly rates start at $275, and monthly rates start at $425 in the off season. One guest wrote, "I checked out every other RV park in the surrounding areas and this is hands down absolutely above and beyond! ... Spots are HUGE, perfectly level ... All of the community facilities are very nice."
Salome is about a 2-hour drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. If you're looking for more options, Morenga Palms RV Park and Arizona Sunset RV Park sit just outside of town. If you prefer a more traditional stay, you might opt for The Westward Inn, a boutique hotel with only four rooms and a peaceful yard brimming with desert foliage and shaded areas to relax.
Arizona mountain vistas and desert thrills
For sightseeing, the Harquahala Mountains provide Salome's dramatic, distinctive backdrop, so you'll get epic vistas from all over town. The Harquahala Mountains Wilderness, a 23,000-acre span of federal land, is open to hiking, dispersed camping, wildlife viewing, and birdwatching. The mountain range, named "running water high up" by the Indigenous people who settled the area, includes the 5,691-foot Harquahala Peak and mountain springs that nurture local wildlife. At night, you can check out Salome's dark, starry skies. Arizona has some of the world's best stargazing destinations, so for unforgettable celestial scenery, look up.
Many adrenaline seekers visit Salome for adventure on the largest off-road loop trail in America: the Arizona Peace Trail. This route winds through the arid terrain of Mohave County, La Paz County, and Yuma County, and guided tours are available from Quartzsite. Indian Hills RV Resort serves as an official starting point for the Arizona Peace Trail, so it's a great place to hop on a UTV and explore the endless rust-red landscape.
Salome residents welcome travelers curious about this forgotten town that's often overshadowed by the breezy highland town of Prescott, Sedona's mystical appeal, or other heavily touristed destinations. Tiny Arizona towns like Salome offer a true taste of the Southwest. Josh Coddington of Arizona's Office of Tourism recommends exploring smaller communities, telling AZ Family, "You're going to get a great experience and you're going to be supporting local people and local communities." So stay a while and discover Salome's dusty roads, mountain views, and quiet magic.