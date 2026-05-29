Montana's Scenic State Park Boasts One Of America's Biggest Freshwater Springs, Fishing, And Hiking

Montana has wowed generations of visitors with larger-than-life scenery. From the alpine lakes of Glacier National Park to the wide-open prairies of Yellowstone, the Treasure State lives up to its name. It's also home to one of the largest freshwater springs in the U.S., a natural wonder so grand it fascinated early explorers. Pumping out 156 million gallons per day, Giant Springs is the namesake and crowning jewel of Giant Springs State Park, outside Great Falls.

The Historical Marker Database notes that Indigenous tribes used the springs as a winter hunting camp because the water doesn't freeze. However, the first written account dates back to 1805 when the Lewis and Clark expedition stumbled upon the springs. The explorers marveled at their size with Meriwether Lewis writing in his journal, "I think this fountain the largest I ever beheld, and the handsome cascade which it affords over some steep and irregular rocks in it's passage to the river adds not a little to it's beauty."

Today, visitors can observe the spring flow into the Roe River, and eventually the Missouri. The tiny Roe is only 201 feet long and once earned the distinction of being the shortest river in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Other park activities include strolling along the riverfront trails or picnicking beneath shady poplars and spruce trees. Fishing fans will find several spots to throw out a line, while the trout hatchery is a favorite among visitors and offers tours every day of the week.