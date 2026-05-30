Maryland's Hotel Opening In June 2026 Is A Boutique Base To Hike And Bike At The End Of The C&O Canal

Rich in history, outdoor adventure, and natural beauty, Cumberland is an under-the-radar gem in Maryland's Allegany County, between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. The charming city is in the spotlight this summer as it welcomes a boutique hotel in June. The Wills Hotel is a new 20-key hotel housed in a transformed mid-19th-century brick building in the Downtown Cumberland Historic District. The hotel's rooms and suites are chic sanctuaries, while the hotel's restaurant, 1867, is expected to be a relaxed and refined gathering place for hotel guests and locals alike.

Cumberland, an artistic city with a world-class bike trail, scenic byways, and shops is renowned for its easy access to Allegany County's surrounding nature. The city lies at the western end of the historic C&O Canal, which is flanked by the C&O Canal Towpath. This flat and scenic route extends over 180 miles to Washington, D.C. and is beloved by bicyclists and hikers. Cumberland is also home to the trailhead for the Great Allegheny Passage, another important hiking and biking trail headed west toward Pittsburgh, and the city lies near multiple state and national parks. While there's so much to enjoy in nature, Cumberland is also a delight to explore, brimming with museums, quaint shops, and festivals.

The Wills Hotel is about a 2.5-hour drive from Washington, D.C. and a 2-hour drive from Pittsburgh. The best time to visit for hiking and biking is between April and October.