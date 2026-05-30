Maryland's Hotel Opening In June 2026 Is A Boutique Base To Hike And Bike At The End Of The C&O Canal
Rich in history, outdoor adventure, and natural beauty, Cumberland is an under-the-radar gem in Maryland's Allegany County, between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. The charming city is in the spotlight this summer as it welcomes a boutique hotel in June. The Wills Hotel is a new 20-key hotel housed in a transformed mid-19th-century brick building in the Downtown Cumberland Historic District. The hotel's rooms and suites are chic sanctuaries, while the hotel's restaurant, 1867, is expected to be a relaxed and refined gathering place for hotel guests and locals alike.
Cumberland, an artistic city with a world-class bike trail, scenic byways, and shops is renowned for its easy access to Allegany County's surrounding nature. The city lies at the western end of the historic C&O Canal, which is flanked by the C&O Canal Towpath. This flat and scenic route extends over 180 miles to Washington, D.C. and is beloved by bicyclists and hikers. Cumberland is also home to the trailhead for the Great Allegheny Passage, another important hiking and biking trail headed west toward Pittsburgh, and the city lies near multiple state and national parks. While there's so much to enjoy in nature, Cumberland is also a delight to explore, brimming with museums, quaint shops, and festivals.
The Wills Hotel is about a 2.5-hour drive from Washington, D.C. and a 2-hour drive from Pittsburgh. The best time to visit for hiking and biking is between April and October.
Staying and dining at The Wills Hotel
The Wills Hotel is situated in the heart of Cumberland, commanding a prominent corner on central Baltimore Street. The Wills Hotel's gracious brick building has been restored with sleek black awnings, green window accents, and grand wooden double doors. Inside, the boutique hotel will house just 20 rooms, including king rooms, double queen rooms, and king suites. These airy and contemporary interiors feature a nature-inspired color palette (such as dark browns, fresh greens, and plenty of wood) and unique touches, such as glass lantern bedside lamps, exposed brick walls, and mini fridges. The Wills Hotel's active-minded ethos as a base for exploring nearby trails is reflected in its amenities, such as ample on-site bike storage space and a Sundry Shop where guests can grab provisions to go.
The hotel's restaurant, 1867, is set to be an exciting new addition to Cumberland's dining scene. Clad in exposed brick and dark wood, the elegant dining room will echo the sophisticated menu, which will focus on classic steakhouse and seafood specialties. 1867 will be open daily for dinner and open Monday through Saturday for lunch, while the convivial restaurant bar will serve cocktails, wine, and beer as part of a weekday happy hour. Beyond the Wills Hotel, guests are within easy walking distance of many of Cumberland's best eateries.
Hiking and biking near The Wills Hotel
The Wills Hotel is conveniently located a short stroll from the end of the C&O Canal Towpath for plenty of hiking and biking adventures. The C&O Canal dates back to 1828, when it was built to connect the Chesapeake Bay and the Ohio River. Today, the C&O Canal Towpath spans 184.5 miles beginning in Georgetown in Washington, D.C. and ending in Cumberland. From the center of Cumberland, hikers and bikers can head out on the Towpath, which promises unique sights along the way, such as the historic Paw Paw Tunnel and gorgeous views of state forests and the Allegheny Mountains. To learn more about the history and function of the C&O Canal, explore the Cumberland Visitor Center, housed inside the city's historic Western Maryland Railway station. "We were visiting the area to bike sections of the C&O canal tow path, so we loved seeing all the history of the canal," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer of the Visitor Center.
For even more hiking and biking accessible from Cumberland, the C&O Canal Towpath connects to the Great Allegheny Passage (referred to as the GAP Trail), which extends 150 miles from Cumberland to Pittsburgh. Set along a former 19th-century railroad route, the GAP trail, which winds through scenic highlands and quaint towns, is considered one of the best rail trails in North America.
The Wills Hotel is also just a 12-minute drive from Rocky Gap State Park, Maryland's hidden mountain escape and a canyon lake paradise. This state park, spanning over 3,000 acres, is a delightful place for hiking and mountain biking on woodland trails. The park is also anchored by the picturesque Lake Habeeb, where visitors can boat, paddle, or fish. After a day of outdoor fun in and around Cumberland, the discreet Wills Hotel beckons guests home with its cozy accommodations and delicious restaurant.