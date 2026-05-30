Between South Bend And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Charming Village With A Lake Beach, Pretty Pier, And Food Trucks
Michigan has no shortage of charming small towns and villages, scattered throughout both the Upper and Lower Peninsula. One underrated gem is the village of Cassopolis, located in the southwestern part of the state. Nestled between Stone Lake and Diamond Lake, Cassopolis offers a lake beach with a pretty pier and tasty restaurants, including several popular food trucks.
With a population of under 2,000 people, Cassopolis offers plenty of small town charm. Residents describe it as a place where people know their neighbors. One Niche.com reviewer writes that in the warmer months, Cassopolis becomes "a summer town of sorts," welcoming visitors from throughout the state, as well as Indiana and Illinois, and throwing well-attended "beach bashes."
Located about a 40-minute drive northeast of South Bend, Indiana (and its international airport), and about an hour southwest of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Cassopolis is conveniently situated for a day or weekend trip. There are several rental cabins, lodges, and Airbnbs in town, as well as Cool Springs Campground, which offers tent and RV camping.
Visiting Stone Lake Beach in Cassopolis, Michigan
Cassopolis offers a public beach on the shores of Stone Lake, known simply as Stone Lake Beach. The beach is open year-round, and from Memorial Day to Labor Day, a concession stand offers kayak, paddle board, and paddle boat rentals, as well as free life jacket rentals. On the shore, you'll find lounge chairs, picnic tables, and a pavilion that sometimes hosts musical performances during local events such as Beach Bash, the Lakeside Live music series, and the Rock the Block summer concert series.
During the summer months, you can purchase a tasty meal on the beach's Food Truck Row, which hosts a rotating lineup of food trucks. For example, Beach Bash 2026 features barbecue from O'Neal's Smokehouse, Mexican food from Taqueria Don Chepe, hot dogs from V's Glizzy's, and other treats. In addition to Food Truck Row, you can find other food trucks around Cassopolis including Hill's Bang'n BBQ and Munchie Man sandwiches. Many of these food trucks are highly praised. For example, one Google reviewer calls Munchie Man's cheesesteak "Amazing!!! Seriously! Dripping with flavor!" and a Facebook reviewer writes that V's Glizzy's serves "fire food every single time."
A key landmark on the beach is the 200-foot pier. It's wheelchair-accessible and features four public boat slips, fishing rod holders (including some at wheelchair height), and an open end with ladders so people can jump into the lake and then climb back up. (Here are the best ways to plan your dream vacation with mobility issues.) Guests often call out the pier for special praise. "You can swim in the beach area [...] you can fish or, if you just want to sit back and watch your family have fun, like me, you can do that too," writes one Google reviewer.
Other ways to explore Cassopolis, Michigan
Unlike Stone Lake Beach, Diamond Lake (pictured above) doesn't have a public beach; much of the shoreline is privately-owned. However, it does have a public boat launch and marina. The majority of the lake is less than 10 feet deep, so it's a popular spot for swimming, water sports, and fishing. While out on the lake, practice sun safety and try this simple rule to ensure that your sunscreen is actually protecting your face and neck.
Other local attractions include the Pioneer Log Cabin Museum, a 1923 log cabin-turned-history museum; Diamond Lake Orchard & Winery, offering fresh apples and wine or hard cider tastings; and Diamond Lake Golf Club, which offers a nine-hole public golf course as well as soccer golf.
Downtown Cassopolis contains historic buildings, making it an attractive place to do a self-guided walking tour. While doing so, you can take time to browse local restaurants such as Broadway Cafe, an old-fashioned diner with rotating specials; the Holden Green Tavern, serving sandwiches and burgers; and Cassopolis Beer Company, a brewery serving specialty pizzas as well as local brews. Exploring more of the area? Less than a half-hour drive away, you'll find Buchanan, Michigan, known as "The Nicest Place in America."