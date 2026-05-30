Between South Bend And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Charming Village With A Lake Beach, Pretty Pier, And Food Trucks

Cassopolis offers a public beach on the shores of Stone Lake, known simply as Stone Lake Beach. The beach is open year-round, and from Memorial Day to Labor Day, a concession stand offers kayak, paddle board, and paddle boat rentals, as well as free life jacket rentals. On the shore, you'll find lounge chairs, picnic tables, and a pavilion that sometimes hosts musical performances during local events such as Beach Bash, the Lakeside Live music series, and the Rock the Block summer concert series.

During the summer months, you can purchase a tasty meal on the beach's Food Truck Row, which hosts a rotating lineup of food trucks. For example, Beach Bash 2026 features barbecue from O'Neal's Smokehouse, Mexican food from Taqueria Don Chepe, hot dogs from V's Glizzy's, and other treats. In addition to Food Truck Row, you can find other food trucks around Cassopolis including Hill's Bang'n BBQ and Munchie Man sandwiches. Many of these food trucks are highly praised. For example, one Google reviewer calls Munchie Man's cheesesteak "Amazing!!! Seriously! Dripping with flavor!" and a Facebook reviewer writes that V's Glizzy's serves "fire food every single time."

A key landmark on the beach is the 200-foot pier. It's wheelchair-accessible and features four public boat slips, fishing rod holders (including some at wheelchair height), and an open end with ladders so people can jump into the lake and then climb back up. (Here are the best ways to plan your dream vacation with mobility issues.) Guests often call out the pier for special praise. "You can swim in the beach area [...] you can fish or, if you just want to sit back and watch your family have fun, like me, you can do that too," writes one Google reviewer.