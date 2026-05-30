Nestled Between Chicago And Grand Rapids Is Indiana's Peaceful Beach With Lake Michigan Views And Wildlife
The shores of Lake Michigan offer plenty of summer vacation destinations, no matter which state you're in. One of the lake's more underrated spots is a peaceful beach in Indiana that offers swimming, wildlife, and scenic lake views – Central Avenue Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.
Nestled between Chicago and Grand Rapids, Indiana Dunes National Park covers over 16,000 acres and features several different beaches along 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. Many visitors go to nearby Indiana Dunes State Park Beach, which offers a large sandy beach as well as a pavilion and hiking trails. But those who venture farther out to the Central Avenue Beach will have a different and rewarding experience.
Indiana Dunes National Park is a little over an hour's drive from Chicago. It's about a two-hour drive from Grand Rapids. The closest major airport is South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana, about 45 minutes away. Visitors will need a park pass, starting at $15 per person without a vehicle or $25 per vehicle. For overnight stays, Indiana Dunes National Park offers tent and RV camping, and there are many hotels, inns, and private rentals in the area.
What to expect at Central Avenue Beach
Indiana Dunes is the easiest national park to visit from Chicago, and it sees many visitors from the Windy City as well as throughout the Midwest. But Central Avenue Beach is one of the least-visited beaches in the park. One of the easternmost beaches in the park, Central Avenue Beach is surrounded by tall, scenic dunes that hide a buried forest.
Although visitors are forbidden to climb the fragile dunes, they make for a scenic sight — especially when paired with Lake Michigan's clear blue water. When the weather is right, you can even see the Chicago skyline across the lake in the distance, and it looks particularly stunning at sunset. You can understand why some people name the Indiana Dunes as one of the Midwest beaches that could pass for the Caribbean.
Reviewers also praise the peaceful atmosphere, pointing out that Central Avenue Beach is often less crowded than other Indiana Dunes beaches. "It isn't super touristy busy like the state park beach. It's much more photogenic," one Google reviewer writes. "The scenery is so peaceful. It is my local place of choice for reflection and recharging," adds another. Note that there is a steep walk to the beach that may not be suited for people with mobility difficulties.
Birding and wildlife watching at Central Avenue Beach
Central Avenue Beach offers unique opportunities for birding and wildlife-watching. It's a particularly good spot to watch, bank swallows nesting in the dunes; other frequently-spotted species include summer tanagers, American woodcocks, and barred owls. Indiana Dunes National Park as a whole includes over 350 species of birds; in fact, it's often considered Indiana's most diverse birding hotspot.
In the summer months, visitors to Central Avenue Beach are likely to spot dragonflies flitting through the air. Additionally, you might spot other wildlife, including woodchucks, squirrels, muskrats, foxes, beavers, and white-tailed deer. A whole 37 species of mammals have been observed within the park, as well as 18 species of amphibians and 23 species of reptiles. Be sure to move slowly and pay close attention to your surroundings to spot these elusive critters — and don't forget to pack a good pair of binoculars.
For outdoor lovers, the park's diversity of plant and animal species is a highlight. "I saw bank swallows for the first time at Indiana Dunes! A friend of mine heard whip-poor-wills calling there. Neither of those birds would have a home if the park didn't exist," writes one Redditor. "We also saw so much lupine, and possibly a beaver." Exploring the area? Don't miss the "Gateway to the Dunes," an artsy, tucked-away town with a vibrant downtown market.