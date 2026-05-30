Nestled Between Chicago And Grand Rapids Is Indiana's Peaceful Beach With Lake Michigan Views And Wildlife

The shores of Lake Michigan offer plenty of summer vacation destinations, no matter which state you're in. One of the lake's more underrated spots is a peaceful beach in Indiana that offers swimming, wildlife, and scenic lake views – Central Avenue Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Nestled between Chicago and Grand Rapids, Indiana Dunes National Park covers over 16,000 acres and features several different beaches along 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. Many visitors go to nearby Indiana Dunes State Park Beach, which offers a large sandy beach as well as a pavilion and hiking trails. But those who venture farther out to the Central Avenue Beach will have a different and rewarding experience.

Indiana Dunes National Park is a little over an hour's drive from Chicago. It's about a two-hour drive from Grand Rapids. The closest major airport is South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana, about 45 minutes away. Visitors will need a park pass, starting at $15 per person without a vehicle or $25 per vehicle. For overnight stays, Indiana Dunes National Park offers tent and RV camping, and there are many hotels, inns, and private rentals in the area.