Texas' Premier Lake Lined With Resorts, Restaurants, And Vibrant Activities Is Just Outside Austin
Austin makes a lot of noise with its live music, art galleries, and inner-city parks and waterways (stand-up paddleboarding on Lady Bird Lake, anyone?), but there's a lot of fun to be had just outside the city limits, too. If you're looking for a giant lake with a lively resort atmosphere and ample ways to enjoy some water-based fun, Austin might have just the place. Lake Travis, which is technically a reservoir created by damming the Colorado River, is only 20 miles from the city and a prominent player in the region's summer outdoor scene.
Since it was created in 1942, Lake Travis has quickly become a well-known destination for summertime vacationers, either from Austin, the rest of Texas, or further afield. The lake stretches for more than 63 miles. Housing estates and cities like Lakeway, Texas' underrated resort community, occupy the majority of Lake Travis' initial shoreline. But as you venture beyond a few more bends, the resorts, restaurants, and vacation homes are soon mostly replaced by scenic recreation areas, lakeside campgrounds, and hiking trails.
If you're looking for a resort here, you'll find plenty of options spread out near the first few bends of Lake Travis. Some of Austin's premier resorts reside here, as well as some villas and bed and breakfasts. Lakeway Resort & Spa is a popular choice, with a 4.6-star rating on Google across more than 7,200 reviews. It caters to both families and guests looking to party with its water playground, adults-only pool and swim-up bar, holistic day spa, and multiple restaurants overlooking the water. It doesn't come cheap, though, with rooms starting from upwards of $300 a night at the time of writing.
Lively local dining on Lake Travis
With Lake Travis' resort-style atmosphere comes a smorgasbord of restaurants and bars for families and slightly more rambunctious visitors. You shouldn't miss a chance to dine at The Oasis on Lake Travis, Texas' largest outdoor restaurant capable of seating thousands of diners. The Oasis spreads out across a forested cliffside 450 feet above the water. This place is enormous. It was originally a 500-acre ranch and now comprises multiple levels of covered and uncovered balconies, as well as indoor spaces for dining and live music. You can order typical bar food here, such as sliders, nachos, salads, and steak. The self-proclaimed "Sunset Capital of Texas" is also ideal for watching golden hour over Lake Travis. Order one of the specialty margaritas and settle in.
For a more laid-back and no-frills setting, head to Captain Pete's Boathouse in Point Venture. It's a floating restaurant and bar, so instead of people parking their cars outside, they dock their boats at the many fingers surrounding the joint. Don't worry, you can still get here by land — it's just not as fun. The patio is the spot to sit if you want to enjoy some catfish platters, tacos, burgers, and frozen margaritas. They also sell plenty of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options (for the captains). Don't forget to feed the catfish that hang around the marina's pier, too.
A little further along the lake, above Briarcliff Marina, you'll find The Lighthouse Restaurant & Lounge. This is a popular weekend hangout, thanks to the restaurant's Brunch So Hard event. It goes from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and includes brunch staples like waffles, French toast, and omelets. You can wash them down with cocktails while enjoying live music and elevated lake views.
Getting out on the water at Lake Travis
Visiting Lake Travis isn't just about staying at resorts and dining at lakefront restaurants. The natural playground offers a variety of activities for outdoor lovers. It's actually a renowned spot for scuba diving, with some enticing destination dives on offer. One of these, Windy Point, is widely recognized around Texas. You can dive deeper than 100 feet while seeing the wrecks of sunken boats and metal sculptures of marine animals. Another great spot is Shaker Plant, where you can explore the underwater remains of a 1930s processing plant. Treasure hunters may want to dive Starnes Island, known for having wrecks and items lost overboard by party boats that visit the island.
Party boats are certainly part of the local culture at Lake Travis. These elaborate vessels have built-on slides and amp up the festive atmosphere with double-deck sound systems, coolers full of drinks, beer kegs, grills, and swim platforms for floating under the sun. Families may want to avoid these, though, as they can get quite rowdy. Fortunately, there are more chilled-out options, such as Krause Springs in Spicewood. This relaxed camping and swimming spot features 32 natural springs feeding two pools for all ages looking to cool off during hot Texas summers.
This is just a sample of the activities and events going on at Lake Travis. Live music, summer camps, and 4th of July fireworks keep the calendar packed all season. You can also rent fishing boats, pontoons, jetboats, and houseboats, depending on how you want to enjoy the water. It's easy enough getting here, too. Just drive 35 minutes from Austin, and you'll be on the lake. You could even base yourself in Austin and stay at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, a stylish hotel steps from the water with lakeside views.