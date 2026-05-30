Texas' Premier Lake Lined With Resorts, Restaurants, And Vibrant Activities Is Just Outside Austin

Austin makes a lot of noise with its live music, art galleries, and inner-city parks and waterways (stand-up paddleboarding on Lady Bird Lake, anyone?), but there's a lot of fun to be had just outside the city limits, too. If you're looking for a giant lake with a lively resort atmosphere and ample ways to enjoy some water-based fun, Austin might have just the place. Lake Travis, which is technically a reservoir created by damming the Colorado River, is only 20 miles from the city and a prominent player in the region's summer outdoor scene.

Since it was created in 1942, Lake Travis has quickly become a well-known destination for summertime vacationers, either from Austin, the rest of Texas, or further afield. The lake stretches for more than 63 miles. Housing estates and cities like Lakeway, Texas' underrated resort community, occupy the majority of Lake Travis' initial shoreline. But as you venture beyond a few more bends, the resorts, restaurants, and vacation homes are soon mostly replaced by scenic recreation areas, lakeside campgrounds, and hiking trails.

If you're looking for a resort here, you'll find plenty of options spread out near the first few bends of Lake Travis. Some of Austin's premier resorts reside here, as well as some villas and bed and breakfasts. Lakeway Resort & Spa is a popular choice, with a 4.6-star rating on Google across more than 7,200 reviews. It caters to both families and guests looking to party with its water playground, adults-only pool and swim-up bar, holistic day spa, and multiple restaurants overlooking the water. It doesn't come cheap, though, with rooms starting from upwards of $300 a night at the time of writing.