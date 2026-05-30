The 'Greenest Island In Croatia' Is A Beautiful Haven With Beaches, Caves, And A Sprawling National Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With approximately 1,244 individual archipelagos dotting the Adriatic Coast, Croatia is arguably the Mediterranean's runner-up to Greece in island density. Each destination has its character, but one island stands out when it comes to lush landscapes. Nestled in the south is Mljet, known as the "Greenest Island in Croatia." Relatively under-the-radar compared to Dubrovnik and Split, this island features sprawling Aleppo pines that result in a dense, verdant canopy. As you'd expect from any Mediterranean location, the beaches sparkle with clear-blue waters, allowing you to enjoy sandy bays, rocky areas, and secluded coves. Whether you wish to soak up the sun or bask in the unspoiled shoreline, Mljet's coast doesn't disappoint.

Most visitors island-hopping in Croatia are especially drawn to Mljet National Park. As a nature lover's dream-come-true, this outdoor playground offers pristine saltwater lakes — so you can easily go from sea to lakefront fun. Take a refreshing dip in the water, discover marine life, and go for a smooth paddle on a kayak. You can take the scenic trails through the pine forests, be it on foot or by bike. The island's coastal geography comprises limestone cliffs and rocky shores that are home to unique sea caves.

Getting to Mljet requires flying into Dubrovnik Airport first, followed by taking a ferry to the island. You can deboard at several cities — Polače, Sobra, or Pomena — with trips taking roughly 1.5 hours. If you plan on making Sobra your base, you can book a stay in a luxury apartment or guesthouse, with many options available on Booking.com. For easy access to the lakes in the national park, look for lodging in Polače and Pomena. Those targeting the beaches in the southeast can arrange accommodation in Saplunara.