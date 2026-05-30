One Of The Most Anticipated Cruises Of 2026 Showcases The Untouched Beauty Of Canada's Arctic Region
A visit to the Arctic, despite becoming easier over the years, is still an arduous (and expensive) task that is not for the faint of heart. The region can only be accessed between late April and September, and it involves taking a scheduled or charter flight from one of a few select hubs or a certified vessel with an ice-class rating. Yet the sight of beluga whales breaching, walruses lazing on beaches, and elusive reindeer roaming the tundra makes the endeavor worth the effort. And polar-curious travelers with an intrepid spirit, but also the desire for hyper-personalization, unique experiences, and modern amenities, will be excited for one particular upcoming Arctic venture.
Canadian Arctic Explorer is an ambitious, 17-night polar expedition launched by Atlas Ocean Voyages. The journey takes passengers through the remote reaches of the Arctic and into the world's coldest country, boasting ethereal Northern Lights views and polar bear tours — from Greenland to Atlantic Canada. The inaugural sailing departs from Kangerlussuaq on September 21, 2026, and passengers disembark on the morning of October 8 in Newfoundland. This expedition was announced in a press statement released on July 3, 2025, to much anticipation.
Atlas Ocean Voyages, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, made its entry into the travel scene in 2019. But in its few short years of existence, this luxe-adventure cruiseliner has established itself in the small-ship expedition niche, providing boutique itineraries, a fully-inclusive experience, and immersive, on-board educational components. The line has further visions for its continued growth: it will debut the Atlas Adventurer in 2028, a first-of-its-kind sailing yacht that will take guests to the world's most remote destinations. But until then, guests will have to settle for an aquatic sojourn on a luxury vessel, coursing its way through pristine waters with epic views of the Canadian Arctic's untouched beauty.
Atlas Ocean Voyages' Canadian Arctic Explorer itinerary
The expedition begins in Greenland, a sustainable, gorgeous, and wildly underrated island. Trek to the spectacular Russel Glacier, looking out for herds of wild musk oxen. Experience the rugged lands of Sisimiut, where the modern and ancient intersect, on an ATV adventure. And explore Disko Bay, navigating through drifting ice floes while spotting seabird colonies, fin whales, and possibly polar bears.
Your first Canadian excursions will be in Nunavut, the country's largest and northernmost territory. Learn about Inuit culture and important Arctic traditions, like carving, fishing, and storytelling. Get close (but not too close) to polar bears, walruses, seals, and even narwhals through adventurous Zodiac safaris. Prepare your camera for photographs of dramatic rocky outcrops emerging from the sea and awe-inspiring vistas of Torngat Mountains National Park. Its glacier-carved fjords, saw-tooth peaks, and fast-flowing waterfalls wouldn't be out of place in a surrealist landscape painting.
Your journey will continue onwards into the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, where you'll visit a former Inuit settlement and the Hebron Mission National Historic Site, a Moravian (Protestant) mission established in the 1800s. Another cultural crossroad can be found in L'Anse aux Meadows, a place molded by various peoples over its thousand-year-plus history. This UNESCO World Heritage site is North America's only Norse settlement, and its remains provide great insight into Viking life. In Gros Morne National Park, you'll view the Tablelands, one of the few places to walk upon exposed mantle, or "the Earth's inner soul." And in Saint Pierre and Miquelon, France's overseas territory just off of Newfoundland's coast, you can enjoy French cheeses, wines, and pastries at your leisure. This once-in-a-lifetime voyage will come to an end in St. John's, the province's capital and the Canadian destination to visit for European culture.
Experiencing the Arctic on board the World Navigator
While much of your time on this voyage will be spent ogling massive icebergs or on the lookout for shy Arctic wildlife, you'll have evenings and days at sea to enjoy the amenities of the yacht that is your temporary home. Canadian Arctic Explorer takes place on the World Navigator, Atlas' first expedition ship, built in 2021. This 423-foot-long, six-deck vessel holds just 196 passengers, providing guests with an intimate experience.
Suites are available in three categories: Signature, Concierge, and Reserve. The coziest option, the Adventure Ocean Suite, features a queen-size bed, marble bathroom with a rain shower and body jets, and a sitting area with a sofa. Meanwhile, the Navigator Suite, the largest option, is a sprawling 465 square feet. Guests can take in sunset views on the private veranda, unwind in the deep-soaking tub, and enjoy the services of a personal butler. All rooms come with L'Occitane bath amenities, 24-hour room service, and a fully-stocked minibar. Designed with the refinement of the 1940s in mind, with Art Deco flourishes, each suite provides a comfortable sanctuary after the day's explorations.
The World Navigator also offers various dining venues, along with entertainment and wellness spaces. Try gourmet cuisine at Porto, which was recently named "Best Restaurant" at the 2025 F&B@Sea Awards, or prime cuts at Josper Grill. Before your meal, chat over aperitifs at Atlas Lounge, and afterward, go stargazing in The Dome. Additionally, you can enjoy informative lectures at the Dom Henrique Auditorium, signature treatments at Seaspa by L'Occitane, or a dip in the whirlpool hot tub. As of this writing, this Canada-bound adventure starts at $14,629. Reservations can be made through the booking page or by speaking with a personal voyage specialist. For promotions and special offers, check Atlas' website.