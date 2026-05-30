One Of The Most Anticipated Cruises Of 2026 Showcases The Untouched Beauty Of Canada's Arctic Region

A visit to the Arctic, despite becoming easier over the years, is still an arduous (and expensive) task that is not for the faint of heart. The region can only be accessed between late April and September, and it involves taking a scheduled or charter flight from one of a few select hubs or a certified vessel with an ice-class rating. Yet the sight of beluga whales breaching, walruses lazing on beaches, and elusive reindeer roaming the tundra makes the endeavor worth the effort. And polar-curious travelers with an intrepid spirit, but also the desire for hyper-personalization, unique experiences, and modern amenities, will be excited for one particular upcoming Arctic venture.

Canadian Arctic Explorer is an ambitious, 17-night polar expedition launched by Atlas Ocean Voyages. The journey takes passengers through the remote reaches of the Arctic and into the world's coldest country, boasting ethereal Northern Lights views and polar bear tours — from Greenland to Atlantic Canada. The inaugural sailing departs from Kangerlussuaq on September 21, 2026, and passengers disembark on the morning of October 8 in Newfoundland. This expedition was announced in a press statement released on July 3, 2025, to much anticipation.

Atlas Ocean Voyages, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, made its entry into the travel scene in 2019. But in its few short years of existence, this luxe-adventure cruiseliner has established itself in the small-ship expedition niche, providing boutique itineraries, a fully-inclusive experience, and immersive, on-board educational components. The line has further visions for its continued growth: it will debut the Atlas Adventurer in 2028, a first-of-its-kind sailing yacht that will take guests to the world's most remote destinations. But until then, guests will have to settle for an aquatic sojourn on a luxury vessel, coursing its way through pristine waters with epic views of the Canadian Arctic's untouched beauty.