A Texas State Park Expected To Open By 2030 Will Transform The Shores Of Matagorda Bay

Never underestimate your power at the ballot box: after Texan voters elected in 2023 to support the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion initiative to develop state parks, a range of recreational outdoor spaces are in the works. A few, like Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, Texas' newest state park outside Dallas-Fort Worth, are already open to visitors. Others, like Powderhorn State Park, expected to open in 2030 on the shores of the Matagorda Bay, are still underway.

Originally the home of the native Karankawa Indians and later a working cattle ranch, the future site of Powderhorn State Park is considered one of the largest undisturbed coastal prairies in Texas, per the Environment Texas Research & Policy Center. But the picturesque property on the bay isn't far from a section of the Gulf Coast that's seen rapid development, drawing the attention of conservation organizations intent on protecting it. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation snapped up the ranch in 2014, working to restore the pristine landscapes before transferring ownership to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

Now, the pristine natural refuge, characterized by freshwater wetlands and tidal marshes, is being turned into a 2,253-acre state park. The plans will transform three miles of the bay's shoreline, not to mention another 2.5 miles of shore along Powderhorn Lake, creating opportunities for visitors to fish, kayak, hike, camp, and observe wildlife within the park's borders.