A Texas State Park Expected To Open By 2030 Will Transform The Shores Of Matagorda Bay
Never underestimate your power at the ballot box: after Texan voters elected in 2023 to support the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion initiative to develop state parks, a range of recreational outdoor spaces are in the works. A few, like Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, Texas' newest state park outside Dallas-Fort Worth, are already open to visitors. Others, like Powderhorn State Park, expected to open in 2030 on the shores of the Matagorda Bay, are still underway.
Originally the home of the native Karankawa Indians and later a working cattle ranch, the future site of Powderhorn State Park is considered one of the largest undisturbed coastal prairies in Texas, per the Environment Texas Research & Policy Center. But the picturesque property on the bay isn't far from a section of the Gulf Coast that's seen rapid development, drawing the attention of conservation organizations intent on protecting it. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation snapped up the ranch in 2014, working to restore the pristine landscapes before transferring ownership to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Now, the pristine natural refuge, characterized by freshwater wetlands and tidal marshes, is being turned into a 2,253-acre state park. The plans will transform three miles of the bay's shoreline, not to mention another 2.5 miles of shore along Powderhorn Lake, creating opportunities for visitors to fish, kayak, hike, camp, and observe wildlife within the park's borders.
Development is underway at Powderhorn State Park
So what exactly can visitors expect at the future Powderhorn State Park? The official plans say that the shoreline and its surrounding lands will feature eight to 12 miles of trails, a paddling launch, and a fishing pier, as well as campsites, cabins, and screened-in shelters. Also in the designs are wildlife viewing areas, which will make it easier for travelers to see some of the region's more than 200 species of birds, including the endangered whooping crane. Dolphins and sea turtles are also regularly spotted from the bayshore.
The state park may not fully open until 2030, but there's one outdoor highlight in the area that's already available to visitors: the Powderhorn Paddling Trails, consisting of 26 miles of shoreline and marsh trails for kayaking. You can view the soon-to-be-transformed bay shoreline of the future state park while navigating the 5.4-mile Matagorda Shoreline Trail, or paddle around Powderhorn Lake on the 13.4-mile Powderhorn Lake Loop Trail. Rental equipment is available at Paddle POC in Port O'Connor. See the state's website for more information.
The future Powderhorn State Park will be about a 2.5-hour drive from Houston and William P. Hobby Airport, ranked one of the best in America for 2025. While the park is still under development, outdoor enthusiasts and wildlife watchers may want to head up the coast to explore the uncrowded beaches around the village of Matagorda on Texas' scenic Gulf Coast.