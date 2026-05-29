Wisconsin's 5 Best Beach Camping Destinations Near Milwaukee With Outdoor Adventures
When thinking of a beachside camping getaway, the Midwest doesn't usually come to mind. But Milwaukee is a convenient departure spot for several waterfront escapes, from tranquil inland lakes to adventure-filled state parks that trail along Lake Michigan. Best of all, there are plenty of beaches just a short distance from the city, so you don't have to endure a lengthy commute or cross into neighboring states of Illinois or Minnesota.
With average highs in Wisconsin reaching 76.4 to 80.4 degrees Fahrenheit between June and August, these mild summer temperatures make beach visits a natural pairing with an overnight stay in a tent or RV. And during cooler months, guests can fish and boat in many of Wisconsin's coveted beach destinations.
If you're planning an overnight outdoor adventure from Milwaukee, you may want to add Harrington Beach State Park, Kohler-Andrae State Park, Southern Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest, Menomonee Park, and Muskego Park to your list. The following five locations were selected because they're each under an hour from the city, have water and beach access, and offer on-property campsites, providing a streamlined experience. Each selection is backed with hundreds of positive reviews from real visitors on platforms like Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, and every destination averages 4.5 or more stars.
Harrington Beach State Park
Harrington Beach State Park has 4.7 stars on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews due to its scenic 715 acres of nature, just under 40 miles from Milwaukee, trailing along a mile-long stretch of Lake Michigan's shoreline. While there isn't an official boat launch at the park, visitors can launch smaller vessels like kayaks and canoes from the shore and swim at the beach in the summer months.
Overnight guests can choose between 69 family campsites, a group site, and an accessible cabin. Water adventurers can also stay at the park's six-person kayak site dedicated to those tackling major paddling routes across Lake Michigan.
Kohler-Andrae State Park
Kohler-Andrae State Park sits in Sheboygan, the Malibu of the Midwest, earning its 4.8 stars on Google Reviews for over 2 miles of access to Lake Michigan's beaches. Around 50 miles north of Milwaukee, the shoreline offers swimming, boating, kayaking, and canoeing, and adventurers can fish at the property's pond. Visitors can also hike the beach via the Dune Cordwalk Trail, winding through sandy dunescapes.
The 988-acre park is home to a 137-unit campground, of which 52 have electric hookups. There are also two tent-only group campsites and an accessible cabin that houses up to six overnight guests.
Southern Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest
Kettle Moraine State Forest is a scenic recreation area sandwiched between Milwaukee and Green Bay, just 43 miles from downtown Milwaukee. Guests can swim at the beaches on Whitewater Lake and Ottawa Lake, and Whitewater and Rice Lake are equipped with boat launches, so watercraft entry is straightforward. Visitors appreciate the range of amenities, rating the Southern Unit 4.7 stars on Google Reviews.
There are four main camping areas in the Southern Unit. Many accommodate individual and family campers, alongside special sites designated for groups and guests with horses. For a more remote experience, there are also three hike-in backpack shelters up to 10 miles away from park facilities.
Menomonee Park
Menomonee Park is 23 miles from Milwaukee and about 5 miles from downtown Menomonee Falls, an idyllic Wisconsin suburb. The regional park earned a 4.6-star Google Reviews rating from over a thousand visitors and spans over 460 acres. It's home to a 16-acre quarry lake with beach access for swimming. Non-motorized and electric boats are welcome at the lake, and kayaks can be rented from an on-site vendor.
Menomonee Park's campground is more modest than its state park neighbors, offering 30 family campsites and 7 group campsites. All sites are without electricity, so prepare your camp setup accordingly.
Muskego Park
Muskego Park, rated 4.5 stars on Google Reviews, is in a scenic Milwaukee suburb with lake views and wooded trails, about 23 miles from downtown. The on-site 2-acre swimming pond is outfitted with a sandy beach, beach house, and vending machines for guests. There's also a fishing pier, as well as volleyball and tennis courts for additional outdoor activities.
The regional park has 17 family campsites, nine of which offer electricity. There are three group campsites that each offer electric hookups. Overnight guests can round out their visit with over 3 miles of maintained trails in Muskego Park's 193 acres.