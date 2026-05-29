Wisconsin's 5 Best Beach Camping Destinations Near Milwaukee With Outdoor Adventures

When thinking of a beachside camping getaway, the Midwest doesn't usually come to mind. But Milwaukee is a convenient departure spot for several waterfront escapes, from tranquil inland lakes to adventure-filled state parks that trail along Lake Michigan. Best of all, there are plenty of beaches just a short distance from the city, so you don't have to endure a lengthy commute or cross into neighboring states of Illinois or Minnesota.

With average highs in Wisconsin reaching 76.4 to 80.4 degrees Fahrenheit between June and August, these mild summer temperatures make beach visits a natural pairing with an overnight stay in a tent or RV. And during cooler months, guests can fish and boat in many of Wisconsin's coveted beach destinations.

If you're planning an overnight outdoor adventure from Milwaukee, you may want to add Harrington Beach State Park, Kohler-Andrae State Park, Southern Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest, Menomonee Park, and Muskego Park to your list. The following five locations were selected because they're each under an hour from the city, have water and beach access, and offer on-property campsites, providing a streamlined experience. Each selection is backed with hundreds of positive reviews from real visitors on platforms like Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, and every destination averages 4.5 or more stars.